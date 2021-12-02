 Skip to content
 
(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   If you ever plan to motor west, travel my way, take the highway that is best. Get your kicks on route sixty-six. Just don't go 108 MPH running from the cops after stealing catalytic converters   (triblive.com) divider line
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What an interesting looking fellow, like an alien-human hybrid.  With liver problems.
 
scanman61
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: What an interesting looking fellow, like an alien-human hybrid.  With liver problems.


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a meth head.  I say this as somebody who's always looked old for his age, has a gaunt face and will probably be getting dental implants as soon as I can quit smoking.  I could buy beer in high school but I didn't look like that at 26.  The apparent jaundice is probably lighting.
 
keldaria
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: What an interesting looking fellow, like an alien-human hybrid.  With liver problems.


Suspect is eyebrowless, repeat, eyebrowless.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Death by Spaghettification: What an interesting looking fellow, like an alien-human hybrid.  With liver problems.

Suspect is eyebrowless, repeat, eyebrowless.

[Fark user image 213x320]


Yeah, but it looks like he shaved them off completely.  Which again, is something somebody on meth might do. If it was stress induced... he'd probably have some gray hairs, if he was taking the time to dye his hair... he'd probably have a better haircut.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That thing wants to steal my catalytic converter, I'm gonna let him.
 
