toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's right, folks, the sixth annual Fark Fiction Anthology is live!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Trade Paperback on Amazon.com
Kindle edition on Amazon.com
Jam-packed with goodness from your fellow posters here on Fark.com, this year's edition features:
·         Space travel!
·         Zombies!
·         Closet monsters!
·         The relentless blockhammering of trolls!
·         Detective work!
·         Suspense!
·         Dinosaurs!
·         Vampires!
·         . . . and much, much, more!

As always, all proceeds from the sales of this anthology go to St. Jude's Children's Cancer Research Hospital, so even if you can't read you can still help support a great cause! So don't be afraid of that slatted chair . . . okay, maybe you should be afraid of it, but even so, check it out on Amazon!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whenever we launch an anthology, I like to give the submitters the chance to stand up and take a bow for the good work they've done and genius they've decided to share with the rest of us. I'm not exactly sure I'm a genius (others on the editor team can probably tell you endless stories of stupid things I've done in the process of making these) but I'll start off anyway. I'm Brian Bander, author of 'The Shibboleth' which is in the Horror tab of this year's Anthology. I hope you enjoy it!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

toraque: Whenever we launch an anthology, I like to give the submitters the chance to stand up and take a bow for the good work they've done and genius they've decided to share with the rest of us. I'm not exactly sure I'm a genius (others on the editor team can probably tell you endless stories of stupid things I've done in the process of making these) but I'll start off anyway. I'm Brian Bander, author of 'The Shibboleth' which is in the Horror tab of this year's Anthology. I hope you enjoy it!


I am the author of Diary of a Mad Robot, a re-telling of the famous movie Forbidden Planet, where Robby is not quite as nice as you have been led to believe.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been waiting for this - there's a few people I want to buy copies of this for - hopefully it'll be available in the U.K. through Amazon soon(ish)
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wrote "The Roller Skate Murder," the first Simon Snaeth detective story. There are more.
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was one of the volunteer editors for this year's anthology and wrote "Triton's Door" in the SciFi tab. It's the story of humanity's first crewed mission to Neptune's mysterious moon and some of the surprising things discovered there.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

So very scare!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Also, is it odd that I read the above as "The relentless blockhammering of toilets!", and thought someone had an air hammer stuck in their plumbing?
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Congratulations on getting out another edition. It is no small fete.
 
archerjoe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm also a voluntary reader/editor and the author of "Haunted Security"
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Also, is it odd that I read the above as "The relentless blockhammering of toilets!"


Yes.  It is odd.

On the other had that's a great title for a story in next year's FFA;  you should write it.
 
sawmilldon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just bought it! My Xmas shopping is done!
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm responsible for Cruel Sister, an adaptation of the folk song which often shares the title (other titles range from "Two Sisters" to "The Bonny Swans.")
 
