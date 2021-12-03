 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Notes from an Arizona school board meeting: "Some of the parents protesting the book admitted to not having students at Horizon High School. They also admitted not having read the book in question"   (azfamily.com) divider line
76
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FSM forbid that students should be taught to think for themselves. We already have an overabundance of sheeple.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happens all the time in libraries - more and more now.  These RWNJs and preachers put lists of books that decency or Jesus or TFG want banned out on facebook, and their followers immediately go to their school board or local library demanding that these vile and filthy items be removed from the shelved "for the children".  It's f*cking disgusting, fascist, and downright idiotic, but that's where we are these days.

The Republican Party and the churches are determined to do away with every bit of progress we've made in the last 200 years.  This is just part of that.  The difference is, the very least of them has a huge platform now.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parental rights would make teaching impossible.
25 kids in a classroom with each kid having an agenda of what they can and cannot read, write, watch...

Math is a tool of the devil. So no math for Billy, have him read the Bible during satanic number time!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives are lying sacks of shiat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Some of the parents protesting the book admitted to not having students at Horizon High School. They also admitted not having read the book in question. Sarni, however, said she did read it and feels it is not appropriate content for minors."

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outside agitators as always.

You gotta ask yourself, who could be so intent on keeping Americans from learning?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many weren't even taxpayers in that district?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw it on Faux News and the talk radio host said it was bad. So I believe them over anything you have to say about the book.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having 100,000 people in a school district who each think they have authority or veto power over the school board has a few inherent flaws.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, how about this...IF they don't have kids in the school & haven't read the book, keep their
mouth shut?

Oh, by the way, since they DON'T have kids in the school, how about REFUNDING THEIR
PROPERTY TAX (or similar) since they DON'T have kids in the school???
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: FSM forbid that students should be taught to think for themselves. We already have an overabundance of sheeple.


Well these folks won't let a woman take care of her own body. Why would they let kids take care of their own mind.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before the meeting started, several people showed up with signs claiming the book contained contents of pornography and bestiality. "

Why didn't i get a chance to read books like that in high school?  I just got stuck reading books like Scarlet Letter, For Whom the Bell Tolls, Wuthering heights, and Call of the Wild.  We had to use our imagination to conjure up pornography and bestiality.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or not being parents, or living in Arizona.

Screw it, I'm going to join the protest.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep in mind our country was settled (the second time) by a bunch of fundamentalists who were too uptight for England.

England.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Ok, how about this...IF they don't have kids in the school & haven't read the book, keep their
mouth shut?

Oh, by the way, since they DON'T have kids in the school, how about REFUNDING THEIR
PROPERTY TAX (or similar) since they DON'T have kids in the school???


I don't make mind paying for the education of future leaders, even though it's been years since any of my kids were in school.

Parents ought to be thrilled the kids are reading.  Literacy rates are dropping, as social media moves away from text and towards only visual.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Oh, by the way, since they DON'T have kids in the school, how about REFUNDING THEIR
PROPERTY TAX (or similar) since they DON'T have kids in the school???


Yeah, all those people that had others pay for their education in the public school system are so oppressed having to support public education once they start earning money themselves.
-
/Sorry, but "Fark you I got mine" is not a valid basis for an economic system
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a parent the way the exercise your parental rights to not have your kid read the book is to be a parent and watch your kid.

The people that show up that don't show e a kid in district should be charged with disrupting government business.

They have no reason to be there and are just trying to stomp their feet so someone, anyone will please listen.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well some talking head on the radio, Fox, OAN or the internet told them it was bad and thats all they need to know.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may be obvious.  But if your child is not ready to deal with controversial topics by the time they are in high school.  You really suck as a parent.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Ok, how about this...IF they don't have kids in the school & haven't read the book, keep their
mouth shut?

Oh, by the way, since they DON'T have kids in the school, how about REFUNDING THEIR
PROPERTY TAX (or similar) since they DON'T have kids in the school???


found the libertarian.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Ok, how about this...IF they don't have kids in the school & haven't read the book, keep their
mouth shut?

Oh, by the way, since they DON'T have kids in the school, how about REFUNDING THEIR
PROPERTY TAX (or similar) since they DON'T have kids in the school???


You got your education so those kids can go scratch, right?

It's more expensive to live in an uneducated society but you already knew that. It just goes against the whole boomer/MAGA ethos so you're obligated to post grievances.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Ok, how about this...IF they don't have kids in the school & haven't read the book, keep their
mouth shut?

Oh, by the way, since they DON'T have kids in the school, how about REFUNDING THEIR
PROPERTY TAX (or similar) since they DON'T have kids in the school???


Levels of education = lower rates of crime.

This was covered in the societal contract you signed at birth.

Welcome to the world now stop being so naive.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local district now makes you show ID and takes your name before you can speak. They make sure you are a resident with a kid in school and go through a metal detector first. Thanks to this astro-turf GOP bullshiat.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are you still calling them parents if they are not the parents of students at that school? They may have children, but if they're not there as parents of students, they don't farking count for the purposes of the meeting.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was assured it was the "Left" and only the "left" that cancels things. It's some kind of "Culture" apparently.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: p51d007: Ok, how about this...IF they don't have kids in the school & haven't read the book, keep their
mouth shut?

Oh, by the way, since they DON'T have kids in the school, how about REFUNDING THEIR
PROPERTY TAX (or similar) since they DON'T have kids in the school???

I don't make mind paying for the education of future leaders, even though it's been years since any of my kids were in school.

Parents ought to be thrilled the kids are reading.  Literacy rates are dropping, as social media moves away from text and towards only visual.


The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignorance has never been an impediment to stupidity.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Oh, by the way, since they DON'T have kids in the school, how about REFUNDING THEIR
PROPERTY TAX (or similar) since they DON'T have kids in the school?


No. ( and I say this as a single dude with no kids )
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well some talking head on the radio, Fox, OAN or the internet told them it was bad and thats all they need to know.


You forgot the pulpit. The power of the preachers is more insidious than most people think.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beginners Guide to Witchcraft?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Ok, how about this...IF they don't have kids in the school & haven't read the book, keep their
mouth shut?

Oh, by the way, since they DON'T have kids in the school, how about REFUNDING THEIR
PROPERTY TAX (or similar) since they DON'T have kids in the school???


EXACTLY!  I mean, why should I pay taxes to build a prison. I never got robbed!

/Derp!
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems relevant.

SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say we burn the book burners.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I worked at a library, we had a form for patrons who wanted to complain about books. We included questions like "Did you actually read the book you're complaining about?" and "Cite specific examples and the pages they're found on," which made it very clear that the majority of complaints were filed by people who had absolutely no clue what they were talking about.
 
bthom37
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The book they're pissed about is how "Cancel Culture" (although it does not use that term, and isn't about 'cancel culture') is bad and argues for empathy for its victims.  God these people are stupid.
 
Stig2112
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Happens all the time in libraries - more and more now.  These RWNJs and preachers put lists of books that decency or Jesus or TFG want banned out on facebook, and their followers immediately go to their school board or local library demanding that these vile and filthy items be removed from the shelved "for the children".  It's f*cking disgusting, fascist, and downright idiotic, but that's where we are these days.

The Republican Party and the churches are determined to do away with every bit of progress we've made in the last 200 years.  This is just part of that.  The difference is, the very least of them has a huge platform now.


That happened back when I was in middle school in the Satanic Panic days.  My friend's holy roller mother got all worked up over a few books in our school's library and descended on the school board with a group of like minded mothers (most of which didn't have children that were in our school district) to get the books removed.

Unfortunately my friend turned out exactly like his mother.  Now he's one of the parents ranting loudly against CRT and Satanic influences in our schools.  As you might have guessed, we don't talk much anymore.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

runwiz: Before the meeting started, several people showed up with signs claiming the book contained contents of pornography and bestiality. "

Why didn't i get a chance to read books like that in high school?  I just got stuck reading books like Scarlet Letter, For Whom the Bell Tolls, Wuthering heights, and Call of the Wild.  We had to use our imagination to conjure up pornography and bestiality.


I blame video game for the dearth of imagination.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did anyone else get that automatic video ad when scrolling down the article, or is it just Phoenix area peeps?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm sure AP kids can think for themselves
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can almost guarantee that every one of those kids in Paradise Valley, having full access to the internet, has been exposed to much, much worse things.

Also, it's AP English. These are going to be the smarter, more mature kids.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

p51d007: Ok, how about this...IF they don't have kids in the school & haven't read the book, keep their
mouth shut?

Oh, by the way, since they DON'T have kids in the school, how about REFUNDING THEIR
PROPERTY TAX (or similar) since they DON'T have kids in the school???


I'm betting a lot of them don't even live in the district so weren't paying property taxes in the first place.
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thiefofdreams: As a parent the way the exercise your parental rights to not have your kid read the book is to be a parent and watch your kid.

The people that show up that don't show e a kid in district should be charged with disrupting government business.

They have no reason to be there and are just trying to stomp their feet so someone, anyone will please listen.


This post is a prime example of why it is so important to teach kids how to write.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

p51d007: Ok, how about this...IF they don't have kids in the school & haven't read the book, keep their
mouth shut?

Oh, by the way, since they DON'T have kids in the school, how about REFUNDING THEIR
PROPERTY TAX (or similar) since they DON'T have kids in the school???


It's AZ, I'm sure they are paying much more in association fees than property taxes
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Parental rights would make teaching impossible.
25 kids in a classroom with each kid having an agenda of what they can and cannot read, write, watch...

Math is a tool of the devil. So no math for Billy, have him read the Bible during satanic number time!


Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: p51d007: Ok, how about this...IF they don't have kids in the school & haven't read the book, keep their
mouth shut?

Oh, by the way, since they DON'T have kids in the school, how about REFUNDING THEIR
PROPERTY TAX (or similar) since they DON'T have kids in the school???

EXACTLY!  I mean, why should I pay taxes to build a prison. I never got robbed!

/Derp!


If you don't have kids and don't want to pay taxes to support schools, I'm fine with that.

Just make sure that, in the future (and by the future I mean 10-12 years from now) you aren't gaining any benefit from those kids having been in school, and any other kids being in other schools.

After all, you're not REALLY paying for the education of your kids and others' kids in this moment. You're also paying for the benefits you'll reap 10-12 years from now by having a passel of educated kids who can, you know, contribute to the society YOU will live in, and in which you will be aging and need increasing amounts of care. The kids in school today are the ones who will be fixing your car, growing your food, programming your electronics; and going to college to become your doctors, bankers, lawyers, and businesspeople in the next decades. THEIR kids, assuming they grow up to be decent, law-abiding people, will be the mechanics, engineers, scientists, and doctors who will treat you and care for you in your old age.

Unless you, the non-tax-paying non-education-contributing person, have your entire society lined up and paid for from now till your death, STFU and pay your goddamn taxes. You don't get to opt out of paying for the social benefits you're enjoying by living here.

I hate libertarians so much.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ryebread: When I worked at a library, we had a form for patrons who wanted to complain about books. We included questions like "Did you actually read the book you're complaining about?" and "Cite specific examples and the pages they're found on," which made it very clear that the majority of complaints were filed by people who had absolutely no clue what they were talking about.


I should also probably mention that the only complaints we actually listened to were the ones that said something like "This book is damaged" or "This book contains outdated information, and should probably be replaced with the new edition". Those were rare. The majority were "This book treats gay people like human beings!"

I think the whole complaint process was designed to just be busy work for Karens who would otherwise be screaming at our staff.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

p51d007: Ok, how about this...IF they don't have kids in the school & haven't read the book, keep their
mouth shut?

Oh, by the way, since they DON'T have kids in the school, how about REFUNDING THEIR
PROPERTY TAX (or similar) since they DON'T have kids in the school???


Because an educated society helps us all. So everyone pays into it. Your property is safer around educated employed people than desperate stupid people. Think of it as protection money. Insurance if you will. Insurance against ignorant desperate people and what they'd do to your property. Maybe y'all should pay more into your schools? Maybe your country would be less of a dumpster fire?

*Every American child I knew who immigrated to my country was placed at least one full grade back than where they were in America, just sayin
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Parental rights would make teaching impossible.
25 kids in a classroom with each kid having an agenda of what they can and cannot read, write, watch...

Math is a tool of the devil. So no math for Billy, have him read the Bible during satanic number time!


Just wait until the parents find out their children are being indoctrinated with the ideas of Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi.
 
