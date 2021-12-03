 Skip to content
(Slate) Today's Slatesplanation: Why Kenny G doesn't deserve all the hate
47
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great chicken?
 
Spandau [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's certainly no Micheal Bolton
 
Spandau [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or Michael Bolton even
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because he invented the Frappuccino?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, the dude is obviously a talented player. The music is just so elevator bland.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because he deserves 110% of the hate, but we haven't figured out how to do that yet?
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He's not as bad as those horrible acoustic covers they play in coffee shops.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Spandau: Or Michael Bolton even


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Really? No one yet?
Richard Thompson - I Agree With Pat Metheny
Youtube ucgZQGPZOpk
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


GoreLick....uh huh huh huh huh
 
incendi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: I mean, the dude is obviously a talented player. The music is just so elevator bland.


He knows. He can play interesting music too, but he's said publicly that he's pretty much just doing what people will pay him the most to do - play bland crap for bland people. Bland people buy CDs.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not all of it. Some should be reserved for John Tesh.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: I mean, the dude is obviously a talented player. The music is just so elevator bland.


He made a shiatload of money off of it though, at least he's not stupid.

And yeah he's quite talented, just not my cup of tea
 
cleek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
man, i loved Kenny G for about two days, in 1986.

then i was like...hmmm. on second thought....
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Epic sax guy 10 hours
Youtube kxopViU98Xo
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Given all the horrible things going on in the world right now, I think we can give bland jazz a pass.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Spandau: Or Michael Bolton even


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't "hate" Kenny G.  I just don't care for him.  It's nothing personal.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

incendi: Ass_Master_Flash: I mean, the dude is obviously a talented player. The music is just so elevator bland.

He knows. He can play interesting music too, but he's said publicly that he's pretty much just doing what people will pay him the most to do - play bland crap for bland people. Bland people buy CDs.


So he's the Thomas Kincade of music.
 
incendi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: incendi: Ass_Master_Flash: I mean, the dude is obviously a talented player. The music is just so elevator bland.

He knows. He can play interesting music too, but he's said publicly that he's pretty much just doing what people will pay him the most to do - play bland crap for bland people. Bland people buy CDs.

So he's the Thomas Kincade of music.


YES. Exactly. Precisely.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It isn't my particular cup of tea, but I won't tell you not to like it. Even if I could bring up valid points to why someone else is better that still doesn't mean that you can't enjoy something for what it is. We got enough problems, jazz music isn't one of them.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"But stunningly, as a 65-year-old man who's been playing jazz since he was a teenager, he tells Lane he's "honestly" never thought about his race before."

So he's either dishonest or.... ?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He found a niche within the music industry and exploited it for fortune and fame. Say what you want haters but Kenneth Gorelick is probably laughing and snorting coke off a hooker's azz right now.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He really could have only been a huge pop star in the late 80s and 90s, Boomers loved that bland easy listening smooth jazz stuff. Good for him though to capitalize off that.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Didn't we have this thread over the summer.

1) He's a very technically proficient musician
2) He's wasted his talents on insipid elevator-music style "smooth jazz" that happens to sell very well to women of a certain age with multiple cats.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Given all the horrible things going on in the world right now, I think we can give bland jazz a pass.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
darkman2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My dislike for him stems from a 1996 TV special for the 30th Anniversary of Star Trek. They were doing a tribute to the artistry of the visual effects while he played. And they kept cutting to close ups of him blowing his horn instead of showing the clip package.
It's not about you Kenny!
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: I mean, the dude is obviously a talented player. The music is just so elevator bland.


Kenny G - Esther (from Kenny G Live)
Youtube MV4hrOBC2zc


This is the most beautiful song in the world to me. Quite dramatic, really.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: He found a niche within the music industry and exploited it for fortune and fame. Say what you want haters but Kenneth Gorelick is probably laughing and snorting coke off a hooker's azz right now.


He got to call Mila Kunis a biatch in A Bad Moms Christmas movie.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The guy can play, sounded great on the Jeff Lorber records. I've met and chatted with him when he was still Kenny Gorelick. He was open and engaging, said he wanted to sell records. Regardless, I'm not much interested in what he has done as "Kenny G."
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Didn't we have this thread over the summer.

1) He's a very technically proficient musician
2) He's wasted his talents on insipid elevator-music style "smooth jazz" that happens to sell very well to women of a certain age with multiple cats.


I only have one cat, tyvm.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I went to a dentist who had Kenny G music (and a lot of Sting's solo stuff) playing in the background. I honestly preferred something that could better accompany the dentist drill like my own screaming, but alas, I could not get a sweet recording contact like Mr. G.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dude is super talented and his live CD seemed to work wonders on the women I dated in college.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: He really could have only been a huge pop star in the late 80s and 90s, Boomers loved that bland easy listening smooth jazz stuff. Good for him though to capitalize off that.


Boomers were teenagers in the 60s and early 70s. We like the stones, Hendrix and later the Ramones and Elvis Costello. But you keep living in your hate filled fantasy world.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He knows what he's farkin doing. Like Zamfir.

Fark user imageView Full Size

"He's sold more albums worldwide than The Beatles, and the music is better too"
                                     - Hank Hill
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey, The Weather Channel needs background music when they show the auto-generated weather maps.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Dude is super talented and his live CD seemed to work wonders on the women I dated in college.


Are you certain you weren't confusing the dorms with a nearby senior living facility?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Sorelian's Ghost: Dude is super talented and his live CD seemed to work wonders on the women I dated in college.

Are you certain you weren't confusing the dorms with a nearby senior living facility?


Hey, no pregnancy scares.

/prolapse problems...forget it, I'm not going there...
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: TheJoe03: He really could have only been a huge pop star in the late 80s and 90s, Boomers loved that bland easy listening smooth jazz stuff. Good for him though to capitalize off that.

Boomers were teenagers in the 60s and early 70s. We like the stones, Hendrix and later the Ramones and Elvis Costello. But you keep living in your hate filled fantasy world.


A tiny percentage of boomers listened to that stuff.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Schmerd1948: TheJoe03: He really could have only been a huge pop star in the late 80s and 90s, Boomers loved that bland easy listening smooth jazz stuff. Good for him though to capitalize off that.

Boomers were teenagers in the 60s and early 70s. We like the stones, Hendrix and later the Ramones and Elvis Costello. But you keep living in your hate filled fantasy world.

A tiny percentage of boomers listened to that stuff.


Elvis Costello was more popular with Gen X than the Boomers.  Mainstay of campus and alternative radio in the 80s and 90s.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Because there is also Hitler. They should split all the hate 50/50.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: TheJoe03: He really could have only been a huge pop star in the late 80s and 90s, Boomers loved that bland easy listening smooth jazz stuff. Good for him though to capitalize off that.

Boomers were teenagers in the 60s and early 70s. We like the stones, Hendrix and later the Ramones and Elvis Costello. But you keep living in your hate filled fantasy world.


Plenty of boomers were in their 30s in the 80s and 90s listening to Sting and Yanni and and Celine Dion. Kenny G is an actual baby boomer. You're just in denial. Why you are, I don't know, but it's funny. I also like how you think people only listen to music when they're kids. I'm sure it was the Gen X teens of the 90s buying Kenny G and smooth jazz records and definitely not aging Boomers.

/Nothing I said was even hate filled, not even close
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ComaToast: I went to a dentist who had Kenny G music (and a lot of Sting's solo stuff) playing in the background. I honestly preferred something that could better accompany the dentist drill like my own screaming, but alas, I could not get a sweet recording contact like Mr. G.


Here you go:

Merzbow - Pulse Demon (full album)
Youtube ukZYP5Dy43E

VOLUME WARNING
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
music for people who think mayo is too spicy
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gen X here -- Kenny G, Costello, Genesis, Phil Collins, Robert Palmer, GnR, a farkload of hair bands, and Led Zeppelin dominate in my digital music collection (and I still have many of the original Cds and a ton of vinyl).

Know what's not in my play list? Ramones, Stones, Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and U2.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: He really could have only been a huge pop star in the late 80s and 90s, Boomers loved that bland easy listening smooth jazz stuff. Good for him though to capitalize off that.

Yuppies

liked that stuff. Boomers is too broad a term.

/you can look up "yuppie" on your own
//Gen Xer...equally disgusted by Kenny G and mumblecore/whatever-the-f*ck they're calling music today
 
