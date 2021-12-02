 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   In today's wildfire news, Denton is NOT the home of happiness   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Montana, Fergus County, Montana, Wind, northcentral Montana, Denton Wednesday, Judith Basin County, Montana, High winds, Montana Radio Company  
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's the dental floss ranch?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh damn it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 603x393]


Dammit
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What's a Denton?
/DNTFA
 
powtard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's way too late in the year for this.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHA... Oh, man. California sux soooo bad! LOLOLOL. No one should live there in that desert. LOL. No water, no wonder they always catch on fire. What loooozers! LOLOL.

NC, MT, who else has something to say?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've been burrowed in with depression, but I was left thinking I would notice wildfires in Denton, Texas.
 
fat boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a light....
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey Janet!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fsbilly: HAHAHAHA... Oh, man. California sux soooo bad! LOLOLOL. No one should live there in that desert. LOL. No water, no wonder they always catch on fire. What loooozers! LOLOL.

NC, MT, who else has something to say?


Montana burns every year. Living there we all treated it as a fact of life. Just doesn't get the press California does. I've driven on roads next to grass fires licking pavement and watched mountains burning. The sky black as night. On a sunny day.

It's pretty much known to happen every year. And grass fires and wind? Makes shiat really bad.


But you're so damn intelligent you know MT always burns and just isn't reported. Because the 4th largest state has a population just above a million people.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fat boy: There's a light....


...a certain kind of light...
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I see you shiver with antici
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I've been burrowed in with depression, but I was left thinking I would notice wildfires in Denton, Texas.


Right? I'm in Frisco, and when I opened the article, I thought it was the freaking Morrison building in the picture. Very confused for a second.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Denton Ohio, not Texas.

/....pation
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The home of happiness is in Janet's hat?
 
