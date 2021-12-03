 Skip to content
(USA Today)   You don't normally expect school board meetings to be described by police as "deeply disturbing"   (usatoday.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A great example for the kids coming up through the school system.

Teacher: Johnny is being disruptive and has threatened violence in class

Mom and Dad: we're so proud of him ...raised him right we did!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes I do.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I said this in a thread the other day, grassroots my ass..........
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The GOP are terrorizing the entire country.

Someone should do something.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The GOP are terrorizing the entire country.

Someone should do something.


And Fuher Trump helped put it front and center, yet it gets ignored.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a normal timeline, I would not expect that description.  In the current timeline, I fully expect it.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby...
Where the holy hell have you been for the past...FOREVER?!?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two words; Zoom meeting.

Hold all public meetings online. Can't afford a computer or internet access? No problem. A webcam will be available in the lobby at the police department.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enumclaw is a shiatty little town full of people who fark livestock. I expect no better.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans again.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Two words; Zoom meeting.

Hold all public meetings online. Can't afford a computer or internet access? No problem. A webcam will be available in the lobby at the police department.


Do you want to know how I know you didn't RTFA? Lol
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We really should try to reach out to these people and bridge the divide. I mean, I'm sure they're perfectly reasonable when not being racist dickbags.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x282]
I said this in a thread the other day, grassroots my ass..........


(image of astroturf)

Yeah. Those professionally printed signs are a dead giveaway.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let it be clear, hate has no home here," the statement said.


It may not have "home" but it sure as shiat seems to have squatter's rights.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they've traced the IPs of the racist Zoom bombers?

Fark user imageView Full Size


And hang their disemboweled bodies in the center of the local town square as an example to the rest of the local Republicans.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
atleast they didn't arrest the father of a rape victim
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What was that Twain quote about schoolboards, idiots and god?
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why school board meetings are held here on Webex.  And not with the licensing that allows third-party clients like Zoom clients to connect in, one has to be running Cisco's Webex client of memory serves.  One can come in as a guest and there are instructions for doing just that, but in order to have one's voice heard one must sign-up in advance and is given a set amount of time to speak during the public comment period.

For school board meetings generally I do not have a problem with the board setting rules that the only people invited to speak are those who either can produce proof that they live within the boundaries of the school district, or they have some kind of preexisting business with the school district, like as a vendor, or as a parent of a child enrolled through the open-enrollment rules, or as an employee.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I miss the good old days, when the most disturbing part of school board meetings was the debate about how much money to take from band and other non-impact activities to give to sportball programs. It would be a class struggle, as the parents from the school in the wealthier part of town wanted their kids to avoid brain damage and have plenty to put on their college applications, while the poorer part of town, at the old high school, saw sporting scholarships as a way up and out.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: A great example for the kids coming up through the school system.

Teacher: Johnny is being disruptive and has threatened violence in class

Mom and Dad: we're so proud of him ...raised him right we did!


My hope is that, despite the abundance of bad-examples right wing extremists are setting for their kids, because of the internet and social media giving kids the ability to see and interact with the non-MAGA world many of them will be more likely to reject that kind of behavior and want to leave the 'angry all the time' world of right wing extremism.  I wouldn't be entirely surprised if that is one factor that leads a lot of these 30-50 year olds to lose their minds -- seeing their kids embrace "normal" society and look at their right wing parents as nuts.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Conservatives inevitably become violent.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I am surprised that there are black people living in Enumclaw, let alone in positions of authority.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mrs. Taylor sure seems to use a lot of ice when Bobby is away.

/ oh wait
// that was the PTA
/// three ice cubes
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Conservatives inevitably become violent.


That's what generally happens when one's intricately-constructed fictional view of the world is threatened by an intrusion of reality.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Notabunny: Two words; Zoom meeting.

Hold all public meetings online. Can't afford a computer or internet access? No problem. A webcam will be available in the lobby at the police department.

Do you want to know how I know you didn't RTFA? Lol


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A few years ago, no.  The school boards I used to cover were snooze fests.  Usually, someone would complain about how late it was.  Fun Fact:  There was a 1980's Karen who wanted to know why her kid was being forced to repeat a grade.

Karen:  My child needs to move on to the next grade with his peers.  It's important for his growth that he maintains social contacts and continues to learn at a level beneficial for him.
Principal:  You know he didn't show up for over half the school days, right?
Karen:  Well.  Yes, but....
Principal:  Didn't you get the letters we sent when he didn't show up for two weeks at a time?  I called you a couple of times....
Karen:..... uh, yeah.
Principal:  Well, why didn't you do something?
Karen:  I want him to like me

Editor:  This is the best part of the school board meeting and I gotta cut it.
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I miss the good old days, when the most disturbing part of school board meetings was the debate about how much money to take from band and other non-impact activities to give to sportball programs. It would be a class struggle, as the parents from the school in the wealthier part of town wanted their kids to avoid brain damage and have plenty to put on their college applications, while the poorer part of town, at the old high school, saw sporting scholarships as a way up and out.


There was always the part about some mom upset that Johnny (aged 17) was able to read some evil evil book and that it should be banned. I mean that was predictable, but still disturbing.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I miss the good old days, when the most disturbing part of school board meetings was the debate about how much money to take from band and other non-impact activities to give to sportball programs. It would be a class struggle, as the parents from the school in the wealthier part of town wanted their kids to avoid brain damage and have plenty to put on their college applications, while the poorer part of town, at the old high school, saw sporting scholarships as a way up and out.


In the local district here, among the six high schools, the ones serving the poorer neighborhoods are terrible at sports.  The ones serving the wealthier neighborhoods are the ones that tend to place well in their divisions.

Ironically the International Baccalaureate program was started at the lowest-performing, poorest of the six high schools.  I think it's as an attempt to help boost-up those kids who can perform academically even if their families are at a financial disadvantage, because unlike extracurricular activities, IB doesn't require any sort of fees paid by the student's family to participate as far as I am aware.

The downside is that this tends to exaggerate the differences between those who are actually trying to participate in their own education versus those that are just there because they're required to go to school, but if a few who are on the cusp of falling out manage to keep going and many that would only have been marginal will improve, then that's still an improvement.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am hearing more and more of these 'activists' who, when interviewed, state, basically, 'I have no kids and do not live in this area, but I have to protect the children from socialism'.  And 'socialism' always boils down to 'any school of thought that teaches responsibility, accountability, or empathy'

This timeline is worst timeline.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Notabunny: Two words; Zoom meeting.

Hold all public meetings online. Can't afford a computer or internet access? No problem. A webcam will be available in the lobby at the police department.

Do you want to know how I know you didn't RTFA? Lol


Yeah, busted. I wonder if a 5-second delay and a moderator would solve the problem. People who behave disruptively wouldn't be seen by the rest of the attendees, and their IP address could be blocked.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: What was that Twain quote about schoolboards, idiots and god?


"First, God created idiots, that was for practice. Then He created school boards."  or something to that effect.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x282]
I said this in a thread the other day, grassroots my ass..........


You could even legitimately refer to these people as, let's see, what's the term? Oh, yeah, crisis actors. Every accusation...
 
zjoik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: wildcardjack: I miss the good old days, when the most disturbing part of school board meetings was the debate about how much money to take from band and other non-impact activities to give to sportball programs. It would be a class struggle, as the parents from the school in the wealthier part of town wanted their kids to avoid brain damage and have plenty to put on their college applications, while the poorer part of town, at the old high school, saw sporting scholarships as a way up and out.

In the local district here, among the six high schools, the ones serving the poorer neighborhoods are terrible at sports.  The ones serving the wealthier neighborhoods are the ones that tend to place well in their divisions.

Ironically the International Baccalaureate program was started at the lowest-performing, poorest of the six high schools.  I think it's as an attempt to help boost-up those kids who can perform academically even if their families are at a financial disadvantage, because unlike extracurricular activities, IB doesn't require any sort of fees paid by the student's family to participate as far as I am aware.

The downside is that this tends to exaggerate the differences between those who are actually trying to participate in their own education versus those that are just there because they're required to go to school, but if a few who are on the cusp of falling out manage to keep going and many that would only have been marginal will improve, then that's still an improvement.


well to do schools tend to recruit the student athletes that play well as poorer schools
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My sister was actually at the Oakland school board meeting just before the plague when the cops stormed the place and were body slamming mothers in front of their kids. Have the cellphone vid.
Then I got to see how it was reported on the evening news, and compare that with what actually happened.

So, no. I'm not disturbed. Just disappointed.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby evidently thinks it sucks when his Good Republican bros get called out.
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AFKobel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Somacandra: Notabunny: Two words; Zoom meeting.

Hold all public meetings online. Can't afford a computer or internet access? No problem. A webcam will be available in the lobby at the police department.

Do you want to know how I know you didn't RTFA? Lol

Yeah, busted. I wonder if a 5-second delay and a moderator would solve the problem. People who behave disruptively wouldn't be seen by the rest of the attendees, and their IP address could be blocked.


A five second delay on a meeting that is being held virtually and in person, at the same time, would be an absolute nightmare.   The people who are live and the people who are online have to communicate at times during such a meeting.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Will this help detract from the horse farking?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Enumclaw is a shiatty little town full of people who fark livestock. I expect no better.


I'm looking for a quiet placed to move to.  Got any pictures?

Of the livestock.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thank His Noodly Appendage that none of these livestock farking mouthbreathers know about VPNs.
 
