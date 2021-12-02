 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   911 what's your emergency? Yes, hello, I'm stuck under a semi and they won't stop   (youtube.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary  
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow. Just wow.

The waving was extra special.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not as fun in real life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy Cow!  What's the story behind that?!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jumpin' Jack Flash| I'm a Little Black Woman in a Big Silver Box
Youtube eLmArwMWozM
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
that will grind right off....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's terrifying.
 
Stibium
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Texas tag @ 0:26

This is why you don't drive like an asshole a Texan and cut off semis.
 
potterydove
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lol.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Holy Cow!  What's the story behind that?!


It looks like she drove right underneath the truck as it was heading through an intersection.  But it could have also merged into her lane and turned the car.

Not saying this is what happened, but just general life advice.  Don't pass trucks on the right.  They have a huge blind spot there.

As for the waiving to the other driver.  That was actually really smart.  Now he knows she's alive and it looked like he/she was pulling up to signal the truck driver who probably just thought he blew a tire if he felt anything at all.

/all speculation.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Blues Brothers - We're In a Truck!
Youtube FgzMNQjQVHk
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WTP 2: that will grind right off....


Fast Times at Ridgemont High I can fix it.
Youtube Y1En6FKd5Pk
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's one way to save on gas.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not a big rig truck driver or anything but I cannot understand how they do not realize there is a vehicle lodged in the undercarriage. This seems to happen with unusual regularity
Suicidal Tendencies Asleep At The Wheel video
Youtube xfOlNXt1fFY
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love places like that where strangers still wave at strangers.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stibium: Texas tag @ 0:26

This is why you don't drive like an asshole a Texan and cut off semis.


Tell me. Where is this mythical place where people don't drive like assholes?
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You never go full Griswold.
 
ex_dilbert
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I used to work for a trucking safety org. All drivers should be required to view the "No Zone" videos that show all the blind spots on tractor-trailers.  If you can't see the driver in the mirror or window, they can't see you.

The truck driver was obviously not adequately checking his/her mirrors because the tire smoke alone should have indicated a problem, let alone half of a car sticking out the right side of the trailer.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't imagine how disturbingly close to the driver's face the trailer came.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Welcome to last week, as seen on reddit.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That'll buff right ou-HOLY SHIAT
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Stibium: Texas tag @ 0:26

This is why you don't drive like an asshole a Texan and cut off semis.

Tell me. Where is this mythical place where people don't drive like assholes?


Here you go: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lis​t_of_​car-free_places
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

berylman: I'm not a big rig truck driver or anything but I cannot understand how they do not realize there is a vehicle lodged in the undercarriage. This seems to happen with unusual regularity
[YouTube video: Suicidal Tendencies Asleep At The Wheel video]


An SUV weighs 3,500 lbs or so. A big rig that's empty weighs 35,000. Loaded it's closer to 80,000.

A diesel engine that can haul that kind of tonnage probably doesn't give much indication a little extra weight is in there.

That's being generous. The closest I've been to driving a real truck is a little pickup sized dump. Maybe they're very sensitive and these drivers are just zombied out on caffine and long haul exhaustion
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Got nuttin'
 
Overused Expression [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We watch a ton of dash cam videos when we're bored...the number of times I've seen either this, or a car being dragged similarly on the FRONT of the semi without the driver noticing is kinda concerning to be honest. And since they deal with psychotics on the road a lot, they don't always know how to react when some rando is suddenly honking and waving at them to stop...
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Welcome to last week, as seen on reddit.


No one cares.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ex_dilbert: I used to work for a trucking safety org. All drivers should be required to view the "No Zone" videos that show all the blind spots on tractor-trailers.  If you can't see the driver in the mirror or window, they can't see you.

The truck driver was obviously not adequately checking his/her mirrors because the tire smoke alone should have indicated a problem, let alone half of a car sticking out the right side of the trailer.


The car could easily be below the field of view of the offside mirror, or the driver could easily be on the phone.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Jeebus Saves: Welcome to last week, as seen on reddit.

No one cares.


I care.  And if I can care, you can care.  We can all care!

/rocky
//Rocky
///ROCKY
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Neondistraction: Jeebus Saves: Welcome to last week, as seen on reddit.

No one cares.

I care.  And if I can care, you can care.  We can all care!

/rocky
//Rocky
///ROCKY


Ok, no one else but you cares.

/ I'm glad when people steal stuff from reddit
// saves me from getting eye cancer from their terrible design
 
electricjebus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

electricjebus: RolandTGunner: Holy Cow!  What's the story behind that?!

It looks like she drove right underneath the truck as it was heading through an intersection.  But it could have also merged into her lane and turned the car.

Not saying this is what happened, but just general life advice.  Don't pass trucks on the right.  They have a huge blind spot there.

As for the waiving to the other driver.  That was actually really smart.  Now he knows she's alive and it looked like he/she was pulling up to signal the truck driver who probably just thought he blew a tire if he felt anything at all.

/all speculation.


Ooh!, another possibility, she could have blown her front drivers side tire and that turned her under the truck!  Those are clearly interstate highway signs so the intersection idea is out... unless it's a state highway merging into an interstate highway.

Also, forgot to add, don't linger in a truck's blind spot for too long.  When they change lanes they usually monitor their rearview mirror for a little bit to see if any cars are coming or going.  If you're to the right of a truck that turns it's blinkers on slow down immediately and let it in, there's a good chance the driver doesn't know you're there.
 
