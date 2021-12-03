 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Trust.org)   Just mandate wearing masks and getting the vaccine, already. With enforced punishments for not doing so. Geez   (news.trust.org) divider line
23
    More: Asinine, Health insurance, Insurance, Vaccination, Federal government of the United States, United States, Joe Biden, White House Press Secretary, Jeff Mason  
•       •       •

494 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2021 at 9:35 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Have you met America?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My solution:
If you claimed religious exception and get sick from covid: You are not admitted to a hospital, you get sent to your church. I call this: "Let god sort this out."

If you are vaccinated and\or have a legit reason not to get vaccinated than if you need to get sent to a hospital than you should be admitted.

Now if this happens to a child, and the parents did the BS of "blah blah exception." I charge them with child endangerment.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Have you met America?


In the long run should we just let the crap run wild as America has no concept of what it means to isolate?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Merltech: Gubbo: Have you met America?

In the long run should we just let the crap run wild as America has no concept of what it means to isolate?


You can't mandate anything in the US. Too many people want to believe that they are "free" to do what they want. And fark any and everyone else.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm still sayin' tranq guns and a $50 bounty would wrap this up in a week.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gubbo: You can't mandate anything in the US. Too many people want to believe that they are "free" to do what they want. And fark any and everyone else.


In all fairness that is how we let businesses act.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 425x382]


Why isn't this the beginning and end of this conversation? Seriously.  Seriously.  It's enough for me.
But I'm a junkie. I guess antivax people are damn  Geniuses
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He can't do anything more than the bare minimum. Any concrete steps will be met with taxpayer funded lawsuits from individual states thus negatively effecting the people he'd want to protect. America is so broken the best choice of action is to do nothing.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm in suburban Ohio. There are places with mask mandates, either by government ruling, or business mandate.

Adherence is maybe 50%, enforcement is close to zero.

I made the mistake of telling one person "you're supposed to have a mask on in here." Apparently that warranted "oh yeah? Why don't you try to make me motherf**ker?"

That's what we are dealing with, and why this will not end. Because 40% of this country would purposely endanger everyone as long as "stigginit".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He required masks on federal and interstate transport like trains, buses, and planes.  He has the jurisdiction to do that.  He could also require it on federal lands like National Parks, but that's probably unnecessary.  My county did require it in the parks, but that's currently over.

What the President can't do is require you to wear a mask anywhere else.  He could try it, but as any person who is realistic understands, it's not going to work.  The legal challenges would win and nobody would enforce it.  You'd get an immediate injunction and then you'd lose the case.  It would never even get off the ground.

https://www.findlaw.com/legalblogs/la​w​-and-life/can-the-president-mandate-fa​ce-masks/
 
Veloram
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Have you met America?


Americans can be easily swayed with a little violence.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not going to happen.  The people pushing mandates can't even be bothered to follow the rules they created.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: I'm in suburban Ohio. There are places with mask mandates, either by government ruling, or business mandate.

Adherence is maybe 50%, enforcement is close to zero.

I made the mistake of telling one person "you're supposed to have a mask on in here." Apparently that warranted "oh yeah? Why don't you try to make me motherf**ker?"

That's what we are dealing with, and why this will not end. Because 40% of this country would purposely endanger everyone as long as "stigginit".


The local Home Depot has a sign that masks are required. I'd say it's followed by 5% of customers and maybe 50% of staff. I'll still wear mine though.
 
buntz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Veloram: Gubbo: Have you met America?

Americans can be easily swayed with a little violence.


No, they can't!

Again, have you met America??
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shut down networks and social media passing along disinformation.

You want to scream about Free Speech, yell in a tin can with string attached.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Have you met America?


"I would do anything for my country!", yelled the patriot who refused to be mildly inconvenienced.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He required masks on federal and interstate transport like trains, buses, and planes.  He has the jurisdiction to do that.  He could also require it on federal lands like National Parks, but that's probably unnecessary.  My county did require it in the parks, but that's currently over.

What the President can't do is require you to wear a mask anywhere else.  He could try it, but as any person who is realistic understands, it's not going to work.  The legal challenges would win and nobody would enforce it.  You'd get an immediate injunction and then you'd lose the case.  It would never even get off the ground.

https://www.findlaw.com/legalblogs/law​-and-life/can-the-president-mandate-fa​ce-masks/


Buh-buh the President is a big daddy! he makes everything happen. Republicans say something and it happens before they get the last diphthong out, and, and, and Biden's weak and really really really is a republican an an  and we should get everything we want an aa aaaaahh...
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x382]


My mother-in-law, my kid, and I had pretty much this same discussion.  My MIL has the smallpox vaccine scar, but I don't.  My kid is almost 5 years old and we were talking about why we set an appointment for the first available day after her birthday to get her first COVID shot.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We're very fortunate that this virus family is patient and doesn't want to kill you immediately. There's a non-zero chance some variant comes around that's extremely dangerous. I wonder what this will look like if the mortality rate is more like 10%. We'd all have to take shifts at the crematoriums.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The U.S. government will require private health insurers to reimburse their 150 million customers for 100% of the cost of over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests, administration officials said, and make 50 million more tests available free through rural clinics and health centers for the uninsured."

America, always the innovator, implementing universal healthcare illness-by-illness rather than state-by-state or all at once.  See, we always knew those stupid socialists in Europe were doing it wrong. /s
 
Outshined_One
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Merltech: Gubbo: Have you met America?

In the long run should we just let the crap run wild as America has no concept of what it means to isolate?


That's pretty much what we've been doing in most of the country. Even in states and municipalities with strong mask laws, you see people disregarding it all the freaking time in bars, restaurants, and shops without consequences.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.