 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Ever wonder what would happen if Farva became police chief?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, Constable, Police, Frank Methola, Sheriff, Dina Monarrez, Pleading, police chief of the tiny town of Loving, Steven Otero  
•       •       •

1229 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buzzards will find him someday
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured that explained most of the civil unrest in America since 2014. Either police chief or police union head.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With this kind of record, I'm surprised he doesn't work for the Bernalillo county sheriff's.

I expect to hear good things about this guy once he gets hired by the Rio Rancho NM police.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, because it was a movie.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this about Something about Mary, because she was a niners fan.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Methola was driving in his Loving Police unit.."
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You think he's bad, wait until you check out his sidekick, Deputy Fentanola.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everybody gets a liter of soda?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Farva became president
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
License and registration... chicken farker

/Stop that right meow
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Everybody gets a liter of soda?


Or a nice Chianti?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i always assumed Fava was based on the police chief of my hometown.

actual exchange i had with the guy back in the day.


Me : Hey Chief.  Mr. ____ cows have broken through their fence again and are standing on the highway.
Chief : What do you want me to do?  i can't give a ticket to a cow.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Farva's a fire chief now. And I wish season 3 was as funny as the previous two.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
All beverages now use metric measurements
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
andreirublev.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

/and a nice Chiati
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Me : Hey Chief.  Mr. ____ cows have broken through their fence again and are standing on the highway.
Chief : What do you want me to do?  i can't give a ticket to a cow.


It's a moo point.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The charges were not a shock to people who've had past run-ins with Methola during his career. Not only because what is alleged lines up with their description of a cop who they said has a history of going rogue and using excessive force, but because they could not fathom that Methola was still working in law enforcement.

But this is precisely what a lot of people want to see in law enforcement.  With an extreme emphasis on enforcement as opposed to the actual law.    These are the same people who saw Dirty Harry as a template.
 
indylaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He just wanted a goddamn liter cola.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Texting dick pics would be legal?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

indylaw: He just wanted a goddamn liter cola.


I don't want a Large Farva.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA....
After the incident, investigators attempted to meet with Methola three times to get a statement but were not able to, according to the complaint.

Sure. Because he was probably (still) drunk.....
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Hans and Fy find that hitting the Alpine Methola pipe assists them in their ability to marathon yodel for three days straight without sleeping.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are they really "rogue" cops when you expect most cops to behave the same way?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Am I supposed to know who in the fark "Farva" is?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.