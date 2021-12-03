 Skip to content
(Dutch News)   You hold one little seance amongst the children's graves in the local graveyard and suddenly their parents are screaming about desecration. You'd have thought they'd want to know if little Johan or Loes were happy   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They should have just tried to resurrect Edgar Allen Poe.

images.viacbs.techView Full Size


/Or maybe not
 
keldaria
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I held one little seance and their moms got scared, they said desecrations no joke, now go move to bel air.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And not one complaint from the residents.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You want undead kids wandering around the neighborhood?  Cause this is how you get undead kids wandering around the neighborhood.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That fence around the cemetery is there for a reason.
 
oldfool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did they damage anything? No.
Did they do something actually disrespectful, like urinate on a grave? No.
Did they physically disturb visitors there to visit the graves? No.
What actually happened? Some people went into a cemetery and said some words, while a camera filmed them.

While this whole thing seems like a waste of time, imho, it's hard to imagine anything of real concern was happening, there.

People pray and talk to gravestones all the time. It could be argued regular visitors often attempt to "communicate" with the dead. Some bored paranormal fans tried the same thing, in a slightly different way...may not be super tasteful, but not specifically disrespectful. Meh.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You want undead kids wandering around the neighborhood?  Cause this is how you get undead kids wandering around the neighborhood.


Hey you damned kids! Get off under my lawn!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: That fence around the cemetery is there for a reason.


Is it to keep people out, or something in?
 
