 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   I, for one, welcome our new robot overlords since the US refuses to sign any binding agreements on the matter. Where's the unplug tag?   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
    More: Plug, United Nations, code of conduct, United States, number of countries, Human rights, development of a non-binding code of conduct, Thursday's debate, official Josh Dorosin  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2021 at 3:35 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nukes, land mines, bioweapons, torture... There are a lot of things we find hard to let go.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I like my death and destruction to come with a human touch, not some sort of reckless algorithm. At least then conceivably someone could be charged with a war crime.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
your betters hate you. and they always have.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sweet, we can resurrect the old Green Light Teams program, except this time will use those adorable robot dogs and creepy backflippin' humanoid robots to deliver the nukes.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eh, what would it matter?  TFG showed that agreements and treaties are subject to the change every 4 years based on how the country swings.  What are they going to do about it?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The problem with human soldiers is that they might have reservations firing on their own people or innocent civilians. Robots don't have those reservations.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.