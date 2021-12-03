 Skip to content
(AP News)   WHO says getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing should be enough to keep the omicron variant at bay. So... we're totally hosed as a country   (apnews.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It only works in theory as we have proven over the last (almost) 2 years.  Wouldn't be up to the omicorn version if it wasn't for human nature.
 
RaptorLC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that's required is basic human decency and compassion and consideration for one's fellow man.

So yep. We're farked. Human nature is great at adding the "Yeah, but..." to any system or plan that looks like it should be easy and workable.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
DOOM AND GLOOM. WE ALL GUNA DEAD!!
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I would just like to thank Subby for not forcing a Who song lyric into the headline.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Those "real Americans" who cannot even deal with a tiny mask on their face, or not being on top of one another in a public space, or particularly those who refuse to get vaccinated, these are the true snowflakes. These are weak people incapable of adapting, they are dead-end garbage.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Vaccination, of course. Mask fine, but like, this is starting to get old. Social distancing? This stuff is clearly not going to ever go away.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll be able to afford half a county if it keeps going like this.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
3rd base?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Vaccination, of course. Mask fine, but like, this is starting to get old. Social distancing? This stuff is clearly not going to ever go away.


Viruses don't care about your feelings.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dafatone: LineNoise: Vaccination, of course. Mask fine, but like, this is starting to get old. Social distancing? This stuff is clearly not going to ever go away.

Viruses don't care about your feelings.


So like, what, we all just sit in our basement and play mario cart for the next 20 years?
 
Pinner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Work colleague, Covid.
2 days on ventilation.
Expired.
Not vaccinated.
Found out today.
Get your shots.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Dafatone: LineNoise: Vaccination, of course. Mask fine, but like, this is starting to get old. Social distancing? This stuff is clearly not going to ever go away.

Viruses don't care about your feelings.

So like, what, we all just sit in our basement and play mario cart for the next 20 years?


Why do people immediately jump to these false choices? Who is saying anything about 20 years?
 
bthom37
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Best in this World: LineNoise: Dafatone: LineNoise: Vaccination, of course. Mask fine, but like, this is starting to get old. Social distancing? This stuff is clearly not going to ever go away.

Viruses don't care about your feelings.

So like, what, we all just sit in our basement and play mario cart for the next 20 years?

Why do people immediately jump to these false choices? Who is saying anything about 20 years?


By engaging in hyperbole they justify their own choices to themselves.  It helps them square their own decisions.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Dafatone: LineNoise: Vaccination, of course. Mask fine, but like, this is starting to get old. Social distancing? This stuff is clearly not going to ever go away.

Viruses don't care about your feelings.

So like, what, we all just sit in our basement and play mario cart for the next 20 years?


Don't mind if I do!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yep. Treat this like the Delta outbreak:

Stay home. If you have to go out, ensure that you're fully vaccinated, wearing a proper mask, and practicing social distancing. Don't attend large events, especially with folks for whom you cannot guarantee vaccination, mask, or social distancing.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Dafatone: LineNoise: Vaccination, of course. Mask fine, but like, this is starting to get old. Social distancing? This stuff is clearly not going to ever go away.

Viruses don't care about your feelings.

So like, what, we all just sit in our basement and play mario cart for the next 20 years?


There are still some people here who think that doing anything social makes you a plague spreader.  Well, they don't necessarily think this, but this is what they like to type on message boards as a way of justifying the fact that they have no friends.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Yep. Treat this like the Delta outbreak:

Stay home. If you have to go out, ensure that you're fully vaccinated, wearing a proper mask, and practicing social distancing. Don't attend large events, especially with folks for whom you cannot guarantee vaccination, mask, or social distancing.


Fark that...life is too short.

/Received my booster shot this month.
//Plan on going to my favorite bar tonight.
///Seeing friends is a lot better than sitting at home.
 
Rindred
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well_obviously_anim.gif
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bthom37: Best in this World: LineNoise: Dafatone: LineNoise: Vaccination, of course. Mask fine, but like, this is starting to get old. Social distancing? This stuff is clearly not going to ever go away.

Viruses don't care about your feelings.

So like, what, we all just sit in our basement and play mario cart for the next 20 years?

Why do people immediately jump to these false choices? Who is saying anything about 20 years?

By engaging in hyperbole they justify their own choices to themselves.  It helps them square their own decisions.


You're always saying that about everyone.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: LineNoise: Dafatone: LineNoise: Vaccination, of course. Mask fine, but like, this is starting to get old. Social distancing? This stuff is clearly not going to ever go away.

Viruses don't care about your feelings.

So like, what, we all just sit in our basement and play mario cart for the next 20 years?

There are still some people here who think that doing anything social makes you a plague spreader.  Well, they don't necessarily think this, but this is what they like to type on message boards as a way of justifying the fact that they have no friends.


*Applause*

I might even hug some friends tonight while unmasked.

OH NOES!
 
Klyukva
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Dafatone: LineNoise: Vaccination, of course. Mask fine, but like, this is starting to get old. Social distancing? This stuff is clearly not going to ever go away.

Viruses don't care about your feelings.

So like, what, we all just sit in our basement and play mario cart for the next 20 years?


It will just be 2 weeks to flatten the curve.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It is just astounding that cases are increasing by 28% per day in South Africa over the last week.

Nearly 20% positivity - when they were at 1% positivity just a month ago.
 
oldfool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Christmas is starting to look a lot like XX-mas 😵
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Vaccination, of course. Mask fine, but like, this is starting to get old. Social distancing? This stuff is clearly not going to ever go away.


Vaccinations and masks are the way. I'm not sure you can social distance enough from other people to be effective. Not that it's not worth trying, but we've all seen the models of how far and wide airborne viruses can spread from simply talking or from a single cough. 6 feet doesn't do it.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: LineNoise: Dafatone: LineNoise: Vaccination, of course. Mask fine, but like, this is starting to get old. Social distancing? This stuff is clearly not going to ever go away.

Viruses don't care about your feelings.

So like, what, we all just sit in our basement and play mario cart for the next 20 years?

There are still some people here who think that doing anything social makes you a plague spreader.  Well, they don't necessarily think this, but this is what they like to type on message boards as a way of justifying the fact that they have no friends.


The thing is, for the last, christ, almost 2 years now, all you had to do to be a good person was do nothing. Then about a year ago, you got to add to it getting a free shot.

It gave people a great reason to look down on others and feel like a hero, because, they literally did nothing, and got a shot.

They don't want to let that go.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: LineNoise: Vaccination, of course. Mask fine, but like, this is starting to get old. Social distancing? This stuff is clearly not going to ever go away.

Vaccinations and masks are the way. I'm not sure you can social distance enough from other people to be effective. Not that it's not worth trying, but we've all seen the models of how far and wide airborne viruses can spread from simply talking or from a single cough. 6 feet doesn't do it.


That is what i'm saying. I have no problems with masks in public places if numbers (hospitalization capacity, not just infections) are moving in a bad way, and obviously, for the love of god get vaccinated, but everyone has moved on from social distancing. If you don't want to go someplace crowded, fine, nobody is making you, but the rest of us enjoy social situations.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LineNoise: abhorrent1: LineNoise: Vaccination, of course. Mask fine, but like, this is starting to get old. Social distancing? This stuff is clearly not going to ever go away.

Vaccinations and masks are the way. I'm not sure you can social distance enough from other people to be effective. Not that it's not worth trying, but we've all seen the models of how far and wide airborne viruses can spread from simply talking or from a single cough. 6 feet doesn't do it.

That is what i'm saying. I have no problems with masks in public places if numbers (hospitalization capacity, not just infections) are moving in a bad way, and obviously, for the love of god get vaccinated, but everyone has moved on from social distancing. If you don't want to go someplace crowded, fine, nobody is making you, but the rest of us enjoy social situations.


If you can distance, distance. If you want to go to a crowded place, go to a crowded place.

If you have the ability to give those around to some space, such as shopping or waiting in a line, do so.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Still the pandemic of the stupid then.

What's the downside here?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


I'm vaccinated and most of the people I love are vaccinated. We all wear masks and are careful.

I have a few antivaxxer relatives, sadly with under 5 children, and I will mourn their passing, but they made their choices.

It's the kids and cancer patients who get dragged along for the ride who I feel really bad for.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dafatone: If you have the ability to give those around to some space, such as shopping or waiting in a line, do so.


Sure, absolutey, i'm not hugging it out with the random person on the sock line at macy's. But you have people who want sporting events to end, that a family holiday gathering is akin to visiting hitler at the eagles nest, etc.

Its all shiat they hated before the virus half the time, and they just want to shiat on everyone else with it.
 
bthom37
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LineNoise: abhorrent1: LineNoise: Vaccination, of course. Mask fine, but like, this is starting to get old. Social distancing? This stuff is clearly not going to ever go away.

Vaccinations and masks are the way. I'm not sure you can social distance enough from other people to be effective. Not that it's not worth trying, but we've all seen the models of how far and wide airborne viruses can spread from simply talking or from a single cough. 6 feet doesn't do it.

That is what i'm saying. I have no problems with masks in public places if numbers (hospitalization capacity, not just infections) are moving in a bad way, and obviously, for the love of god get vaccinated, but everyone has moved on from social distancing. If you don't want to go someplace crowded, fine, nobody is making you, but the rest of us enjoy social situations.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I'm vaccinated and most of the people I love are vaccinated. We all wear masks and are careful.

I have a few antivaxxer relatives, sadly with under 5 children, and I will mourn their passing, but they made their choices.

It's the kids and cancer patients who get dragged along for the ride who I feel really bad for.


overdramatic much.

First off the virus has very limited impact on kids, especially those under the age of 5. The damage of society acting like it is now is going to do far more harm to them than covid ever will.

Cancer patients? I mean if you are going through chemo, you are hopefully taking all kinds of added health precautions, covid or not.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oldfool: Christmas is starting to look a lot like XX-mas 😵


I would rather have a XXX-Mas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Dafatone: If you have the ability to give those around to some space, such as shopping or waiting in a line, do so.

Sure, absolutey, i'm not hugging it out with the random person on the sock line at macy's. But you have people who want sporting events to end, that a family holiday gathering is akin to visiting hitler at the eagles nest, etc.

Its all shiat they hated before the virus half the time, and they just want to shiat on everyone else with it.


Well, that shut down everything option for 3 weeks would have worked pretty well in early April of '20. Those that still wave that banner are dreaming.
We're way past that option. Gotta let it run out and mutate now.
Get your shots, don't cry when idiots pass away, wait till Covid is on par with the annual flu.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just got my annual flu shot and COVID booster at the same time Wednesday night. Knocked me straight on my ass for a day but now I'm feeling almost back to myself.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Dafatone: If you have the ability to give those around to some space, such as shopping or waiting in a line, do so.

Sure, absolutey, i'm not hugging it out with the random person on the sock line at macy's. But you have people who want sporting events to end, that a family holiday gathering is akin to visiting hitler at the eagles nest, etc.

Its all shiat they hated before the virus half the time, and they just want to shiat on everyone else with it.


Okay, so this is about your feelings about what you think other people don't like.

Got it.
 
oldfool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: oldfool: Christmas is starting to look a lot like XX-mas 😵

I would rather have a XXX-Mas.

[Fark user image image 425x163]


We won't know until New Years if and or how much we are F'd
 
thehobbes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LineNoise: First off the virus has very limited impact on kids, especially those under the age of 5. The damage of society acting like it is now is going to do far more harm to them than covid ever will.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
Omicron is hitting kids under 5. Dehydration/nausea/vomitting/diarrhea enough to need fluids.

And it's doubling cases every 3 days.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pinner: We're way past that option. Gotta let it run out and mutate now.


Why do people think a virus that is reinfecting people is going to mutate to be less deadly?
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hate hate hate needles. Whatever one tier below "pass out when I see them" is. Both parents and the doctor had to team up to pull me out from under the exam table to get my immunizations done as a child. When I was 8.

My wife promised me a "special surprise" if I got my booster yesterday. Took forever, was anxious the entire 45 min wait prior, cold sweating. Stuck it out for me, my kids, my parents, America, and a "special surprise", hopefully during halftime of a football game.

I got home and she gave me a pan of farking fudge. She's never made it before, you see.
 
