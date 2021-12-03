 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Apparently, some people are still uncomfortable when you're on an airplane, and decide to breast feed your cat   (nypost.com) divider line
794 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2021 at 10:05 AM



28 Comments
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Or

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought they liked their milk from the saucer, not the tap?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
prudes!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeeze, this story was submitted a bunch of times going back to Nov. 25th and it never was greened before?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hetemeel.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Jeeze, this story was submitted a bunch of times going back to Nov. 25th and it never was greened before?


It simply wasn't... milked... properly?
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A flight attendant told her repeatedly to stop

Wait, I thought we were done shaming breastfeeding women?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Delta employee who sent the ACARS message also requested that Delta's Red Coat team apprehend the woman once they got to the ground. Red Coats are "the elite airport customer service experts, identifiable by their bright red coats. "

Lol.  Delta Airlines, customer service swat.  How do they "apprehend" anyone? Can't you just say "no" and keep going.  Presumably if they didn't call the police to greet you once you got off the plane, then they aren't going to unless you cause a scene in the terminal.  Just ignore them and leave.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when your kitty cat dies....where will you feel it the most, Passenger in seat 22C?
Fark user imageView Full Size

ssssssss....sssssss.ssssssss.ssss.....​sssss
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: A flight attendant told her repeatedly to stop

Wait, I thought we were done shaming breastfeeding women?


Phrasing!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a flight on the way to "Gate City"
A woman brought along her pet kitty.
The cat needed feeding
So regardless of seating
She fed it milk from her own ample titty.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: On a flight on the way to "Gate City"
A woman brought along her pet kitty.
The cat needed feeding
So regardless of seating
She fed it milk from her own ample titty.


Username checks out......
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Jeeze, this story was submitted a bunch of times going back to Nov. 25th and it never was greened before?


This lack of urgency in getting this story out also infuriates me.  If I can dare for all of us Breastfeeding Hairless Cat aficionados that frequent this website, it is entirely unacceptable.

Trust me, the letter of complaint I am drafting to senior management of this website will be scathing but effective.

In a perfect world, we will finally get to the point where Fark.com will have intel on when someone is planning to breastfeed their cat on a flight IN ADVANCE so that we can all book tickets on said flight in order to witness this miracle of life and to cheer and celebrate during feeding time.

Anyway, I'm off to bottlefeed Mittens, which is my cross to bear as the good lord cursed me with a lack of functioning mammary glands to give Mittens and me the wet nurse bonding experience we both so desperately crave.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story has EVERYTHING. Syracuse, hairless cat, breastfeeding, TikTok, Delta, ACARS
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
After society normalized the term "fur babies", what did they expect would happen?
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The teeth........😳
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brap: Badmoodman: Jeeze, this story was submitted a bunch of times going back to Nov. 25th and it never was greened before?

Trust me, the letter of complaint I am drafting to senior management of this website will be scathing but effective.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Biden Cabinet appointee.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: After society normalized the term "fur babies", what did they expect would happen?


But it was a furless cat.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another fantasy of mine taken before I've had the chance.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: Biden Cabinet appointee.


Oh, dude. Obviously appointed by the "grab 'em by the pussy" President, T. Rump.
 
Feghan Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Tough titty, said the kitty, but the milk still tastes great!"
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And don't even get me started on the looks you get when you try to consummate your gay turtle marriage, as protected by law.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a woman who breastfeeds her cats might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Still less weird than the woman breastfeeding her elementary school aged kids.
 
