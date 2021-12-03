 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Liberty University's unwillingness to investigate rape allegations starts to make a little more sense when you realize that even the professors there like to get a little rapey now and then   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Virginia, University, Assault, Jerry Falwell, Lynchburg, Virginia, Liberty University, sexual battery of a student, Battery  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, they have to role models to these fine upstanding young men, don't they? I mean girls' asses won't grope themselves, and the next generation needs understand what a woman's place is. Jeez, you Libs and your ideas...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A school for Jesus named Liberty where the faculty waves a "flag" at you whether you like it or not.
From that aerial campus shot, looks like they're well endowed with money.
Jesus, Liberty, Money, Penis.
Abortion bad.
Poolman good.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's that or be Onanists and we can't have that.
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Evangelicals and sex crimes go together like fox news and racists.
 
anfrind
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rape is a core conservative value.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shocking.

wonderingeagle.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: A school for Jesus named Liberty where the faculty waves a "flag" at you whether you like it or not.
From that aerial campus shot, looks like they're well endowed with money.
Jesus, Liberty, Money, Penis.
Abortion bad.
Poolman good.


If you think coverups like this are limited to religious universities, I have some bad news for you.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why is the investigation of felonies, and felonies that even fairly recently have been capital offenses, being left to a private company?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

anfrind: Rape is a core conservative value.


Right, Mr. Epstein.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Christianity: When you have no "don't do evil things" filter because your doctrine states you're "saved" no matter what of your own religious rules you break on Earth.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

foo monkey: It's that or be Onanists and we can't have that.


Dewey Crow, is yhee as t you?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Liberty!

Liberty!

Lib-Ber-Dee​!

Lib-Ber-Dee!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: anfrind: Rape is a core conservative value.

Right, Mr. Epstein.


What does this even mean?
 
rfenster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A/S/L?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
if they investigate they have to admit it happened and then they couldn't lie (as easily) and claim they have the safest campus in america.


My MIL is a weapons-grade moron and when the oldest scarfette was looking at universities MIL suggested that she go there BECAUSE it was so safe and she trotted out their stats.  I asked "do you think it's more likely they are really so much safer than the average university or that they are cooking the numbers to make it look that way."  MIL "It's a Christian school and a Christian would never lie about that."    Everyone in the room except her immediately broke out laughing.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bslim: Dr Jack Badofsky: anfrind: Rape is a core conservative value.

Right, Mr. Epstein.

What does this even mean?


He's trying to imply that Epstein was a liberal and therefore both sides are awful
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rfenster: A/S/L?


Never go A/S/L
 
nquadroa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bslim: Dr Jack Badofsky: anfrind: Rape is a core conservative value.

Right, Mr. Epstein.

What does this even mean?


Oh just a nice BSABSVR
 
anfrind
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bslim: Dr Jack Badofsky: anfrind: Rape is a core conservative value.

Right, Mr. Epstein.

What does this even mean?


Classic whataboutism, perfected by Vladimir Putin and later adopted by the Pedopublicans.
 
zbtop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: anfrind: Rape is a core conservative value.

Right, Mr. Epstein.


Imagine posting this thinking you're not broadcasting to everyone that you voted for the Fanta Menace.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Remember when the only thing Liberty University was known for was Creationism and having diplomas that were about as valuable as toilet paper?  At least their academics are going as strong as ever.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's gotta be Junior, right?
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
String him up by his balls for a couple of days and then castrate him. Then send him to prison.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Liberty!
Liberty!
Lib-Ber-Dee!
Lib-Ber-Dee!


Liberty Mutual Insurance - "Jingle Hell" - [ ONE LONG HORRIFIC HOUR ]
Youtube 9k9l4MG0ec0
 
Lifeless
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: It's gotta be Junior, right?


He's not into rape-rape, he's into forcing minorities to have sex with his wife while he watches.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: WilderKWight: Liberty!
Liberty!
Lib-Ber-Dee!
Lib-Ber-Dee!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9k9l4MG0​ec0]


Worst jingle ever written. I want to meet the composer just so I can stomp on their foot.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Let he who does not like to get a little rapey now and then cast the first stone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I still don't understand why people go to colleges where you can't drink and have sex.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resin33: I still don't understand why people go to colleges where you can't drink and have sex.


Even Jesus wanted wine so bad he ruined an entire supply of drinking water just to get some
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Resin33: I still don't understand why people go to colleges where you can't drink and have sex.


Some people just want to watch the world learn.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resin33: I still don't understand why people go to colleges where you can't drink and have sex.


Having lived in Lynchburg and known a bunch of people who went to Liberty, there are two types of students there

1) The true believers. One of my neighbors was like this- she wouldn't even go on a date or kiss a man until her wedding day.
2) The kids of true believers.  These are kids who aren't given the option to go to one of those godless heathen universities, so they go to Liberty.  As you might imagine, the off campus party scene is a bit less religious than you might expect save for the cries of "OH GOD!" from the upstairs bedrooms and the moans of "oh godddddd" from people hanging over the toilet.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not to give "Liberty" "University" any credit, because they're straightup farking garbage, but this headline could easily be:

Liberty Every University's unwillingness to investigate rape allegations starts to make a little more sense when you realize that even the professors there like to get a little rapey now and then
 
X-Geek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Resin33: I still don't understand why people go to colleges where you can't drink and have sex.


Forbidden fruit tastes the sweetest.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stephen Lynch - Mixer at Delta Chi
Youtube DyD1RrjPkZU

(NSFW)
 
