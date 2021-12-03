 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Unvaccinated in Nevada? You get the no-vax tax   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was only a matter of time before the insurance companies would start recouping their costs incurred by willful ignorance.  I'm surprised it took this long to be honest.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In other words,

Fark user image


Suprised it's only up to $55 a month, tbh.
 
Klivian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: It was only a matter of time before the insurance companies would start recouping their costs incurred by willful ignorance.  I'm surprised it took this long to be honest.


Insurance companies probably assumed that the federal government would get it's shiat together and have a mandate in place already to give them cover.
 
Fark In The Duck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good. Even better,  don't pay for Covid related illnesses for the unvaccinated.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And I am sure I will have to hear about this from the unvaxxed idiots in my family how they are coming for them or some conspiracy theory. I bet the loudest will be the unvaxxed smoker.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Insurance companies really don't want to do this, because they want to support Republicans, so that we never have socialized medicine like any normal country.
But they aren't going to sacrifice even 1 of their billions of dollars for these loonies.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: It was only a matter of time before the insurance companies would start recouping their costs incurred by willful ignorance.  I'm surprised it took this long to be honest.


It is the ACA that prevents it. You cannot deny insurance coverage for medical conditions and there are very specific pre-approved items that permit an increase of premiums.

I'm honestly surprised there hasn't been a lobby push by hospitals and insurance companies to amend the law (and throw in other shenanigans while they are at it).
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
GOOD.

Now re-distribute whatever revenue is collected to all of the rest of us sheeplelibbylibs. Exploitative socialism that benefits the not-retreads!

/Do that in Missouri and i'll be shiattin in high cotton in no time.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tom Verducci, a board member who represents state workers' deferred compensation plans, voted against the surcharge and said opposed the idea of imposing additional costs on workers regardless of the reason.
"State employees have been hit very hard with no raises over a number of years. And I think of the soul out in the Lovelock working for the Department of Corrections, paid $800 a month in a trailer with three kids. I have a hard time with this one," he said.

Someone tell Tom that the poor state worker in Lovelock doesn't have to pay the surcharge. It's a choice.  If they want to continue to be selfish and now a little more poorer, so be it.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is it to be glad to hope the market sorts this out, but still worry about eventual ramification? Something about this camel's nose in the tent makes me uneasy.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lool

Schadenfreude
Youtube RFTHsuk8a00
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: Is it to be glad to hope the market sorts this out, but still worry about eventual ramification? Something about this camel's nose in the tent makes me uneasy.


There are words missing in that first sentence. Consider it a "choose your own adventure" if you reply.
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As much as I hate insurance companies. We need to encourage this sort of thing.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: Is it to be glad to hope the market sorts this out, but still worry about eventual ramification? Something about this camel's nose in the tent makes me uneasy.


You probably just haven't noticed how long its been in this tent.  Ever hear about sleep apnea racket?  If you're ever diagnosed with it you pretty much have to then go get one of those machines else the insurance companies will start to hammer you hard.

As a smoker I already pay a premium for that, and I accept that as part of my own self-destructive behavior.

Companies have been getting into cahoots with those life monitoring gadgets too, 'reducing premiums' for those who opt to wear one all the time...ie starting to penalize anyone not willing to have their vitals tapped by their insurance company 24/7.

Its all great stuff under the banner of the greater good of course.  I'm sure there are good intentions, but with any good intentions all it takes is an asshole with an agenda to turn it into an oppressive burden.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Good. Even better,  don't pay for Covid related illnesses for the unvaccinated.


<The following is in no way an endorsement for the behavior of the willfully unvaxxed - fark 'em>

Careful what you wish for though.  That would open some doors that don't need opening.  And insurance companies love new ways not to pay for things.

"Yes, you did break your leg, but our statistics show mountain biking is a dangerous sport - you did this to yourself I'm afraid - we're going to have to charge extra..."

"I'm afraid we can only pay for 10% of your gunshot wound treatment ma'am. it's clear that you were walking in an area with a known high rate of muggings and attacks..."

While that sounds farking stupid, in both cases you were voluntarily engaging in something that was known to be dangerous.  We all do in many different ways, it's impossible to get through life without doing so.  But I'd almost guarantee you they WOULD try things like that - even though the comparison would be bullshiat.  Once again not getting vaxxed is NOT the same - you're endangering others severely - but your idea would create a precedent vis a vis not paying on anything that could be considered voluntary behavior - or they could just drop back and punt and refuse to issues policies on anything that might be considered voluntary - same effect

/and nearly farking anything can be twisted into 'voluntary'
//"Why were you in that neighborhood, you could have driven 40 miles out of your way and avoided it."
///"I see here you sometimes eat foods high in trans-fats - you're on the hook for your heart disease costs"
////we have to be very, Very, VERY careful with what we let insurance companies do and not do
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So... the STATE government of Nevada decided STATE employees get a surcharge on their STATE healthcare insurance. Why ABC got a picture of Biden on the article?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: It was only a matter of time before the insurance companies would start recouping their costs incurred by willful ignorance.  I'm surprised it took this long to be honest.


I know it's asking a lot for the right wing contingent to exercise a little forethought, but there is a lot more of that coming if the GOP gets back full control/permanent control.  Individual/marketplace plans? Sure, technically they'll exist but they'll cost as much as your mortgage or more every year.  Out of pocket maximums? Gone. Pre-existing condition protection? Gone.  Work for a big business that's a huge customer for health insurance companies? Cool, your heathcare plan will actually cover some stuff but if you need care for a chronic problem or long-term treatment then you basically become an indentured servant due to medical expenses.  They will enable an even tighter coupling of healthcare to employment at a major company and nothing else.  I wouldn't be surprised to see routine healthcare expenses (i.e. insurance and treatment for fairly minor common issues) start to compete with housing as a normal person's #1 expense.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: BumpInTheNight: It was only a matter of time before the insurance companies would start recouping their costs incurred by willful ignorance.  I'm surprised it took this long to be honest.

It is the ACA that prevents it. You cannot deny insurance coverage for medical conditions and there are very specific pre-approved items that permit an increase of premiums.

I'm honestly surprised there hasn't been a lobby push by hospitals and insurance companies to amend the law (and throw in other shenanigans while they are at it).


Yeah, disability activists are warning that this could be a door to getting them even more locked out of health care than they are.

I don't mind the companies charging extra as long as it isn't ruinous. You don't want them dropping healthcare coverage alltogether because then they just end up indigent in the ER and we pay for it anyway.

People change for death, taxes, and social embarrassment.  Death and embarrassment didn't work, so I guess it's up to taxes.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: EvaDewer: Is it to be glad to hope the market sorts this out, but still worry about eventual ramification? Something about this camel's nose in the tent makes me uneasy.

You probably just haven't noticed how long its been in this tent.  Ever hear about sleep apnea racket?  If you're ever diagnosed with it you pretty much have to then go get one of those machines else the insurance companies will start to hammer you hard.

As a smoker I already pay a premium for that, and I accept that as part of my own self-destructive behavior.

Companies have been getting into cahoots with those life monitoring gadgets too, 'reducing premiums' for those who opt to wear one all the time...ie starting to penalize anyone not willing to have their vitals tapped by their insurance company 24/7.

Its all great stuff under the banner of the greater good of course.  I'm sure there are good intentions, but with any good intentions all it takes is an asshole with an agenda to turn it into an oppressive burden.


Well said.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: Is it to be glad to hope the market sorts this out, but still worry about eventual ramification? Something about this camel's nose in the tent makes me uneasy.


These surcharges already exist for tobacco users, between higher premiums and extra mandatory life insurance.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
NO VAT TAX!

Not relevant. I just felt it needed saying.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lysdexic: EvaDewer: Is it to be glad to hope the market sorts this out, but still worry about eventual ramification? Something about this camel's nose in the tent makes me uneasy.

These surcharges already exist for tobacco users, between higher premiums and extra mandatory life insurance.


I mean, I guess that's my point. It's all well and good when you look at the groups before you and say "yeah, fark them."

"First they came for the smokers..." and all that.
 
debug
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: It was only a matter of time before the insurance companies would start recouping their costs incurred by willful ignorance.  I'm surprised it took this long to be honest.


Doesn't go into effect until July, so don't get too excited just yet.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Megathuma: In other words,

Fark user image

Suprised it's only up to $55 a month, tbh.


Yet another TV show ahead of its time. Satire is prophecy, prophecy is satire. That's all you know and all you need to know here below.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dark brew: Tom Verducci, a board member who represents state workers' deferred compensation plans, voted against the surcharge and said opposed the idea of imposing additional costs on workers regardless of the reason.
"State employees have been hit very hard with no raises over a number of years. And I think of the soul out in the Lovelock working for the Department of Corrections, paid $800 a month in a trailer with three kids. I have a hard time with this one," he said.

Someone tell Tom that the poor state worker in Lovelock doesn't have to pay the surcharge. It's a choice.  If they want to continue to be selfish and now a little more poorer, so be it.


Call me crazy, but why not pay the prison worker more?
 
dogsafark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

farkitallletitend: Good. Even better,  don't pay for Covid related illnesses for the unvaccinated.


and people who are vaccinated and/or boosted and get hospitalized and are still incurring costs? Shame on them too. Stay healthier and get a better immune system.
 
AFKobel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

groppet: And I am sure I will have to hear about this from the unvaxxed idiots in my family how they are coming for them or some conspiracy theory. I bet the loudest will be the unvaxxed smoker.


Hol up... I can get vaccinated against smoke?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

