(Grand Forks Herald)   Rural North Dakota superintendent thinks he is so woke in sending out an anti-'woke' tirade to school administrators across the state. And then it got weird   (grandforksherald.com) divider line
33
    More: Stupid, Racism, Ku Klux Klan, High school, Democratic Party, critical race theory, United States, school district, North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders  
1312 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2021 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some Dakota superintendent sends a racist conspiracy email to other school officials? Is this a day ending in "y" or something?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"time to move away from godless corrupt woke, left-wing ideology and back to the devout Christ centered Republic the founders envisioned."

The founders never envisioned that you theocratic toolbag.
 
Loonyman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"there is no systemic racism in America created by the Founding Fathers -- the racism is the project of the godless Democrat party that has rejected god, family, and America and embraced secularism in the form of Marxism."

Apparently, this fellow is unaware of the 3/5th compromise
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: "time to move away from godless corrupt woke, left-wing ideology and back to the devout Christ centered Republic the founders envisioned."

The founders never envisioned that you theocratic toolbag.


If they say it enough times, it's real to them.
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American Taliban
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Choke on your lung goo, god bothering filth.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My entire family is from about 10 miles west of Starkweather and I am SHOCKED that Starkweather has a school. I mean it is literally like 100-200 people in the town. I would have figured those kids would go to Devils Lake, Cando or Egeland.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ein Volk, Ein Reich...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: "time to move away from godless corrupt woke, left-wing ideology and back to the devout Christ centered Republic the founders envisioned."

The founders never envisioned that you theocratic toolbag.


Weren't most of them some flavor of deists or humanists -- not sure what the 'proper' term is, but basically followers of Enlightenment principals that emphasized logic, reason, scientific observation, etc.  It didn't necessarily mean they weren't christians, but rather that "the answers" for things lay in humans themselves and their intelligence rather than some sort of external being to which humans owed slavish obedience.
 
the Mole of Production
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sapper_Topo: My entire family is from about 10 miles west of Starkweather and I am SHOCKED that Starkweather has a school. I mean it is literally like 100-200 people in the town. I would have figured those kids would go to Devils Lake, Cando or Egeland.


Mmmmm, Egg Land....

HomerDrool.jpg
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess who visited South Dakota?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the kind of racist white guy thing that comes up here in Worst Dakota. Perfectly on brand up north as well, I imagine.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Some Dakota superintendent sends a racist conspiracy email to other school officials? Is this a day ending in "y" or something?



Fake News. North Dakota doesn't even exist. It is an entirely fictional creation that only really exists in maps and line items in the federal budget so that money can be funneled into the deep state's slush fund.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Forget the details. Read the intent.

This is more rallying the troops until someone does something about 'dem nasty libs and kicks off the all-out extermination they want.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Somacandra: Some Dakota superintendent sends a racist conspiracy email to other school officials? Is this a day ending in "y" or something?


Fake News. North Dakota doesn't even exist. It is an entirely fictional creation that only really exists in maps and line items in the federal budget so that money can be funneled into the deep state's slush fund.


I thought it was Wyoming that translated as "nobody here"

Garfield explains why Wyoming doesn't exist
Youtube twCZpezeNFE
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We have two more Dakotas than we really need.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Woke!
SJW!
Cancel Culture!
Political Correctness!
...and other words that are probably censored here.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: "time to move away from godless corrupt woke, left-wing ideology and back to the devout Christ centered Republic the founders envisioned."

The founders never envisioned that you theocratic toolbag.


Yeah, he left out the institutional, government-mandated racism and sexism.

I wonder if there's something that might explain that, the fact that the "founders" created a system of government that yapped about Christ while protecting white supremacy and sexism at every opportunity.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: "time to move away from godless corrupt woke, left-wing ideology and back to the devout Christ centered Republic the founders envisioned."

The founders never envisioned that you theocratic toolbag.


Also, nobody should give a fark about what the founders envisioned.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: "time to move away from godless corrupt woke, left-wing ideology and back to the devout Christ centered Republic the founders envisioned."

The founders never envisioned that you theocratic toolbag.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"...the racism is the project of the godless Democrat party that has rejected god, family, and America and embraced secularism in the form of Marxism."

It's almost as if he just listened to speeches by Joe McCarthy until his body had an overload and started vomiting pieces of them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Starkweather, North Dakota,

That's a very descriptive name for a town on the windswept plains of northern North Dakota.  The only thing better would be in Winnipeg went ahead and just changed its name to Winterpeg.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Aetre: "...the racism is the project of the godless Democrat party that has rejected god, family, and America and embraced secularism in the form of Marxism."

It's almost as if he just listened to speeches by Joe McCarthy until his body had an overload and started vomiting pieces of them.


He definitely injected some recent Trump and Bush-era verbiage too.
"Woke" and calling it the "Democrat" party are relatively new favorites.
He combined all the worst greatest hits from history.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Aetre: "...the racism is the project of the godless Democrat party that has rejected god, family, and America and embraced secularism in the form of Marxism."

It's almost as if he just listened to speeches by Joe McCarthy until his body had an overload and started vomiting pieces of them.

He definitely injected some recent Trump and Bush-era verbiage too.
"Woke" and calling it the "Democrat" party are relatively new favorites.
He combined all the worst greatest hits from history.


"Woke," you're right. "The Democrat Party" has been around for ages. Pretty sure it showed up in a Wallace speech or two. (Too lazy to look it up.)
 
Excelsior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Also, nobody should give a fark about what the founders envisioned.


The founders knew that the constitution was a living document, which is why there are mechanisms in place to modify it to adapt to the changing times. There's 27 amendments with additions, clarifications and retractions over the years -- he sounds like the kind of extremist that LOVES to cling on to some of those amendments with his cold, dead hands.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well all I have to say is thank God the schools in Rural North Dakota will at long last cease jamming Critical Race Theory into the brains of second graders.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This clown provides further evidence that "rural" is just another word for "stupid and bigoted".
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Loonyman: "there is no systemic racism in America created by the Founding Fathers -- the racism is the project of the godless Democrat party that has rejected god, family, and America and embraced secularism in the form of Marxism."

Apparently, this fellow is unaware of the 3/5th compromise


Or about Thomas Jefferson's jungle fever.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I were a Christian, if you're a Christian, do you people like this to speak for you?

If you want any farking respect at all you would stand up and take back your farking religion.  Until then, fark Jesus, fark Christ, fark your sky-Goddy.

I've never been so glad to not identify as a Christian
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
history.comView Full Size


Volk wrote that "there is no systemic racism in America created by the Founding Fathers -- the racism is the project of the godless Democrat party that has rejected god, family, and America and embraced secularism in the form of Marxism."

*Thank you Master George for protecting us from Marxism (which won't be a thing for 90 years*
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
See what happens when you let States run their own education?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rural North Dakota is repeating yourself.  Even the "cities" are podunk...
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How cool. According to this asshat we can be Marxists and Nazis at the same time.

Political geniuses, right wingers are.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

