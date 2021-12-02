 Skip to content
 
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Here's a tip. Don't steal your employee's tips. They get taxed on that income. Now the IRS is watching you, probably   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
19
    More: Asinine, Employment, Pittsburgh restaurant, tip pool, dozen workers, Hour Division, tips, Provision PGH, Minimum wage  
posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2021 at 1:17 AM



19 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thats it - no more tips from me!!!1
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I always tip in cash.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What, you mean i'm not allowed to fark over my employees with THAT now? I thought this was america! Where am i gonna get my Asshole Jollies now?!?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Or, get this, pay restaurant employees a fair wage and charge transparent prices for food and drink with a possible table charge or gratuity charge added to the meal to afford the higher wages.

They byzantine tipping system is a giant headache for everyone and old timers will still drop a few bills anyway as people adjust.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Get rid of tipping altogether, period.
Charge customers the same as if they tipped.
Pay workers a decent wage.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: I always tip in cash.


I like to put one of those fake christian bills that looks like money but isn't in there but I fold the real money tip under it so they can go through a rollercoaster of emotions and call me a motherfarker until they realize what's up.

/I don't really do that; I just thought of it.
//Don't worry, I'm going to bed soon.
///Three because it's the law.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Or, get this, pay restaurant employees a fair wage and charge transparent prices for food and drink with a possible table charge or gratuity charge added to the meal to afford the higher wages.

They byzantine tipping system is a giant headache for everyone and old timers will still drop a few bills anyway as people adjust.


Tallying up every charge that isn't a food item on your bill is just passive aggressive bill padding. Just say your burger meal costs $11.45, not $6.45 and $5 I have to pay my employee charge.

It also has the knock-on effect of essentially lieing about the price of the food to your customers. Your regulars wouldn't mind, but the shiat fit you invite to your business isn't gonna be fun.
 
Bungles
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In the UK, it's pretty common to have pooled in restaurants to share with kitchen staff, and in pubs it's relatively common to split tips between all barstaff (because tips in pubs are relatively rare, and almost always from elderly men to female staff alone).

Management? Fark off.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Get rid of tipping altogether, period.
Charge customers the same as if they tipped.
Pay workers a decent wage.


The argument against this is that particularly skilled or, let's be honest, sexy servers can make real bank in busy establishments or especially high end places.

On the other hand, that just means literally everyone else is making sub minimum wage or subsidizing the corrupt industry by paying wages on top of the food bill so a 20 something bartender with a fit butt can make a shiatload more per hour than a most people would call a fair price point to do the same work.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mugato: I always tip in cash.


Same. Having been a delivery driver, I put like $1 in on the online order, so they can cover their ass & say they got tipped, then tip in cash. Bare minimum $4 (for a total of $5) and if they bring the plates/napkins/sauces/pepperoncinis/ch​eese/red peppers as ordered, that's $20.

Why yes, I only order pizza delivery while farking drunk & generous, why do you ask?
 
Bungles
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bungles: In the UK, it's pretty common to have pooled in restaurants to share with kitchen staff, and in pubs it's relatively common to split tips between all barstaff (because tips in pubs are relatively rare, and almost always from elderly men to female staff alone).

Management? Fark off.



Obviously, staff are actually also paid in the UK...
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
AppleOptionEsc:

Tallying up every charge that isn't a food item on your bill is just passive aggressive bill padding.

No. A table charge is just to let you know you pay to sit down here. No water and free breadsticks, although typically you get a little snack to begin with. Most places I've seen it rarely even have employees plural.

The gratuity charge isn't passive aggressive bill padding, it's aggressive bill padding, ie tipping, but you the customer don't have to do the math homework and you can't leave one one of those weird christian fake bills that Jesus would have literally horse whipped someone for leaving in lieu of money, so it's a win for both sides.

Americans would probably freak out at first till they realized it was cheaper and less stressful in the end.
 
0z79
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What, was paying them $4.83 an hour making you feel short-changed? Ya greedy bastard?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A certain asshole came to mind reading the headline..

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not even remotely obscure
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Begoggle: Get rid of tipping altogether, period.
Charge customers the same as if they tipped.
Pay workers a decent wage.

The argument against this is that particularly skilled or, let's be honest, sexy servers can make real bank in busy establishments or especially high end places.

On the other hand, that just means literally everyone else is making sub minimum wage or subsidizing the corrupt industry by paying wages on top of the food bill so a 20 something bartender with a fit butt can make a shiatload more per hour than a most people would call a fair price point to do the same work.


I will pay more for fit butt bartenders.

/fight me
 
0z79
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Excuse me, I meant $2.13 per hour. For people who get treated like shiat AND directly handle your food.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: leeksfromchichis: Begoggle: Get rid of tipping altogether, period.
Charge customers the same as if they tipped.
Pay workers a decent wage.

The argument against this is that particularly skilled or, let's be honest, sexy servers can make real bank in busy establishments or especially high end places.

On the other hand, that just means literally everyone else is making sub minimum wage or subsidizing the corrupt industry by paying wages on top of the food bill so a 20 something bartender with a fit butt can make a shiatload more per hour than a most people would call a fair price point to do the same work.

I will pay more for fit butt bartenders.

/fight me


The trick is you can.  you just have to go to special bars with hot staff and inflated prices on drinks and all you can drink plans or, get this, still have fit bartenders  but not have to pay extra.

So all you really lose is memories
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: all you can drink plans


What?  Stop the thread, this is important.
 
wickedragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Tallying up every charge that isn't a food item on your bill is just passive aggressive bill padding.


This.
Nobody on my groceries list is there an added value item for store employees placing my items in easy to reach places, or a "clean floor gratuity charge".

You have employees, let the price of your product reflect the cost of having employees.
 
