(CBC)   Well... bye   (cbc.ca) divider line
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Look at MEEEEEE!"

People who can't get onto reality tv make their own. Can't wait for the influencer series on InstaSnapTok.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope the CBC keeps following her when she comes down with COVID.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't drink the water!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gervais worked as a civilian member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for 16 years before retiring on Oct. 2.

Her parting words were, "Ger vais au mexique."
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quick Canada, revoke her citizenship and save yourself a pile of hassle later when she finds out that Mexico is full of brown people.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Je me souviens, biatch.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be a real surprise for her when Mexico makes vaccination mandatory
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't she just go to French Guiana?

/ try the veal
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did my own research, and learned that vaccines are f*cking great.

We should encourage their use.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet Mexico is wishing they had that wall right now.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how irrational people can be when it comes to protecting themselves and others.
 
reveal101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can't understand where they did their research. I read the scholarly articles from major and trusted institutions, like the New England Journal, the Mayo Clinic, the University of Melbourne, etc.

I came to the conclusion that getting the mRNA vaccine was the best option.

I don't think these people are capable of reading and understanding a scholarly article or research paper, truth be told.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
BobCumbers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did she already have it? If so, not the worst decision since she has better immunity.
 
lefty248
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

reveal101: I can't understand where they did their research. I read the scholarly articles from major and trusted institutions, like the New England Journal, the Mayo Clinic, the University of Melbourne, etc.

I came to the conclusion that getting the mRNA vaccine was the best option.

I don't think these people are capable of reading and understanding a scholarly article or research paper, truth be told.


She researched it on zuckbook.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Gervais says she's homeschooling her two oldest children"

Now this makes more sense.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

reveal101: I can't understand where they did their research. I read the scholarly articles from major and trusted institutions, like the New England Journal, the Mayo Clinic, the University of Melbourne, etc.

I came to the conclusion that getting the mRNA vaccine was the best option.

I don't think these people are capable of reading and understanding a scholarly article or research paper, truth be told.


"these people?"

We call them 'Francophones.'
 
Moose out front
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Doctor, do you think this vaccine is safe?"

Doctor: "Yes, it's safe and I highly recommend it."

"I just don't know... facebook says it's not safe..."

Doctor: "Who do you trust more for medical advice? A medical professional or facebook?"

"Maybe I should get a second opinion... Other doctor, is this vaccine safe?"

2nd Doctor: "Yes, it's safe and I highly recommend it."

"Hmmm... but, facebook..."

I cannot believe I live in a time when people trust their medical health and safety, and the medical health and safety of their family, not on medical health and safety professionals, but on farking facebook. I wouldn't trust farking facebook to give me the correct time and date, much less medical advice.

Why would anyone trust farking facebook for anything?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know a whole family that sold their house and quit their jobs to move to Mexico over vaccine requirements. My wife is friends with them and they were all part of some online forum or chat room or whatever on one of those less popular apps (Telegram maybe?) and they all left together in October. My wife still lurks on their chat and a whole bunch of them are having problems because it seems that relocating your entire life to Mexico is harder than just going on a vacation. For instance finding housing is a bit of a chore when you aren't legally allowed to live there. The language thing is also difficult because it turns out Mexico is full of people that only speak Spanish. Who knew?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
FTFY
 
dennysgod
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
From Quebec.oh they're going to love her down there.

How long before they move back biatching that everyone in Mexico refuses to speak English.
 
sinko swimo
i think her ex husband and children may agree. she is very selfish.
 
patcarew
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If Mexico was full of people who spoke French, a Quebecois family would still have a language barrier.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Le sigh.
 
SirMadness
Mmmm....is someone cooking up some Schadenfreude pie?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Gonna be a real surprise for her when the cartel cuts her head off and kidnaps her daughters.
 
John the Magnificent
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
This is true.  I knew a French exchange student once who could barely speak English, but would rather struggle with that than speak Québécois.
 
zimbomba63
Dagnabbit ,why the hell can't they just talk American, instead of some goldang jabber!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Doesn't want to use vaccine "passports", so goes to Mexico with an actual passport. Which require a variety of vaccines to get.

The media needs to stop calling vaccine requirements "passports".
 
IDisME
Those...people.
 
frankb00th
The f*cking all pervasive humidity.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But can she get poutine in Mexico? I bet she didn't consider that when devising her cunning plan.
 
frankb00th
Why don't you keep that noise to yourself. I am a francophone.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
Mmmm....is someone cooking up some Schadenfreude pie?


The husband had just gotten on with the fire department full time which was a job he'd been trying to land for years (most of our fire fighters are volunteer there are very few full time slots and they are jobs for life)  and the vaccines being mandatory is what pushed them to go. My wife overheard a couple of cops at her restaurant talking about the only fire fighter to quit over the vaccines and they were all like "why not just get the farking shot and keep your job?". No support at all from his first responder buddies.
 
ISO15693
Stop it.
 
Geotpf
d.justpo.stView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As a quebecer I say, "Au revoir ".
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is like that time I was allergic to vegetables and could only eat brisket.
 
