 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   One of the architects of Critical Race Theory is receiving death threats from cowards   (axios.com) divider line
58
    More: Murica, Critical race theory, Racism, founders of the critical race theory movement, Richard Delgado, critical race theory, Mexican American, elementary school teachers, United States  
•       •       •

948 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2021 at 8:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people need to be shot. Or sterilized.

/Take your pick.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump legacy.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the kind you want.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't make me feel uncomfortable or I'll kill you!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy what said the Earth revolved around the Sun and not ta other way got his threats too.   God made de Earth and everything revolves around it.  And it's flat.  This is what I believe.*

*end of argument.  Just walk away
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they had one iota of self-awareness, these gibbering idiots would realize that the very act of picking up a phone and making these death threats offer textbook examples of how Critical Race Theory is very very real.
 
RufusLake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's time we rethink the whole "doxxing is bad thing".
Post each and every threat online with the phone number or email it came from.
Take away the anonymity they hide behind.
Its time these threats are dealt with properly.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes how dare he make white people think about and talk about race. Obama got elected so everything is all good now.

A few months ago my unvaccinated sister called me and was going off about CRT and how she would pull the kids from school if they taught it cause it teaches white people to hate themselves and she went on about other crap about it too. I rolled my eyes so hard they almost went through the phone. Really sucks that the last 18 months my sister turned full blown Karen.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked that a something based in marxist ideas that seeks to divide people by race isn't popular with a lot of people.  Threats against people because of their ideas is wrong though.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pandemic also played a role, Delgado said, since parents were forced to talk to their children and found out during the Black Lives Matter protests their children held more progressive views on race.

"Parent lost it. They blamed the teachers for indoctrinating their kids, even though the kids are growing up in a more diverse world."

-----------

"In this house we believe that if minorities are poorer it's because they are individually making bad decisions that reflect badly on their character and are independent of the social environment, young lady!"
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Steakzilla: I'm shocked that a something based in marxist ideas that seeks to divide people by race isn't popular with a lot of people.  Threats against people because of their ideas is wrong though.


Trollin, trollin, trollin. Keep that blood a-boilin. Trollin, trollin, trollin. fark off.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like death threats have a low turnover rate. Or maybe nobody reports on the attempts?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were some historical viewpoint that could explain American history with regards to why people who say "racism is bad" receive death threats from white people.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every single one of these cretins needs to do time behind bars for making terroristic threats. This has got to stop.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Steakzilla: I'm shocked that a something based in marxist ideas that seeks to divide people by race isn't popular with a lot of people.  Threats against people because of their ideas is wrong though.


Haha. Wherever you copy pasted that from is clearly a wonderful place and you should spend more time there.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Steakzilla: I'm shocked that a something based in marxist ideas that seeks to divide people by race isn't popular with a lot of people.  Threats against people because of their ideas is wrong though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else received death threats?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story is all the proof I need, that white supremacy ended the day Abe Lincoln signed that piece of paper in 1863. (s)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Steakzilla: I'm shocked that a something based in marxist ideas that seeks to divide people by race isn't popular with a lot of people.  Threats against people because of their ideas is wrong though.


You drunk already?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Death threats are an integral part of CRT.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: I'm shocked that a something based in marxist ideas that seeks to divide people by race isn't popular with a lot of people.  Threats against people because of their ideas is wrong though.


Stop being a reasonable person. That's not what Fark is about.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cleek: Steakzilla: I'm shocked that a something based in marxist ideas that seeks to divide people by race isn't popular with a lot of people.  Threats against people because of their ideas is wrong though.

Trollin, trollin, trollin. Keep that blood a-boilin. Trollin, trollin, trollin. fark off.


Look at you. You posted a comment on the internet. Bless your heart.

Bless it.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Steakzilla: I'm shocked that a something based in marxist ideas that seeks to divide people by race isn't popular with a lot of people.  Threats against people because of their ideas is wrong though.

Haha. Wherever you copy pasted that from is clearly a wonderful place and you should spend more time there.


You pay $10/month and shouldn't have to see insightful posts, right?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gar1013: Gubbo: Steakzilla: I'm shocked that a something based in marxist ideas that seeks to divide people by race isn't popular with a lot of people.  Threats against people because of their ideas is wrong though.

Haha. Wherever you copy pasted that from is clearly a wonderful place and you should spend more time there.

You pay $10/month and shouldn't have to see insightful posts, right?


The fact that you of all people agree with this, tells me everything I need to know.

/I pay $15 if you include my twitter bot that posts links to threads
 
Wizzbang
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: I'm shocked that a something based in marxist ideas that seeks to divide people by race isn't popular with a lot of people.  Threats against people because of their ideas is wrong though.


Good: Teaching the history of racism and the worst examples of racist institutions. We need to learn from the past.

Bad.  Completely poo-pooing the fact that we have made a hell of a lot of progress, though more needs to be done.

Bad: Excusing bad behavior by minority groups/anti-racists because, you know, racism and poverty.

Bad: Dismissing good behavior and achievement as whitey traits.

Bad: Everything is racist, so we need to get rid of it all and implement Marxist principles based on race and anti-racism.

Bad: Hey, you can't criticize CRT because you are racist if you do.

Bad: Hey, you're white so shut up because you're an oppressor and your opinion doesn't count.

Bad: America is a terrible place.

Now all of them will now make fun of me for not knowing what CRT is, or that stuff is not in CRT.  I only know that CRT and adjacent principles/anti-racism lessons being taught in the current manner that the progressives want to teach it ultimately leads to people that seem to espouse these opinions.  There are a lot of people that don't like this.

We can teach history and improve things, but please don't do it by making people hate America, its foundations, morals, and its founding principles, as yet unrealized as many of them are.
 
Lexx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't understand the knee jerk violent reaction to the theory.  Just farking admit you don't want to lose the advantages of being the dominant race.  At least white supremacists are honest about their motivations.

Or is this the whole "I'm a good person and you're teaching children that I'm not really" knee jerk?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wizzbang: We can teach history and improve things, but please don't do it by making people hate America, its foundations, morals, and its founding principles, as yet unrealized as many of them are.


You'll show me where teaching about the racist history of a nation founded by slave owners and who discriminated against black people in law up until the 1970s (and by practice for a long time after that) is teaching people to hate America.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah right

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: These people need to be shot. Or sterilized.

/Take your pick.


Why not both?
 
Wizzbang
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Wizzbang: We can teach history and improve things, but please don't do it by making people hate America, its foundations, morals, and its founding principles, as yet unrealized as many of them are.

You'll show me where teaching about the racist history of a nation founded by slave owners and who discriminated against black people in law up until the 1970s (and by practice for a long time after that) is teaching people to hate America.


It does not if taught in the right way.  The way that it's taught right now is making people tear down statues of Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt.  It's leading to people abandoning Thanksgiving.  It's leading to people feeling like flying the American flag is a sign of being a racist/Trumpist.

Tone it down, folks.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wizzbang: Gubbo: Wizzbang: We can teach history and improve things, but please don't do it by making people hate America, its foundations, morals, and its founding principles, as yet unrealized as many of them are.

You'll show me where teaching about the racist history of a nation founded by slave owners and who discriminated against black people in law up until the 1970s (and by practice for a long time after that) is teaching people to hate America.

It does not if taught in the right way.  The way that it's taught right now is making people tear down statues of Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt.  It's leading to people abandoning Thanksgiving.  It's leading to people feeling like flying the American flag is a sign of being a racist/Trumpist.

Tone it down, folks.


Prove any of that.
 
TheLoneDigit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CRT is literally just history. History has never affected my self esteem. It just helps me not to repeat mistakes others already made, and helps me see a clearer reflection of reality.

These babies are just mad that it doesn't reinforce their primitive patriotism- I mean tribalism.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wizzbang: Gubbo: Wizzbang: We can teach history and improve things, but please don't do it by making people hate America, its foundations, morals, and its founding principles, as yet unrealized as many of them are.

You'll show me where teaching about the racist history of a nation founded by slave owners and who discriminated against black people in law up until the 1970s (and by practice for a long time after that) is teaching people to hate America.

It does not if taught in the right way.  The way that it's taught right now is making people tear down statues of Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt.  It's leading to people abandoning Thanksgiving.  It's leading to people feeling like flying the American flag is a sign of being a racist/Trumpist.

Tone it down, folks.


Are you asking minorities to, quit being so uppity?
 
covfefe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wizzbang: It's leading to people feeling like flying the American flag is a sign of being a racist/Trumpist


Hang on a moment and think about this statement.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
(Note: this thread is useful for Farkie-ing certain classes of commenters.)
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wizzbang: We can teach history and improve things, but please don't do it by making people hate America, its foundations, morals, and its founding principles, as yet unrealized as many of them are.


But what if one of our founding principles is to be dishonest about what our founding principles are, in perpetuity?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

covfefe: Wizzbang: It's leading to people feeling like flying the American flag is a sign of being a racist/Trumpist

Hang on a moment and think about this statement.


I don't think believe that very much of that "thinking" thing went into that post.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These people need to be sent to camps where they can concentrate on what they've done.
 
Wizzbang
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Wizzbang: Gubbo: Wizzbang: We can teach history and improve things, but please don't do it by making people hate America, its foundations, morals, and its founding principles, as yet unrealized as many of them are.

You'll show me where teaching about the racist history of a nation founded by slave owners and who discriminated against black people in law up until the 1970s (and by practice for a long time after that) is teaching people to hate America.

It does not if taught in the right way.  The way that it's taught right now is making people tear down statues of Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt.  It's leading to people abandoning Thanksgiving.  It's leading to people feeling like flying the American flag is a sign of being a racist/Trumpist.

Tone it down, folks.

Prove any of that.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2​0​21/nov/23/thomas-jefferson-statuue-new​-york-city-hall

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/21/ar​t​s/design/roosevelt-statue-to-be-remove​d-from-museum-of-natural-history.html

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/20​1​7/11/23/thanksgiving-the-annual-genoci​de-whitewash

https://kutv.com/news/local/black-liv​e​s-matter-utah-hold-to-claim-flying-ame​rican-flag-is-racist-with-one-conditio​n

Much of the backlash to CRT isn't based on hatred of POC.  Its that it leads to what I just linked and people are horrified.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sorceror: (Note: this thread is useful for Farkie-ing certain classes of commenters.)


onechristianlife.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wizzbang: Gubbo: Wizzbang: Gubbo: Wizzbang: We can teach history and improve things, but please don't do it by making people hate America, its foundations, morals, and its founding principles, as yet unrealized as many of them are.

You'll show me where teaching about the racist history of a nation founded by slave owners and who discriminated against black people in law up until the 1970s (and by practice for a long time after that) is teaching people to hate America.

It does not if taught in the right way.  The way that it's taught right now is making people tear down statues of Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt.  It's leading to people abandoning Thanksgiving.  It's leading to people feeling like flying the American flag is a sign of being a racist/Trumpist.

Tone it down, folks.

Prove any of that.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/20​21/nov/23/thomas-jefferson-statuue-new​-york-city-hall

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/21/art​s/design/roosevelt-statue-to-be-remove​d-from-museum-of-natural-history.html

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/201​7/11/23/thanksgiving-the-annual-genoci​de-whitewash

https://kutv.com/news/local/black-live​s-matter-utah-hold-to-claim-flying-ame​rican-flag-is-racist-with-one-conditio​n

Much of the backlash to CRT isn't based on hatred of POC.  Its that it leads to what I just linked and people are horrified.


I checked the first one. No mention of CRT. I'll assume that you are equally as full of shiat on the other ones.
 
Wizzbang
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Wizzbang: We can teach history and improve things, but please don't do it by making people hate America, its foundations, morals, and its founding principles, as yet unrealized as many of them are.

But what if one of our founding principles is to be dishonest about what our founding principles are, in perpetuity?


I think that instead of looking at the founding principles as a lie, we should look at it as an optimistic goal, made at a time when things were shiatty and racist, and therefore filled with compromises.  As time goes on, we strive to whittle those compromises away.  We've done a lot, but we're only halfway there.

The answer is not Marxism and the "bad" things that I listed above.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Yeah right

[Fark user image image 850x478]


But the guy who he paid to attack him said "sissy ass" one time.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wizzbang: Gubbo: It's leading to people abandoning Thanksgiving.


I learned a lot about the true nature of the thanksgiving holiday this year.

We still ate turkey together
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wizzbang: macadamnut: Wizzbang: We can teach history and improve things, but please don't do it by making people hate America, its foundations, morals, and its founding principles, as yet unrealized as many of them are.

But what if one of our founding principles is to be dishonest about what our founding principles are, in perpetuity?

I think that instead of looking at the founding principles as a lie, we should look at it as an optimistic goal, made at a time when things were shiatty and racist, and therefore filled with compromises.  As time goes on, we strive to whittle those compromises away.  We've done a lot, but we're only halfway there.

The answer is not Marxism and the "bad" things that I listed above.


I will certainly say, you're dedicated to the idea that "slavery and racism is bad" is somehow Marxism.

Tell you what, explain to me how "maybe it would be better if we acknowledged our racist past and worked to identify where the legacy of that past is still present in our modern life" is Marxist.

/I'll wait
 
Wizzbang
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Wizzbang: Gubbo: Wizzbang: Gubbo: Wizzbang: We can teach history and improve things, but please don't do it by making people hate America, its foundations, morals, and its founding principles, as yet unrealized as many of them are.

You'll show me where teaching about the racist history of a nation founded by slave owners and who discriminated against black people in law up until the 1970s (and by practice for a long time after that) is teaching people to hate America.

It does not if taught in the right way.  The way that it's taught right now is making people tear down statues of Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt.  It's leading to people abandoning Thanksgiving.  It's leading to people feeling like flying the American flag is a sign of being a racist/Trumpist.

Tone it down, folks.

Prove any of that.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/20​21/nov/23/thomas-jefferson-statuue-new​-york-city-hall

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/21/art​s/design/roosevelt-statue-to-be-remove​d-from-museum-of-natural-history.html

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/201​7/11/23/thanksgiving-the-annual-genoci​de-whitewash

https://kutv.com/news/local/black-live​s-matter-utah-hold-to-claim-flying-ame​rican-flag-is-racist-with-one-conditio​n

Much of the backlash to CRT isn't based on hatred of POC.  Its that it leads to what I just linked and people are horrified.

I checked the first one. No mention of CRT. I'll assume that you are equally as full of shiat on the other ones.


How's this one.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/histor​y​/2021/11/23/thomas-jefferson-statue-re​moved-nyc-slaveowner/

The point is not CRT.  That's just a catch-all term that's been popularized at the moment and is used for everything.   The point is that the way that anti-racism is taught at the moment leaves a lot to be desired and is leading to hatred of the entire country.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wizzbang: Gubbo: Wizzbang: We can teach history and improve things, but please don't do it by making people hate America, its foundations, morals, and its founding principles, as yet unrealized as many of them are.

You'll show me where teaching about the racist history of a nation founded by slave owners and who discriminated against black people in law up until the 1970s (and by practice for a long time after that) is teaching people to hate America.

It does not if taught in the right way.  The way that it's taught right now is making people tear down statues of Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt.  It's leading to people abandoning Thanksgiving.  It's leading to people feeling like flying the American flag is a sign of being a racist/Trumpist.

Tone it down, folks.


It's just a shame those non whites can't be kept in their place and always grovel before the white man, right?
 
Wizzbang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Wizzbang: macadamnut: Wizzbang: We can teach history and improve things, but please don't do it by making people hate America, its foundations, morals, and its founding principles, as yet unrealized as many of them are.

But what if one of our founding principles is to be dishonest about what our founding principles are, in perpetuity?

I think that instead of looking at the founding principles as a lie, we should look at it as an optimistic goal, made at a time when things were shiatty and racist, and therefore filled with compromises.  As time goes on, we strive to whittle those compromises away.  We've done a lot, but we're only halfway there.

The answer is not Marxism and the "bad" things that I listed above.

I will certainly say, you're dedicated to the idea that "slavery and racism is bad" is somehow Marxism.

Tell you what, explain to me how "maybe it would be better if we acknowledged our racist past and worked to identify where the legacy of that past is still present in our modern life" is Marxist.

/I'll wait


You are using that way of teaching and framing it in a way that makes you want to vote for certain policies.  It's not Marxism, but unless you vote or are for this policy that divides based on race/policy and is vaguely marxist or communist, you're a racist.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: These people need to be shot. Or sterilized.

/Take your pick.


That's kind of a harsh thing to do to the authors of CRT.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Awful lot of garbage people posting in this thread.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.