(WFLA Tampa Bay)   There are disagreements over TV, and then there's Florida disagreements over TV   (wfla.com) divider line
    Mario Tarabillo-Justiniano  
posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2021 at 12:35 PM



arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Son, I want to give you a TV"
"HELL NO!! Them's fightin' words!"


I don't understand...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiathole state.
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
More responsible gun owners.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Steroid rage.
 
bthom37
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Xai: More responsible gun owners.


I mean, they used their fists, so, yes?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Tarabillo-Justiniano said he told his father he wanted to buy a new set, but his father wanted to give him a new one, starting an argument between the pair, a report says. "

That makes it seem like there's more than just the TV going on.  Feels like it might be a situation of the son getting needled a lot over how he does things ("no no no, don't [thing] like that.  That's not right, do it like I do it.") and this was a backhanded 'gift' that just made him snap.  Especially since he immediately called 911 and stayed for the police.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's been said television provokes violence.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man, that guy really likes TV.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Combustion: "Son, I want to give you a TV"
"HELL NO!! Them's fightin' words!"


I don't understand...


I know. I saw the headline and thought 'maybe his dad had been watching a Seinfeld marathon and the son finally snapped', and I would've understood the bloodshed.

But this makes no sense.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bthom37: Xai: More responsible gun owners.

I mean, they used their fists, so, yes?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bthom37: Xai: More responsible gun owners.

I mean, they used their fists, so, yes?


But their fists were cocked and loaded
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Tarabillo-Justiniano said he told his father he wanted to buy a new set, but his father wanted to give him a new one, starting an argument between the pair, a report says. "

That makes it seem like there's more than just the TV going on.  Feels like it might be a situation of the son getting needled a lot over how he does things ("no no no, don't [thing] like that.  That's not right, do it like I do it.") and this was a backhanded 'gift' that just made him snap.  Especially since he immediately called 911 and stayed for the police.


I'd agree with this, don't agree with the guys action, but I understand the snap. I've been close.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: bthom37: Xai: More responsible gun owners.

I mean, they used their fists, so, yes?

[Fark user image image 386x386]


I know what tee-shirt I'm getting for my 2yr old niece for Christmas.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: Feels like it might be a situation of the son getting needled a lot over how he does things ("no no no, don't [thing] like that.  That's not right, do it like I do it.") and this was a backhanded 'gift' that just made him snap.  Especially since he immediately called 911 and stayed for the police.


What kind of mental gymnastics did you use to come to that conclusion? Do you need to talk about your relationship with your father?
 
fat_free
‘’ less than a minute ago  
data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
