(NBC Washington)   First the supply chain came for the plywood, and I did not complain because I have a house. Then it came for the auto parts, and I did not complain because I have a car. Then it came for the chicken tenders, and HOLY CHRIST WHAT WILL MY KIDS EAT?   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like it's tuff chicken from here on out
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now where will I get some ironically dinosaur shaped poultry like protein from?

dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Store-brand Mac-N-Cheez?  You know, the stuff with the yellow powder that Canada won't allow Kraft to call 'cheese'?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fertilizer prices are going parabolic right now. It hasn't even hit food yet given time delays. Costs will only go higher from here.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby obviously does not have an autistic child in the house.   Chicken Nuggets/Tenders are the staple food around here and we're lucky that we can get the boy to eat a variety of those from different stores/restaurants.  Some of our friends' kids literally will only eat 1 type of nugget/tender and God help you if the recipe changes.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Subby obviously does not have an autistic child in the house.   Chicken Nuggets/Tenders are the staple food around here and we're lucky that we can get the boy to eat a variety of those from different stores/restaurants.  Some of our friends' kids literally will only eat 1 type of nugget/tender and God help you if the recipe changes.


Son had one of those as a friend.  Got him a t-shirt that said, "I put ketchup on my ketchup."
He didn't get the joke.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Amazing how all the supply chain issues come from industries dominated/largely controlled by conservatives. Totally coincidental.
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Store-brand Mac-N-Cheez?  You know, the stuff with the yellow powder that Canada won't allow Kraft to call 'cheese'?


Kroff dinnah!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Surely not...
DUN DUN DUN!

/Vegetables!
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Soylent Green is "People"!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Store-brand Mac-N-Cheez?  You know, the stuff with the yellow powder that Canada won't allow Kraft to call 'cheese'?


This is a store brand and it's the best mac & cheese out there.

Also, add a but more butter than it calls for and double the milk, then cook the sauce for a couple minutes until thick
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No chicken tendies?

The incels/4 channers will starve to death.


So it's not all bad.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: DoBeDoBeDo: Subby obviously does not have an autistic child in the house.   Chicken Nuggets/Tenders are the staple food around here and we're lucky that we can get the boy to eat a variety of those from different stores/restaurants.  Some of our friends' kids literally will only eat 1 type of nugget/tender and God help you if the recipe changes.

Son had one of those as a friend.  Got him a t-shirt that said, "I put ketchup on my ketchup."
He didn't get the joke.


We were punk rockers in the 80's, had a friend who's asshole father (divorced w/o custody) thought his son was gay and bought him a Butthole Surfers 'Rembrant Pussyhorse' t-shirt for X-mas... it was a pretty big win for my pal.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pfft....regular tendies? Good thing I like spicy tendies and they definitely do not come from the same source!

/ Questionably sourced tendies FTW
 
