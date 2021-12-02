 Skip to content
(Austin Statesman)   Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than vaccinated people? Does this headline end with a question mark?   (statesman.com) divider line
    UK Health Security Agency report, United Kingdom, three-week period, claim, dose of a COVID-19 vaccine  
8 Comments
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Subby seems very confused with the headline. I know I am.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does laughing at the stupidity of the question count as an answer?
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They are dying at exactly the same rate.

It's a moo point.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Does laughing at the stupidity of the question count as an answer?


what color is your shirt?
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lots of people really bad at statistics and a bunch more dishonest assholes taking advantage of that


We see it here where vaccination rates are closing in on 90%. They will say something like : of today's new cases, 30% were vaccinated. Of today's new hospitalizations, 10% were vaccinated.

They don't provide context there - were they vaccinated the day before and therefore not protected yet?  Were they overdue for a booster?

But it doesn't matter as much as the raw numbers-
If ~10% of the population is causing 70% of cases and 90% of new hospitalizations, either vaccines are very effective (they are) or there are other factors such as much higher levels of risk taken by those not vaccinated (probably also)

But people read 30% of cases and think breakthroughs are more common than they are
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: They are dying at exactly the same rate.

It's a moo point.


Wrong.

"During the three-week period, it says, England had 54.9 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people among those who were vaccinated and 125.4 deaths per 100,000 among those who were unvaccinated."
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can someone please put vaccinated by itself at the end?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Weird that you can tell everything you need to about a person based on their vaccination status.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.