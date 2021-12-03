 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRIC Richmond)   "After claiming Democrats were 'cheating' ahead of Nov. 2 elections, state Sen. Amanda Chase has yet to share proof"   (wric.com) divider line
31
    More: Obvious, Elections, Party leaders of the United States Senate, Governor, gubernatorial election, Glenn Youngkin's campaign, state Sen. Amanda Chase, Voting, Election  
•       •       •

1029 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2021 at 8:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The fact that she lost is all the proof she needs.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not about the proof. It's about getting the media to repeat your claims
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pinche Mateo: The fact that she lost is all the proof she needs.


She lost the Republican primary, by A LOT, so that would mean the Republicans were cheating for her to lose.   No, she threw this shiat at the wall to add yet another lie to the pile of shiat the GOP ran on so that they could further work to take away voting rights.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's trash.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: It's not about the proof. It's about getting the media to repeat your claims


^^^^^^^^^^^
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: She's trash.


That's why the media loves her so much.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Jake Havechek: She's trash.

That's why the media loves her so much.


I look forward to her E! reality show.

/No, no I do not.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was "damaged" by these assertions?  Every time a politician lies about being cheated, they should be held liable.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proof isn't needed, all that's important is belief.

\see: the history of religion
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a good time for a FOIA request.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she certainly got the attention she was craving.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like yelling FIRE!!!! in a crowded theatre is against the law, yelling cheating or fraud without proof in elections should result in arrest. It undermines democracy and our republic.

Tired of this.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish a reporter would call her a liar to her lying face right in the middle of an interview.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I wish a reporter would call her a liar to her lying face right in the middle of an interview.


But then she, and her lying friends, wouldn't come back on your show and tell you more lies.

You see the pickle that the media is in.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Like yelling FIRE!!!! in a crowded theatre is against the law, yelling cheating or fraud without proof in elections should result in arrest. It undermines democracy and our republic.

Tired of this.


Is it not both slanderous and malicious?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NewportBarGuy: Marcus Aurelius: Jake Havechek: She's trash.

That's why the media loves her so much.

I look forward to her E! reality show. Supreme Court term.

/No, no I do not.

FTFY
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Like yelling FIRE!!!! in a crowded theatre is against the law, yelling cheating or fraud without proof in elections should result in arrest. It undermines democracy and our republic.

Tired of this.


On a more practical level: Instead of arrest, how about losing your right to ever run again?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course there is proof. They are Democrat. The only people that vote for them are dead people and illegal immigrants. Everyone knows that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder if they realize that these theatrics only make their evidence-free claims less believable.
 
Brofar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

macadamnut: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Like yelling FIRE!!!! in a crowded theatre is against the law, yelling cheating or fraud without proof in elections should result in arrest. It undermines democracy and our republic.

Tired of this.

Is it not both slanderous and malicious?


Libel is written, slander is spoken.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The kids are cheating...
How?
The libs are cheating...
Show the AG how you know.
The libs are cheating....
Seriously give us any evidence you have.
Can't, gave it to my cousins 15 year old, he is good with the cyberspace, he says the libs are cheating....
Well give us his contact info so we can look at what he has found.
Smoke bomb
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She looks like Martha Kelly.
 
Brofar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I wonder if they realize that these theatrics only make their evidence-free claims less believable.


To their base, it makes them more believable.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

macadamnut: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Like yelling FIRE!!!! in a crowded theatre is against the law, yelling cheating or fraud without proof in elections should result in arrest. It undermines democracy and our republic.

Tired of this.

Is it not both slanderous and malicious?


I think they can get away with it by claiming they didn't say *who* was doing it.

The person who rightfully won the election might have a case by saying that they're affecting their ability to govern because she's claiming that they were fraudulently elected, so other officials might disregard them as if they're illegitimate.... But can you prove damages on that?

And if you sue her to shut her up, she'd probably claim it's some form of SLAPP (strategic litigation against public participation).  Do we have any lawyers willing to assess if Virginia's 2017 SLAPP-back law would protect her?

... but I still think this sort of thing is borderline seditious, but I'm not aware of any laws against stochastic terrorism, and it might be difficult to get one that doesn't conflict with the first amendment.  (My understanding is that the 'fire in a crowded theater' was musings in a court opinion and didn't specifically say that was illegal)
 
The Yattering
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Of course there is proof. They are Democrat. The only people that vote for them are dead people and illegal immigrants. Everyone knows that.


So offensive. I'm neither dead nor illegal and I voted for Biden at least 100 times
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Pinche Mateo: The fact that she lost is all the proof she needs.

She lost the Republican primary, by A LOT, so that would mean the Republicans were cheating for her to lose.   No, she threw this shiat at the wall to add yet another lie to the pile of shiat the GOP ran on so that they could further work to take away voting rights.


No she didn't.

In a ranked choice convention, she came in 3rd of 6, making it to all 6 rounds.   She wasn't exactly in striking distance of Youngkin in the rounds, but she was a lot closer than she should have been.

AND, overall, she refers to herself as "Trump in heels," so it's 100% playbook to not have evidence.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
BECAUSE SHE IS LYING
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's because Amanda Hugginkiss has all the evidence. She was right here and now she's gone.  I can't find her.

Oh, why can't I find Amanda Hugginkiss?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"For those who believe, no proof is necessary. For those who don't believe, no proof is possible."  ~  Stuart Chase
 
Chrisbelb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Give her some space, people! Fabricating fraud evidence from whole cloth and making it appear credible is a REALLY difficult task, so there are a TON of numbers to crunch and obfuscate. Just ask Pillow McDoucheface.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.