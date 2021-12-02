 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Omicron's everywhere, man. Omicron's everywhere. It's in Springfield, Shelbyville, Ogdenville, Cap City, Ogdenberg, Shelbytown, Spring City, Capfield, West Springfield, Paris, Rome, and Shelbyville Adjacent   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Africa, South Africa, Southern Africa, cases of the new omicron Covid variant, AIDS, Botswana, Lion, African Union  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
as long as it's not in Brockton or New Haverbrook I'm good.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Everyone caught it on that god-damned monorail!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
*clap*
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The best laid plans of men utterly defeated by a microorganism, again
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When we exhaust the Greek alphabet I propose we start naming variants after dead conservative politicians, radio hosts, and televangelists who told people not to get the vaccine.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Michael J Fox got no Omicron in him.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it taking the Monorail?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that happens. I hear this Covid thing is kinda contagious.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh...good ole Spring City.  Home of the toothless "dancers."

pottsmerc.comView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when this was first starting and we were all scared.

The one of the political parties decided they liked dying of the virus more than living with reasonable restrictions.

fark them.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: When we exhaust the Greek alphabet I propose we start naming variants after dead conservative politicians, radio hosts, and televangelists who told people not to get the vaccine.


Why don't we just name it after people who have banged your mother?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking, much like covid the original.  Amazingly again same game plan of shutting down travel both too late and not enough to do anything.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: When we exhaust the Greek alphabet I propose we start naming variants after dead conservative politicians, radio hosts, and televangelists who told people not to get the vaccine.


I'm just calling it the Oxymoron Variant now to save time. Naming it after party frats is bad enough.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: *clap*


That's everywhere, too.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: Shocking, much like covid the original.  Amazingly again same game plan of shutting down travel both too late and not enough to do anything.


Yea, but at least we are not decrying it as racist this time.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Mr. Coffee Nerves: When we exhaust the Greek alphabet I propose we start naming variants after dead conservative politicians, radio hosts, and televangelists who told people not to get the vaccine.

Why don't we just name it after people who have banged your mother?


Because it would be stupid to call a variant "Dad"
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about Denton?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Panic?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is there a chance the world could end?
 
bthom37
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Shocking, much like covid the original.  Amazingly again same game plan of shutting down travel both too late and not enough to do anything.


Yep.  We are doomed to repeat this idiocy yet again.

Except this time around we'll see even weaker restrictions, if any, in the US.

Some more people will die, and no one will learn a goddamn thing.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We'd have known about this a lot sooner if our scientists were paying attention and not cashing their giant cheques for faking global warming.

/giant in size, or in amount?
//either way I wish I had stayed in school long enough to become a conservative strawman
 
munko
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bthom37: WillofJ2: Shocking, much like covid the original.  Amazingly again same game plan of shutting down travel both too late and not enough to do anything.

Yep.  We are doomed to repeat this idiocy yet again.

Except this time around we'll see even weaker restrictions, if any, in the US.

Some more people will die, and no one will learn a goddamn thing.


How many people have been hospitalized because of this new variant?  answer  few if any.  just a positive test.
but let's lock down the world and nip it in the bud.  because that reaction could go wrong or cause spikes in stuff like mental health issues, domestic violence, drug OD's and for some reason, early release of people that should have stayed in jail.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a pity
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's everywhere and there's no stopping it. Lock downs haven't worked, contact tracing hasn't worked, masks haven't worked, vaccines haven't worked. It's almost like the media is causing a panic while big pharma profits billions. People die every day, get over it.
 
freakay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nirbo: We'd have known about this a lot sooner if our scientists were paying attention and not cashing their giant cheques for faking global warming.

/giant in size, or in amount?
//either way I wish I had stayed in school long enough to become a conservative strawman


I'm dealing with parents of other kids who literally believe this. It's insane.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BLayingBeads: Yeah, it's everywhere and there's no stopping it. Lock downs haven't worked, contact tracing hasn't worked, masks haven't worked, vaccines haven't worked. It's almost like the media is causing a panic while big pharma profits billions. People die every day, get over it.


Vaccines worked. Very well actually.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: BLayingBeads: Yeah, it's everywhere and there's no stopping it. Lock downs haven't worked, contact tracing hasn't worked, masks haven't worked, vaccines haven't worked. It's almost like the media is causing a panic while big pharma profits billions. People die every day, get over it.

Vaccines worked. Very well actually.


Yes, clearly.
 
kab
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BLayingBeads: Lock downs haven't worked,


Our "lockdowns" aren't that at all.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gar1013: Mr. Coffee Nerves: When we exhaust the Greek alphabet I propose we start naming variants after dead conservative politicians, radio hosts, and televangelists who told people not to get the vaccine.

Why don't we just name it after people who have banged your mother?


Conservative humor everyone.

No one cares how many people have suffered through sex with my mom.  That is her business, and the business of the unfortunate souls that got up in that.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought FARK was banning covid misinformation.
 
Malenfant
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BLayingBeads: Yeah, it's everywhere and there's no stopping it. Lock downs haven't worked, contact tracing hasn't worked, masks haven't worked, vaccines haven't worked. It's almost like the media is causing a panic while big pharma profits billions. People die every day, get over it.


These are things that have worked. You seem to be looking at this from the perspective of a black and white thinker and a sociopath. The problem is that the propaganda that Conservatives substitute for news is telling them to choke and die, seemingly so a failed former President can derp about more deaths under Biden.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

munko: bthom37: WillofJ2: Shocking, much like covid the original.  Amazingly again same game plan of shutting down travel both too late and not enough to do anything.

Yep.  We are doomed to repeat this idiocy yet again.

Except this time around we'll see even weaker restrictions, if any, in the US.

Some more people will die, and no one will learn a goddamn thing.

How many people have been hospitalized because of this new variant?  answer  few if any.  just a positive test.
but let's lock down the world and nip it in the bud.  because that reaction could go wrong or cause spikes in stuff like mental health issues, domestic violence, drug OD's and for some reason, early release of people that should have stayed in jail.


You do know that there is a lag between positive tests and hospitalizations and then another between hospitalizations and deaths, right? And that we just this week started seeing positive tests for Omicron?
 
