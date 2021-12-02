 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   All around me are redacted faces. Federal places, blured out faces. Bright and early for their court room races. Going nowhere, maybe prison   (cnn.com) divider line
16
    More: Murica, Democracy, United States Capitol, Prosecutor, United States Senate, Lawyer, Supreme Court of the United States, federal judge, American Revolution  
•       •       •

501 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2021 at 12:05 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Incidentally these people are all the type that would never allow the jet engine to kill them to save the world. They would sit there and let the end of the universe come, probably even get a hardon at causing it.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...Wrigley's attorney said her client never endorsed violence and pushed back on the Justice Department's attempts to turn the flag into an aggravating factor...I mean, our basketball team is called the 76ers..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nordolio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I find it kind of sad
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm confused. Are you supposed to sing the headline to an R.E.M. song?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So 6771?
 
covfefe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mad World by Tears For Fears Original HQ 1983
Youtube SFsHSHE-iJQ
 
valenumr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ZMugg: I'm confused. Are you supposed to sing the headline to an R.E.M. song?


I'm pretty sure none of them believe we put a man on the moon.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
DNRTFA so why are their faces redacted? They were out in public.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

valenumr: ZMugg: I'm confused. Are you supposed to sing the headline to an R.E.M. song?

I'm pretty sure none of them believe we put a man on the moon.


I was thinking  more of a satiric/ironic take on "Shiny Happy People".
 
valenumr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ZMugg: valenumr: ZMugg: I'm confused. Are you supposed to sing the headline to an R.E.M. song?

I'm pretty sure none of them believe we put a man on the moon.

I was thinking  more of a satiric/ironic take on "Shiny Happy People".


I thought holding hands was out in the 2020 era.
 
valenumr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ZMugg: valenumr: ZMugg: I'm confused. Are you supposed to sing the headline to an R.E.M. song?

I'm pretty sure none of them believe we put a man on the moon.

I was thinking  more of a satiric/ironic take on "Shiny Happy People".


Ok, I just laughed at my self joke. <In my head, as someone get too close> "stand in the place where you were". But it really just happened because I was in a checkout line reading this thread.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

valenumr: ZMugg: valenumr: ZMugg: I'm confused. Are you supposed to sing the headline to an R.E.M. song?

I'm pretty sure none of them believe we put a man on the moon.

I was thinking  more of a satiric/ironic take on "Shiny Happy People".

I thought holding hands was out in the 2020 era.


shiattee Happy Nazis Holding Hands
 
Jeff5
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think the Judge is getting tired of these chucklefarks...
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All right, let the debate commence. Which is better, tho TFF original, or Michael Andrews and Gary Jules's cover from Donnie Darko?

/ducks
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

covfefe: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SFsHSHE-​iJQ]


Mad World - Vintage Vaudeville - Style Cover ft. Puddles Pity Party & Haley Reinhart
Youtube aVevvbFNKiY
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nordolio: I find it kind of sad


I find it hard. It's hard to find.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.