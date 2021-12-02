 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   This probably isn't the most 'Murica story you'll read today but it's close   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Police, 14-year-old Georgia girl, Douglas County, Georgia, 19-year-old Yusef McArthur El, homemade gun, Kyra Scott, Kyra's 13-year-old brother, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hell Is For Children
Youtube NGTv53Y1xS8
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
McArthur El is also charged with robbery-sudden snatch.

Ah, yes, the old favorite sudden snatch.

I miss college.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
but it's close

Needs more methamphetamine.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whitney Houston - Greatest Love Of All (Official Video)
Youtube IYzlVDlE72w
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mom is gonna be mad at him
 
Parrahs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They put everything but the title behind the "Read more" button...
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The most American thing I've read today, but it's still early
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Ah, yes, the old favorite sudden snatch.


I've always wondered how that word became associated with the muffler biscuit.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Even guns with serial numbers can't be tracked
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Our grand-niece is 14. I was helping her with homework. "The trick is to identify what you are solving for: apples, fat men, whatever." I'd like her to be part of the JROTC because the HS has a good, strict program to learn about weapons, as her cousins have done. Besides school, she has sports, cars soon, chores, and she'll soon be working in the family restaurant part-time, as all the kids do. It's not easy but she's gotta learn. She will. And we'll push to have fun because that's part of our job as gay uncles.
 
Pert
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: McArthur El is also charged with robbery-sudden snatch.

Ah, yes, the old favorite sudden snatch.

I miss college.


Suddenly,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
