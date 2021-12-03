 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   "They've heard the pots and pans thing," she said. "So you have to up your game"   (sfgate.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is why I keep a methed-up gorilla in the house. If a bear breaks in, he'll regret it.

I only have to wait until winter for the gorilla to freeze, then I can use the house again. What's left of it, anyway.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When I'm hiking around Tahoe, I coat myself with pepper spray and wear tiny bells
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Notabunny: When I'm hiking around Tahoe, I coat myself with pepper spray and wear tiny bells


That was you?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Nobody moves to Lake Tahoe any more. It's too crowded." -Yogi Beara
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Added benefit it will keep children out.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like a promising market for grizzly urine, black bears are instinctively terrified of grizzlies, might be related to the whole grizzlies-eating-black-bears thing.

Now I just need a few grizzlies and a steady supply of collectors...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Notabunny: When I'm hiking around Tahoe, I coat myself with pepper spray and wear tiny bells


I only hike with the fat or the disabled, so I can get away faster if need be.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've read a sound strategy is to dress up as a grizzly bear and challenge the trespassing ursid to mortal combat.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Steven Colbert might have a solution
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Another bad side effect of the second amendment, because these home invaders clearly have the right to bear arms.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We've had a black bear in our yard for about two months now. We're so used to it now we just walk by him and go about our business. At first we yelled, stomped our feet, lunged at him with a shovel, and carried bear spray at all times, but at this point we just accept that he's around and try not to surprise him.

He has shown no indication of wanting to break into the house.
 
pheelix
‘’ less than a minute ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size

I can't imagine this is building/electrical code compliant with the obstructed exits and exposed wires that are not intrinsically safe.
 
