(Twitter)   For any Farkers on the east coast, well, it's been nice knowing you   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It'll be Sharknado times 1000!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  I'll start panicking when they start massing in Nebraska.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
::strolls down to the beach with a bag of freakin laser beams::

"Nothing to see here! Move along!"
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What food are they following?
Hopefully not endurance athletes.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give them some hockey sticks and they'll be gone by late May/early June.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are those sharks in giant flying saucers off the east coast?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharknado Part XXII The Reckoning
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Meh.  I'll start panicking when they start massing in Nebraska.


Why? Do you have a stake in corn? Sharks don't eat corn.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, moving the San Jose Sharks to Hartford, I did not see that coming.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Meh.  I'll start panicking when they start massing in Nebraska.

Why? Do you have a stake in corn? Sharks don't eat corn.


You don't stake corn.  You stake tomatoes, silly boy.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is that to scale?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let's not go sucking their dicks just yet.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nothing like a good old-fashioned West Side Story premiere publicity stunt.

/watch out for the Jets invasion
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm glad I just bought a chainsaw.
advancelocal-adapter-image-uploads.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: [res.cloudinary.com image 630x630]


Yet...
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Meh.  I'll start panicking when they start massing in Nebraska.


I've not been in a geography class in a loooong time but is this like how people say Ohio is the mid-West?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great Barrier Reef!   They call those sharks?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This happens every year.  Why is normal shark migration a big story?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh hell no
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well still better than the poisonous sea sneks on the west coast.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sprgrss: This happens every year.  Why is normal shark migration a big story?


Page clicks
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: arrogantbastich: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Meh.  I'll start panicking when they start massing in Nebraska.

Why? Do you have a stake in corn? Sharks don't eat corn.

You don't stake corn.  You stake tomatoes, silly boy.


Well now you're just staking the obvious.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Well still better than the poisonous sea sneks on the west coast.


I thought Harvey Weinstein was in jail?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'We're going to need a bigger trope.'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why won't Biden do something about these sharks?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good luck, chums!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: [res.cloudinary.com image 630x630]


I see you've forgotten the gales of November.
Gordon Lightfoot - Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald (Official Audio)
Youtube FuzTkGyxkYI
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [media0.giphy.com image 500x210] [View Full Size image _x_]
[i.pinimg.com image 500x209] [View Full Size image _x_]


cdn.geeksandgamers.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well if stuart says so I believe him.

/said no one ever
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Give them some hockey sticks and they'll be gone by late May/early June.


If this comment doesn't get enough funny votes make the newsletter, FARK has failed.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Why won't Biden do something about these sharks?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


On it.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is a crazy book. Very short but disturbing.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Once I was sitting on the beach on Cape Cod with some family, reading a magazine. I was wearing a bathing suit with a dolphin pattern. My sister in law said, pretty loudly, "are those dolphins or sharks?" That sure got the attention of the folks around us.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jets are amassing on the West Coast.
I hear they're going to meet in Nebraska for a rumble and Anita's gonna get her kicks tonight.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This looks like the OCEARCH shark tracker.  If you don't filter by date your map will have tons of icons like that. Some of them will be from a tracker ping that's weeks or months old.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's that new Spielberg movie.
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm just a dolphin, ma'am.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x566]


No sailing half the year.   Heading out this weekend in NOLA.
 
Wholesaler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sprgrss: This happens every year.  Why is normal shark migration a big story?


Because, if you'd take the time to notice, this year they are all pointing towards the USA.  This is a direct threat.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I remember when Mary Lee was trending on twitter. Massive great white shark that liked to hang out right near Ocean City. That was a fun bit of hysteria but I'm assuming sharks have been doing this for 1000s of years and there's nothing to worry about.. Unless your last name is Kintner.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Meh.  I'll start panicking when they start massing in Nebraska.


You mean like in this 100% truthful documentary?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Meh.  I'll start panicking when they start massing in Nebraska.


You have nothing to worry about. After they eat their way through Indiana, they'll all be dying of clogged arteries.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pray to God they don't become street sharks...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Meh.  I'll start panicking when they start massing in Nebraska.


Land shark spotted off grand Island...

According to FX, there are/were sand sharks and primitive walking sharks.  Mind your cornhole, ADB

Corn Sharks?  Hello? FX?  Listen:  Corn Sharks.  They live in corn fields in Nebraska.  Cost nothing to shoot there.   A plucky teen and a couple of corn fed beauties in daisy dukes and tube tops fight off the corn sharks.  Just use Shark Story Template number 5.  ctrl F water and replace with corn.   Can you send me some money?  Oh.  You're already making a corn shark movie?  Just started pre-production?  Wow   That has to be the fifth time I pitched an over the top shark movie and you guys were already in production.  Head scratcher.  That's what that is.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now all they need is that volcano in the Canary Islands to explode and create the 40 foot high wave to wash them inland and get at all the tasty human blubber that's too ashamed to get into the water.
 
