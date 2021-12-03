 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Damn near killed him   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of those one-in-a-millon shot kind of things, I guess.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much the definition of an "Ammosexual".
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figure the guy came home from work, thought: "hmmm, what should I shove up my ass today?".
 
goodncold
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"let he who is without sin cast the first stone"

/{...crickets...}
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whoever used the "plug" tag: Bravo, sir or madam
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'Stand back, people - I'm going to drop an ass bomb!'

'Enough with the juvenile fart jokes already! That shtick is tired.'

'Butt-Butt-Butt-'

'ENOUGH!!'
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just the sort of thing I'd expect to read about over morning tea in a publication of that calibre.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

goodncold: "let he who is without sin cast the first stone"

/{...crickets...}


Which sin?  The sin of having WWII artillery shells?  The sin of cleaning out the garage/shed/basement while naked?

I've never committed either of those.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: One of those one-in-a-millon shot kind of things, I guess.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
57mm?   Next week, he'll slip and fall on an 88mm.   When he waddles in with the 105 duly lodged, the docs can call him Bazooka Joe
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
'slipped and fell on it during a clear-out'

How anyone thinks that's a believable excuse ever is beyond me.  Like, look at the size across of the thing up your butt, and with it the size of your anus.  The only way that would ever be believable is if there was noticeable bruising or tearing in the area where it went into you to go along with whatever "it" is. You'd probably be less of a spectacle in the A&E if you just owned it and told the nurse "I'm an idiot and used [item] as a sex toy.  It was a bad decision, please help."  If you joke about it with the staff, you'll probably be a minor comment in the break room.  If you make up some elaborate story, then you become the elaborate story for the staff (and in this case a tabloid).
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's always 'slipped and fell'. I Nobody is gonna buy that, especially a doctor, so why not make it interesting.

"You see doc, it all started when I was out fishing and found this talking frog."

/classic joke afficionados might know the ending to this one
//though it usually starts with "judge" not "doc"
///it doesn't end with 'ordinance in the rectum' but that's not my point
 
kb7rky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Right..."cleaning"...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: One of those one-in-a-millon shot kind of things, I guess.


Talk about some explosive shiats

/Should add some steel plating to the toilet
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am not letting this thing anywhere near my butthole.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't pour concrete into your ass
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As Mrs. Carte says, "How did humans ever get to the top of the food chain"?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This would be a great place for an explosive diarrhea joke...
 
Weidbrewer [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Whoever used the "plug" tag: Bravo, sir or madam


One of those ones where I can see them selecting it from the dropdown, mentally giggling to themselves thinking, "I wonder if anyone will catch this..."

Yes.  Yes, we did, and it was great.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It was a million to one shot, doc.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think he collected military memorabilia.

Ya think?
That guy has military memorabilia up the ass.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Schmerd1948: I am not letting this thing anywhere near my butthole.

[Fark user image image 634x657]


Fark user imageView Full Size


The future is now
 
