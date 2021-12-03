 Skip to content
(ABC News)   "I hope y'all aren't snitches." Apparently, one was   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I feel like school shooting tmrw (tomorrow). When I sneeze it's a signal go to the bathroom OK. I hope y'all aren't snitches," the text message said,

Not the dumbest, most error-prone signal for a school shooting ever, but close; nothing beats the infamous Duncan Gerald Waterberg's "go when I fart" signal that made him the first school shooter to have tried gunning down classmates with fully shat pants.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The mother: "He's a normal kid from a normal family and a safe environment. He doesn't realize the world is not so safe," she said.
"In my country, schools are very safe. Our mindset is very peaceful. He just wanted to show up among his friends," she said. "It's not an excuse for his behavior. It's just an explanation for his behavior. All threats must be investigated. I understand that."

It's good that you understand that and all, but I'm pretty sure the parents at Parkland thought their kids were in a safe environment before 2018.

More importantly, that your kid thought this was a good idea points to them not being a normal kid at all. At best they are an incredibly, ridiculously farking stupid kid.

At best.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Read the room, kid.
 
