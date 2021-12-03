 Skip to content
(The Journal (Ireland))   Antivaxxer tries to game the system. Vaccinator: That arm's fake, I can tell by the pixels. Realistic skin tone though   (thejournal.ie) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Vaccination, News agency, Booster dose, ITALIAN MAN, new restrictions, case borders, Vaccine, Thursday night  
816 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2021 at 12:26 PM



gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hello, doc? I'm feeling a little ruff..."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The case borders on the ridiculous, if it were not for the fact we are talking about a gesture of enormous gravity,"

He divided by zero, too?

mathsisfun.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How pig-ignorant and contrarian do you have to be to go through the trouble of doing that, when it's been proven for over a year that vaccines are safe, generally present minimal side effects, and actually work?

Hope that asshole ends up being a long hauler with a life of chronic pain.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you believe the doctors are idiots, you'll believe nurses can't tell a real arm from a fake one.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's like something out of a Kevin James sitcom.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wow... someone actually tried that?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Usually people lie about having a third leg, but you do you, Italian guy.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Onterrio Smith is an anti vaxer?
 
bthom37
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This reminds me of someone who was discussing Sons of Anarchy.  'those guys get in gunshots, many of them die or watch their friends die, and yet it seems like their total take is maybe minimum wage.  At what point do you decide "hey, I think I'm gonna go to a trade school and become a plumber instead, guys"?'

This dillhole is putting so much effort into avoiding a boogeyman they've made up in their head, all while the best reward they might get is Covid.

We're farking broken.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't remember that episode of Father Ted.
 
Znuh [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At that point inject it into their eyeball.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's dedication.  Dedication to abject stupidity, but dedication just the same.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: How pig-ignorant and contrarian do you have to be to go through the trouble of doing that, when it's been proven for over a year that vaccines are safe, generally present minimal side effects, and actually work?

Hope that asshole ends up being a long hauler with a life of chronic pain.


They learned it from watching us.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nurse should have whispered to this poor man "Sorry sir, but since prosthetics are ineligible as a site of vaccination, we'll need you to pull down your pants. Now, do you want it in the left or right butt cheek?"
 
R2112
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's like the Whizzinator for antivaxxers
 
X-Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anit-vaxxers think everyone else is as dumb as they are.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just get the vaccine, you stupid asshole!
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
""The case borders on the ridiculous,..." No, sir, it is smack dab in the very middle of the ridiculous.
These poor people were up against a criminal mastermind, I wonder how they survived.
 
raygundan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: How pig-ignorant and contrarian do you have to be to go through the trouble of doing that, when it's been proven for over a year that vaccines are safe, generally present minimal side effects, and actually work?


Right?  I can almost understand worrying about the vaccine back when it was brand new.  But geez, the first shots in the trials went into humans like 21 months ago.  Billions have been given since.  Even folks with honest worries don't have anything to worry about at this point.
 
