(NYPost)   "I now pronounce you Mr. and Mrs. Aristocrats"   (nypost.com) divider line
24
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having come to the end of her life of giving beej's she was merely purging herself of the past for a fresh, clean start.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kinky.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon to OnlyFans
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOODIE!
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

One piece of advice I got was:
When you get engaged, start putting a penny in a jar every time you get a BJ.  After the honeymoon, start taking pennies out.  The jar will never be empty.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I actually thought that was going to be WAY more Florida. She passed out from low bloodsugar then barfed and a baby pooped on her.

I mean, sure, that's a bad day. But it makes for a decently funny story.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm still trying to get change for a nickel.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the kink-shaming thread?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird fetish, but at least she got it all out there >.>
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ha ha.  My life doesn't completely sux.  the wife's hawt friend to her that giving a bj was a control issue for the chick.   So now the wife controls.  Hee hee.  And to think it only cost me $50 to have the hawt friend tell her that.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aren't they all, eventually?
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I suppose that's fair lol
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I have no search criteria for PornHub
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There is this thing called a diaper.  Worked great for my kids.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What's she got planned for their first anniversary?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No one pooped on me at my wedding.

/kicks dirt.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dehydration....seems like code for some other ailment???
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes BUT: Whenever anyone says "Hey remember Jackson and Hollie's wedding?" NOBODY will say "Nope, don't recall that one..."
 
DaAlien
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IME (married 30 years), If you continue to give, you will continue to receive.
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good thing she's hot.

I mean, the wedding has nowhere to go but up from there, so every bride should consider it. I think it'd be a real icebreaker for the guests.

Plus it gives the minister an opportunity to make an "in sickness or in health, am I right?" joke.
 
