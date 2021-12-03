 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Fourteen smash-and-grab thieves arrested in LA   (cnn.com) divider line
30
    More: Followup, Theft, Police, Crime, Criminal law, Crimes, recent group thefts, similar crimes, Robbery  
•       •       •

677 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2021 at 3:20 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've started to understand why older civilizations took fingers and hands.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But the media has repeatedly called them "flash mobs."
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm more upset by how much coverage mass shoplifting has gotten compared to every other issue that actually affects our lives.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a good start.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
oh no people stealing insured goods from big corporations who gives a fark

wage theft dwarves shoplifting
 
GoldDude
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: I'm more upset by how much coverage mass shoplifting has gotten compared to every other issue that actually affects our lives.


Tell that to the retail workers they terrorized.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
High end stores should use hidden air tags on their stuff
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Oh no!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's as many as 1.4 tens.

And that's terrible.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How did they catch them? Did they leave a trail of skinny jeans behind?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: oh no people stealing insured goods from big corporations who gives a fark

wage theft dwarves shoplifting


You would think dwarves couldn't fit a lot of goods on their person....
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: ElwoodCuse: oh no people stealing insured goods from big corporations who gives a fark

wage theft dwarves shoplifting

You would think dwarves couldn't fit a lot of goods on their person....


Especially when they are already carrying around all those stolen wages.
 
bthom37
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eh, it was always going to end in arrests.  Too many people involved to keep it quiet.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good. Gotta catch em all.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Look like tourists to me.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bthom37: Eh, it was always going to end in arrests.  Too many people involved to keep it quiet.


At least one of them was posting about how badass they were on Tickbookagramer I'm sure.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GoldDude: Meatsim1: I'm more upset by how much coverage mass shoplifting has gotten compared to every other issue that actually affects our lives.

Tell that to the retail workers they terrorized.


Yeah. When the robbers beat up employees just because they could, that undermined the Robin Hood narrative.
 
p51d007
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
5 bucks says most will be "catch & release"...no bond, and they will go right back to doing it again!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They're all out of jail on ZERO BAIL
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That would never happen here in Texas.  One time they tried that in Amarillo, and everyone started shooting at them.  There were bullets whizzing all over the place!  When all the thugs were dead, everyone fired their guns in the air to the rhythm of "Heart of Texas".  An eagle named Lone Star flew over and shed a tear before succumbing to the hail of bullets.

God bless Texas!
 
zjoik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I've started to understand why older civilizations took fingers and hands.


i wonder what the comparison between wage theft and product theft is.  maybe we should start at the top to set examples?
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: oh no people stealing insured goods from big corporations who gives a fark

wage theft dwarves shoplifting


I don't think you really understand how insurance works.  It's not free money.

As for wage theft... That's not really related.

Would you like someone to stab you just because you have health insurance and some people speed on the expressway?

It's not really a fair comparison, since your insurance rates won't go up because you were stabbed.
 
scalpod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Good. Gotta catch em all.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Ash, is that you?"

(Ronald L. Ketchum was Sheriff of Natrona County, WY from 1987-1990)
 
Rucker10
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not thief, but if I were I certainly wouldn't involve 13 of my friends. In my 38 years of life I've rarely seen 2 people be able to keep a secret, let alone anything past 4 or 5.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: oh no people stealing insured goods from big corporations who gives a fark

wage theft dwarves shoplifting


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Probably caught one and the rest went like dominos.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That would never happen here in Texas.  One time they tried that in Amarillo, and everyone started shooting at them.  There were bullets whizzing all over the place!  When all the thugs were dead, everyone fired their guns in the air to the rhythm of "Heart of Texas".  An eagle named Lone Star flew over and shed a tear before succumbing to the hail of bullets.


I hope you barbecued the eagle afterwards...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 499x280]

Look like tourists to me.


Patriots I tell you
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: oh no people stealing insured goods from big corporations who gives a fark

wage theft dwarves shoplifting


Take comfort in knowing that your labor has never been worth stealing.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Meatsim1: I'm more upset by how much coverage mass shoplifting has gotten compared to every other issue that actually affects our lives.


Are you saying one of the major midterm talking points will be this media generated scare tactic from the Conservative Pussy Party and will completely ignore general economic and political thievery by said Conservative Pussies?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.