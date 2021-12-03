 Skip to content
(The Hill)   And the winner between Pfizer and Moderna is...?   (thehill.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Johnson and Johnson recipients encouraged to update their wills.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The winner is those of us lucky enough to live in a time of such amazing technology

Of course, the health care system has tons of problems still. We can do better
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: The winner is those of us lucky enough to live in a time of such amazing technology


You're right.  Immunity is the real prize.  This isn't some Harry Potter contest of h-

*click*

Ye-EAH!  House Moderna represent!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are you still alive? Yes? Then whichever vax you took is the winner.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: The winner is those of us lucky enough to live in a time of such amazing technology

Of course, the health care system has tons of problems still. We can do better


Yeah why do we need a winner for this?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Are you still alive? Yes? Then whichever vax you took is the winner.


Ivermectin for the win!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfizer initial shots with Moderna booster here.
/hedged my bets
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Slightly better!"

Yeah! Suck it Pfizerdorks!
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a game being played?
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got both the Pfizer adult and pediatric booster, I pushed a little kid out of the way at the last minute and took his shot just to be sure.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get better 5G reception with the Pfizer than the wife does with her Moderna.  Then again, her upload speeds are better than mine, so who knows?
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just had moderna as my booster and that was a way better experience then bloody AZ that left feeling as sick as a dog.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wall Street.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And like the old "eggs are bad for you study", this one will likely change on a regular basis.
 
Where are my pants...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Pfizer initial shots with Moderna booster here.
/hedged my bets


Did the same, for the same reason.  Figured sense mixing and matching is permitted, the only downside was slightly increased risk of side effects and potential upside was large.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: gopher321: Are you still alive? Yes? Then whichever vax you took is the winner.

Ivermectin for the win!


I knew one of you would horse around and try to worm your way in here.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got one of each, so I was a winner even before reading the article.

/PUBLIC HEALTH DOES NOT WORK THAT WAY.  GOOD NIGHT!
 
Where are my pants...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Where are my pants...: johnny_vegas: Pfizer initial shots with Moderna booster here.
/hedged my bets

Did the same, for the same reason.  Figured sense mixing and matching is permitted, the only downside was slightly increased risk of side effects and potential upside was large.


Dang it.  SINCE mixing and matching is permitted....
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The correct answer is vaccinated people.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got Pfizer, the rest of my family got Moderna.  My daughter contracted COVID and passed it on to me back in mid-summer.  So 50% of us were fully protected by Moderna, 25% had Moderna fail and the other 25% had Pfizer fail.

Cool fact:  My daughter's boyfriend's mother is one of the leading scientists who helped develop the Moderna vaccine.  We were all vaccinated before the two of them even met.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: gopher321: Are you still alive? Yes? Then whichever vax you took is the winner.

Ivermectin for the win!


Because for some the vaccine is political and politics in 2021 isn't about doing the right thing for America. It's about beating the other guy no matter the cost.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Johnson and Johnson recipients encouraged to update their wills.


I got the J &J and then got COVID.  But the one good thing was that I qualified for a booster earlier than most people due to getting the J &J.  I took the moderna.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In yo  face, Pfizidiots!

But yeah, the winner is everybody.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest difference between Pfizer and Moderna is the dosage: 30 ug vs 100 ug.  This also helps explain why more people had (mild) side-effects with the Moderna.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dosage difference is probably the main cause.  Pfizer was conservative with the dosage to reduce side effects.  Moderna was much more aggressive.

With the boosters, it probably doesn't matter, as the Moderna dosage is half of what it was for the initial shots, making Moderna boosters pretty equivalent to Pfizer boosters.
 
LungfishSally
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moderna stock has been making me so much cash. I want to see more articles like this. Especially since it has been volatile now for the past 2 months or so. luckily i just keep buying at the dip and then see them recover a couple of days after.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Where are my pants...: johnny_vegas: Pfizer initial shots with Moderna booster here.
/hedged my bets

Did the same, for the same reason.  Figured sense mixing and matching is permitted, the only downside was slightly increased risk of side effects and potential upside was large.


Yup. Pfirst two Pfizer, booster Moderna.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got off a zoom with some health reps. They said Moderna is slightly better too, but I just scheduled my booster of Pfizer in about half an hour from now. I don't like the idea of mixing them so I'll stick with team pfizer.

Like Biden's 2024 campaign slogan says, "You don't change horses mid-stream".
 
kasmel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Cool fact:  My daughter's boyfriend's mother is one of the leading scientists who helped develop the Moderna vaccine.  We were all vaccinated before the two of them even met.


That seems... implausible. Like one of those stories you hear on the internet.

Also, just random and otherwise unremarkable enough to be believable because why would you make something like that up?

Pfizer was what was available in our area first, so that's what we went with. Scheduling for boosters is months out around here, no matter the shot you're looking for.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: My daughter's boyfriend's mother


Thank you Simone.jpg
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The winner is anybody who doesn't click on a link from The sHill.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird and sad that vaccination has descended into some kind of branding battle. They're all roughly equivalent. How Pfizer got initially labeled as the primo is a mystery
/Sputnik V baby! /jk
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: Jack Sabbath: My daughter's boyfriend's mother

Thank you Simone.jpg


Still waiting for their wife's boyfriend to check in...
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/team pfizer
//ah well, still better than team DiD mY oWn ReSeArCh
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a proud Moderna recipient!  Two doses with booster.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They both blew past the standards set for most vaccines for efficacy - hell, so did the J&J.

This is moo point. Like a cow's opinion.

It doesn't matter. Just get vaccinated.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: SpectroBoy: gopher321: Are you still alive? Yes? Then whichever vax you took is the winner.

Ivermectin for the win!

I knew one of you would horse around and try to worm your way in here.


Me?!?!  Neigh!
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: [Fark user image 340x270]

/team pfizer
//ah well, still better than team DiD mY oWn ReSeArCh


vmcdn.caView Full Size
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All Pfizer. Booster yesterday, slept like crap. I think my wife fared better on her Moderna booster, also done yesterday. Had my flu shot a couple of weeks ago. I haven't had a respiratory illness since spring of last year, hoping to hold on to that streak for this winter.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: It's weird and sad that vaccination has descended into some kind of branding battle. They're all roughly equivalent. How Pfizer got initially labeled as the primo is a mystery
/Sputnik V baby! /jk


I'm a Gemini with B- blood type.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm feeling pretty good about that appointment to get Moderna #3 tomorrow.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omicron has entered the chat.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a dumb way to look at this.  The winner is humanity.  Every vaccine available to us is really, really, ridiculously good at keeping people out of hospital and dying. We all win.

This is just as dumb as all the people preferring one over the other early on like it was chic or something and feeling superior over the other one.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm slightly confused. They only tracked infection data for the period between the shots? not counting infections after 2 or 3 doses?

only need clarification for purposed of snark. Not concerned about efficacy in the real world.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both.  Just get vaxxed with one or the other, doesn't really matter which.

/thread
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"... the La La Land Vaccine!"
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The winner is:  anyone associated with big pharma, politicians, elitist that are making a ton of
money off of a flu virus what-ever-they-jab-you-with.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And Boosted

/team Moderna
 
