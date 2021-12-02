 Skip to content
(Vox)   Single? You've got 99 problems, but a significant other ain't one   (vox.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I know people get paid to write whatever dumbass thought that comes in their head but this is kind of the dumbassed.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Math?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may be expensive, but it's worth it.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure life has never been cheap to be single and live alone. If anything, today is the cheapest it has ever been to live alone.

Go to Bangladesh and have a look at how many people you'll find in a household.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whyis life in this country so hostile to single people?

Cause religion.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Whyis life in this country so hostile to single people?

Cause religion.


Or maybe you're the one who laughs at people for having a bad day.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not by design. Not everything bad was set up by a secret cabal many moons ago. It's just common sense. If a house costs £500k it'll be easier to afford with two pay cheques.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Single, I'd like a catchers mitt, but shiat these biatches be crazy.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image 425x566]


Could be worse, if it just falls asleep during sex.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image image 425x566]


Your right hand is putting words in you left hand's mouth.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Single people have got to learn to cut costs...
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Weird.  In my experience relationships COST me money.

/single
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll take Navel-Gazing for $500, Alex.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image 425x566]


I think I may have the same keyboard as you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In only juries was as questioning of DAs as they are on Fark. There would be less wrongful convictions.
 
0z79
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"In only", indeed.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but being single is a lifestyle choice and it's immoral.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Debbie Downer is here to remind you that being single can be cheaper than staying in an unhealthy relationship because of financial anxiety.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image image 425x566]


Dang. Single and left-handed.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrparks: foo monkey: [Fark user image image 425x566]

Dang. Single and left-handed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
