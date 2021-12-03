 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   NY man had a tooth growing in his nose. How did he smell? Awful   (gizmodo.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Nose, Permanent teeth, man's years, Teeth, ectopic tooth, Nasal cavity, nose tooth, wayward chomper  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Simpsons did it...
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a toomah,..
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing up I had a friend whose sister had a tooth growing up into her nose.  When they removed the tooth it left a hole through her palette into one of her nostrils.  They said it would close up on its own but it didn't, she eventually had surgery to close that up.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masticated his boogers in-nose.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, subby!  Everybody knows that, when it's growing in your nose, it's called a "tusk" not a "tooth."
 
please
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when you pick your nose, do you use. your finger or a tooth pick?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as bad as woman who had teeth in her vagina.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Southern Dandy: Not as bad as woman who had teeth in her vagina.


That's abnormal? Momma told me all women have teeth down there.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky he didn't snort too much sugar and develop a nasal cavity.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gizmodo is a design, technology, science and science fiction website.

Good to see they're staying on topic and not going for sensational tabloid material.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could get a nasal cavity from one of those.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Southern Dandy: Not as bad as woman who had teeth in her vagina.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our youngest had one of those, but growing out of the the middle of the roof of his mouth, such that it jabbed him in the middle of the tongue when his mouth was closed.  He was a little disappointed when it was taken out.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The Southern Dandy: Not as bad as woman who had teeth in her vagina.

That's abnormal? Momma told me all women have teeth down there.


Coyote left one, just for fun.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm kind of disappointed it wasn't a shark tooth.  Of course that would mean he would grow another, which would result in another Fark article, so better not, I guess.
 
nony2klerch [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well...that's something you don't see everyday.
 
horslips
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

skinink: The Southern Dandy: Not as bad as woman who had teeth in her vagina.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 384x512]


I was in the theatre and saw the trailer. Yelled out "AH, HELL NO!"
 
jackandwater
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

please: [upload.wikimedia.org image 200x302]


Came here to say this.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
