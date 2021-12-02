 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Some will say he screwed up, others will say he botched his plan. But really he just shot himself in the foot   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
16
    More: Fail, Los Angeles, Criminal law, Beverly Hills, California, Crime, Robbery, Criminal Investigation Department, Police, murder of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant  
•       •       •

727 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2021 at 9:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it should have been a better shot and got him in the head


/they were all in love with dyin'
//they were drinking from a fountain
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's a Proud Boy?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maynor is a parolee with an extensive criminal history.


Well, let's put him next to grandma then.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was an "astute watch commander at Hollywood that, starting to put two and two together, and reached out to Beverly Hills," according to LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow. Similarities between the two break-ins prompted Beverly Hills detectives to come out to Hollywood to investigate further.

Headline should read "L.A.P.D. now requiered to master simple math!"
Took 'em long enough.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, hopefully he'll never see the outside world again. Hope the foot injury causes him pain every day for the rest of his long natural life.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The black gangs in California prisons are gonna leave him high and dry.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got an uncle who broke a leg on a ski trip. While recovering he went hunting (aka getting shiatfaced with the guys) and rested the end of his rifle on his casted foot and blew off a toe.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I've got an uncle who broke a leg on a ski trip. While recovering he went hunting (aka getting shiatfaced with the guys) and rested the end of his rifle on his casted foot and blew off a toe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d'oh
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It is a shame he did not accidentally shoot himself in his femoral artery.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Way to go,

bhcagroup.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Guy brought an AR-15 to a burglary. That's some farked up shiat right there. No property crime is worth murdering an innocent person.
 
Birnone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just hope he is prostituted to the fullest extent of the law.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: Russ1642: I've got an uncle who broke a leg on a ski trip. While recovering he went hunting (aka getting shiatfaced with the guys) and rested the end of his rifle on his casted foot and blew off a toe.

[Fark user image image 320x180]


I don't get it. Are you annoyed I did two posts or something?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.