 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hawaii News Now)   We're screwed   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary, Vaccination, World Health Organization, Omicron variant Thursday, Vaccine, Hawaii, state Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble, Hawaii's first case, Diagnostic Laboratory Services  
•       •       •

757 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2021 at 9:22 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, no more than all those other times.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, you know it's been here a while and not really changing things much.

/Since the US is bad at testing and surveillance (at least disease-wise), we'll never know!
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The basics for not getting sick or getting other people sick are at least pretty much the same with this particular variant.

get vaxxed
wear a mask,
wash your hands
stay away from children
social distance when you can
stay home if you're sick
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark everything else, it was an unvaccinated guy.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hi Screwed! I'm Vaccinated. And this is my alter-ego, Boostered.
 
kab
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Be mortified and panic, if nothing else.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Be very careful and responsible about your actions to prevent spread.

But also don't be ....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powtard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So far though most reports are that Omicron variant is much milder than the other strains of COVID.  If that's true, this could be a great development and signal that COVID weakening.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well it sounds like the only people screwed are the same unvaccinated people as before. Now if it mutates again in one of them it could go all Resident Evil.
 
xxmedium
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: The basics for not getting sick or getting other people sick are at least pretty much the same with this particular variant.

get vaxxed
wear a mask,
wash your hands
stay away from children
social distance when you can
stay home if you're sick


You missed "Get a flu shot".

But...yes.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who likes the covid tests?  Those things work out the deep, encrusted boogers I can't get with my fat fingers.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can't imagine what Fark would have looked like had it existed when the Black Death was going around.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And yes humanity is over as we know it.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

powtard: So far though most reports are that Omicron variant is much milder than the other strains of COVID.  If that's true, this could be a great development and signal that COVID weakening.


Sure, let's pass Omicron around until it mutates into Ebola. Great plan.

You first.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. Imagine if we saw a thousand people a day dying of coronavirus in the United States. That'd be like five Boeing 757 maxes going nose-first into the bedrock every 24 hours. It'd be insane. Hospitals, nurses, and doctors would collapse. Our schools would come apart. Our cities would be overrun with end-of-days violence. People would go and host Christmas for their family and the entire family would farking die by President's day. It would make 9/11 look like a middle school band concert.

Christ I can't hardly imagine it.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

powtard: So far though most reports are that Omicron variant is much milder than the other strains of COVID.  If that's true, this could be a great development and signal that COVID weakening.


There is too many unknowns to make that statement.  Best thing to do is get vaccinated, wear a mask, and social distance.

It will take a few weeks yet to determine whether it is more severe, or less severe because COVID classic can have mild to no symptoms in a non-zero number of people, as can Delta.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sure a virus mutated by itself and infected someone, but hey we're humans. If our species can survive saber tooth tigers and the other killer apes we made extinct to conquer this planet then we will be fine.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Antivaxxer? You're farked.
Antivaxxer who survived infection? You're farked.
Vaccinated? You're cool.
I'm out.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well we see subby get WiFi under their bed.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Holy shiat. Imagine if we saw a thousand people a day dying of coronavirus in the United States. That'd be like five Boeing 757 maxes going nose-first into the bedrock every 24 hours. It'd be insane. Hospitals, nurses, and doctors would collapse. Our schools would come apart. Our cities would be overrun with end-of-days violence. People would go and host Christmas for their family and the entire family would farking die by President's day. It would make 9/11 look like a middle school band concert.

Christ I can't hardly imagine it.


I submitted a headline like this last year. It went red.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

powtard: So far though most reports are that Omicron variant is much milder than the other strains of COVID.  If that's true, this could be a great development and signal that COVID weakening.


If there's one statement that says without saying that you don't know how viral mutations work, it's this one.
 
Magnus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wings4Marie: Am I the only one who likes the covid tests?  Those things work out the deep, encrusted boogers I can't get with my fat fingers.


Good god, you sound fat;  very fat.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

powtard: So far though most reports are that Omicron variant is much milder than the other strains of COVID.  If that's true, this could be a great development and signal that COVID weakening.


Evolution doesn't work that way
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xxmedium: Kat09tails: The basics for not getting sick or getting other people sick are at least pretty much the same with this particular variant.

get vaxxed
wear a mask,
wash your hands
stay away from children
social distance when you can
stay home if you're sick

You missed "Get a flu shot".

But...yes.


I'm getting the flu shot next. It's the first time I've bothered with it, because I never seem to get the flu. But these past couple years I've become far more cognizant of being a potential vector.
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
this might settle the chicken or the egg thing, unless the egg can just appear....
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Magnus: Wings4Marie: Am I the only one who likes the covid tests?  Those things work out the deep, encrusted boogers I can't get with my fat fingers.

Good god, you sound fat;  very fat.


When Trump announced he was getting tested, all I could see were Docs finding straws and stale french fries up there.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Magnus: Wings4Marie: Am I the only one who likes the covid tests?  Those things work out the deep, encrusted boogers I can't get with my fat fingers.

Good god, you sound fat;  very fat.


Thank; you!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.