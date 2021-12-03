 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTOP)   Fire....how does it work?   (wtop.com) divider line
50
    More: Dumbass, Montgomery County, Maryland, Montgomery County, Maryland, snake infestation, Silver Spring, Maryland, Snake, Thursday night, Rockville, Maryland  
•       •       •

974 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There were no human injuries, Piringer said. He listed the snakes' status as "undetermined."

For once, the burning question has been answered.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!  UGH!  GOOD GOD...

Oh wait, that's all war is good for, not how fire works, a thousand apologies.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he get all the snakes?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark asks the burning questions.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire - The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown @ TOTP 1968
Youtube en1uwIzI3SE
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The snakes are hissed.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had me at "snake status undetermined", seriously.
 
Sawbux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mongoose woulda been cheaper
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what kind of snakes they were.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snake! SNAAAAAAAAKE!
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure what problems youd have with snakes in Maryland in december. They're gonna be in brumation and extremely lethargic, almost certainly nonvenemous with only a couple rare exceptions, and arent going to flee smoke the way you or I will.

Methinks there were intoxicants and/or mental illness involved.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No, no, no, fire is for spiders. Liquid nitrogen is for snakes.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zbtop: Not sure what problems youd have with snakes in Maryland in december. They're gonna be in brumation and extremely lethargic, almost certainly nonvenemous with only a couple rare exceptions, and arent going to flee smoke the way you or I will.

Methinks there were intoxicants and/or mental illness involved.


Not everyone who owns a million dollar home is all that bright. There's an ungodly amount of generational wealth around the DC region. I've dealt with plenty of folks around here who have ungodly amounts of money and are just absolute, total farking morons.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Should have opted for the gorillas that thrive on snake meat.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Homeowners pictured:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mission accomplished!

letsplayadrinkinggame.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I live in Maryland and have had two snakes in the house.

My cat killed them both.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Based on the subsequent actions I think I would translate the headline:

"Maryland homeowner burned down house trying to fight snakes"

as

"Drunken Asshole burned down house after mistaking power cord for snake"
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
His nickname was Sparky
 
Mcavity
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean.. seems reasonable to me..
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I know he seems a tad misguided but you can understand the motivation.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Wonder what kind of snakes they were.


Most likely the one's in his crazy head.
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Did he get all the snakes?


c.tenor.comView Full Size

Right here
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: zbtop: Not sure what problems youd have with snakes in Maryland in december. They're gonna be in brumation and extremely lethargic, almost certainly nonvenemous with only a couple rare exceptions, and arent going to flee smoke the way you or I will.

Methinks there were intoxicants and/or mental illness involved.

Not everyone who owns a million dollar home is all that bright. There's an ungodly amount of generational wealth around the DC region. I've dealt with plenty of folks around here who have ungodly amounts of money and are just absolute, total farking morons.


A million-dollar home around DC is a $350k home in a lot of other places.

Also, if the snakes were INSIDE his house, they probably weren't in dormancy - the whole point of nesting in his house was to get away from the colder temps outside (and they likely took residency several weeks or even months prior). Even if the snakes took residence in an unheated basement, it's likely still ~20 degrees warmer inside (50 as compared to 30).
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Insurance fraud. The best way to do it is to do something stupid and admit you did something stupid.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hahaha. I'd laugh more, but I have a habit of using a .22 for spiders in the house, which is just as negligent as this buffoon's actions.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: mongbiohazard: zbtop: Not sure what problems youd have with snakes in Maryland in december. They're gonna be in brumation and extremely lethargic, almost certainly nonvenemous with only a couple rare exceptions, and arent going to flee smoke the way you or I will.

Methinks there were intoxicants and/or mental illness involved.

Not everyone who owns a million dollar home is all that bright. There's an ungodly amount of generational wealth around the DC region. I've dealt with plenty of folks around here who have ungodly amounts of money and are just absolute, total farking morons.

A million-dollar home around DC is a $350k home in a lot of other places.

Also, if the snakes were INSIDE his house, they probably weren't in dormancy - the whole point of nesting in his house was to get away from the colder temps outside (and they likely took residency several weeks or even months prior). Even if the snakes took residence in an unheated basement, it's likely still ~20 degrees warmer inside (50 as compared to 30).


It's out in the Poolseville area, so while an equivalent house somewhere else would cost less, the difference isn't quite as pronounced as it would be a little closer in to DC in MoCo, like where I live. A million dollars in the right zip code near my house will get you something around 2,000 sq ft like my house, but in Poolseville it will get you an actually large place. That's one of the locations around here some wealthy people with big houses and large plots of land live - it's close-ish with DC< but relatively far outside the city. They've got some real old properties out there too.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Never mess with an asbestos snake.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They managed to save the chimney, which is nice.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jimi Hendrix Live - Fire
Youtube FE0986Ms1i4

/with bonus guitar tuning at the beginning
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's going to be a fun phone call to his insurance agent
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
it would be helpful if TFA had a picture of what a fire snake looks like
rrtools.comView Full Size
 
frieque
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Came expecting some rundown shack.

Good luck to the homeowner on getting any money out of his insurance company for a million dollar fire.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I were a firefighter there, I would paint eyes on some 6" suction hoses and leave them around the yard.
 
ZeroKnightRaiden
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Please tell me insurance is going to decline to pay for the policyholder's blatant arson
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stupid. Fire just makes more snakes.
laughingsquid.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
snake was misspelled...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's what they want you to believe. The homeowner burned the house down. It was fire snakes that did it. FIRE SNAAAKES.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fire in POOLseville? Missed golden opportunity for hoty.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zbtop: Not sure what problems youd have with snakes in Maryland in december. They're gonna be in brumation and extremely lethargic, almost certainly nonvenemous with only a couple rare exceptions, and arent going to flee smoke the way you or I will.

Methinks there were intoxicants and/or mental illness involved.


So just how does one test a snake for mental illness or intoxication?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guy's going to feel like a real idiot when he rebuilds the house and now has a rodent problem bc he got rid of the snakes.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: zbtop: Not sure what problems youd have with snakes in Maryland in december. They're gonna be in brumation and extremely lethargic, almost certainly nonvenemous with only a couple rare exceptions, and arent going to flee smoke the way you or I will.

Methinks there were intoxicants and/or mental illness involved.

So just how does one test a snake for mental illness or intoxication?


Make it try to slither a straight line, obv.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: zbtop: Not sure what problems youd have with snakes in Maryland in december. They're gonna be in brumation and extremely lethargic, almost certainly nonvenemous with only a couple rare exceptions, and arent going to flee smoke the way you or I will.

Methinks there were intoxicants and/or mental illness involved.

So just how does one test a snake for mental illness or intoxication?


Ask it to memorize Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I want to read the follow up story when they go postal after finding out their insurance company isn't going to give them a dime for the damage
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Watch out; you might get what you're after.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.