 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Antivaxxers who Survived COVID: I don't need no vaccination because I gots me natural antibodies. Omicron Variant: Hold my spike proteins, I got this   (twitter.com) divider line
59
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

1115 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2021 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Covid-19 is a right bastard.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm actually worried about some of my relatives who got Covid last year but refuse to take the vax since they are "immune", or what ever Farcebook told them.

It's a long thread read but it is some of the best info on Covid from an analytical standpoint I've seen yet.

/not subby
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You rang?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Myrdinn: Covid-19 is a right bastard.


It really really really is
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I kinda want to make this. But it's money for a crappy joke...and I'd probably have to go to Micheals for the balls, Home Depot for the paint, and Dick's (to get the golf tees)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: You rang?
[upload.wikimedia.org image 256x388]



Baby, can you dig your man...

A grave?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is interesting.

And hilarious.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I kinda want to make this. But it's money for a crappy joke...and I'd probably have to go to Micheals for the balls, Home Depot for the paint, and Dick's (to get the golf tees)

[Fark user image 850x811]


I 3D printed a bunch of those last year and put them in the tree in front of my house.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, I bet those Great Barrington Declaration folks with their whole "let COVID-19 wash over everyone to create herd immunity" are feeling really silly now.

/fark them
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: That is interesting.

And hilarious.


Laugh it up; the vaccines are keyed to a similar spike protein that these people's early variant antibodies are keyed to...
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: optikeye: I kinda want to make this. But it's money for a crappy joke...and I'd probably have to go to Micheals for the balls, Home Depot for the paint, and Dick's (to get the golf tees)

[Fark user image 850x811]

I 3D printed a bunch of those last year and put them in the tree in front of my house.


Damm.  I was just thinking  "I should make some oversized ones for the front yard"
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They could at least come up with a new design to scare people with.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me, I should get a booster shot soon.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do the Pulliam graphs have no X or Y labels?   I see pretty colors undulating in waves but what does it mean?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Covid-19 is a right bastard.


You're a mean one, Mr. 'Rona.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All aboard the Cain Train!
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: amm. I was just thinking "I should make some oversized ones for the front yard"


do it. go to Michael's and get the clear Christmas balls. I only had to print the protein spikes. Michael's has some big ass balls.

Not those kinds of balls.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all so depressing. I am running out of TV shows to watch and just bought organic wine, ORGANIC WINE, just for something different.
Give me strength.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm literally more afraid of spiders than I am of covid.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: This is all so depressing. I am running out of TV shows to watch and just bought organic wine, ORGANIC WINE, just for something different.
Give me strength.


Fortified wine, then?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is that I don't want it. Original, the Delta upgrade, or the new and improved Omicron. Sign me up for a weekly booster if that's what it takes.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BLayingBeads: I'm literally more afraid of spiders than I am of covid.


I can only imagine what it would be like if you were speaking figuratively or metaphorically
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same sort of people who don't "believe" in vaccines also don't tend to "believe" in basic evolution, so the idea that a disease sufficiently mutates for previous immunity to not apply is a completely foreign concept to them.

Other than watching a bunch of their fellows get it twice, and some of them die, I don't know what, if anything, will teach them this important fact in a way that they actually accept it. Going on 2 years of this plague strongly suggests there isn't a good answer to that question.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Oxymoron Virus -- the current Aristocrat of viruses.

Later this decade, after about 100 variants, we may get to the first phase of herd immunity that lets us survive the common cold every season.  On the other hand, each variant may be more deadly, and piggy back on any "resistance" we have and reverse that effect.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Covid-19 is a right bastard.


I've been reliably informed by Fark dot com that it's good that COVID is getting more virulent as long as it hurts the people you don't like, so I guess I hope this is hurting the people you don't like.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: This is all so depressing. I am running out of TV shows to watch and just bought organic wine, ORGANIC WINE, just for something different.
Give me strength.


Good thinking. Don't want anything in that wine that might hurt you or be toxic.

I'm with you though. If I end up streaming Tiger King season 2, just slap me in the face.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always bigger fish or something

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Daily bad drawing
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got my booster today, now unicron won't be able to defeat me!
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056​/​NEJMc2103825

We've know this since before omicron. LONG before.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x613]


I want there to be a cartoon series called "The adventures of Herman Caine's ghost" where he is just a repentant pro-vaccine public health advocate. Narrated by Mike Tyson
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: All I know is that I don't want it. Original, the Delta upgrade, or the new and improved Omicron. Sign me up for a weekly booster if that's what it takes.


No sir, I don't like it
Youtube cDGlN6mluGA
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabloink: Always bigger fish or something

[Fark user image image 350x303]

/Daily bad drawing


"thatsapenis.jpg"
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I kinda want to make this. But it's money for a crappy joke...and I'd probably have to go to Micheals for the balls, Home Depot for the paint, and Dick's (to get the golf tees)

[Fark user image image 850x811]


You can get the balls and paint at Michaels plus glitter. Get the tees at Dicks.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: This is all so depressing. I am running out of TV shows to watch and just bought organic wine, ORGANIC WINE, just for something different.
Give me strength.


But there's so many flavors! How can you be sick of them all?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omicron is just media hype to scare up some money for the rich. Doctors say that all cases worldwide have been mild so far.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't need no vaccination
We don't need no thought control
All I need is ivermectin.
Hey! Libbies! Leave my guns alone!
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BLayingBeads: I'm literally more afraid of spiders than I am of covid.


Nobody is saying be SCARED, you not wit.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Omicron is just media hype to scare up some money for the rich. Doctors say that all cases worldwide have been mild so far.


Or, y'know, we don't yet know enough about to to precisely say what it's doing? Could it be milder? Possibly. Could it be worse? Could be. Could it infect previously infected people? Maybe. Could it infect vaccinated people? Perhaps.

People need to take a step back and let scientists do their job before everyone starts jumping on the "We're all gonna die" and the "It's just a mild case" trains.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Omicron is just media hype to scare up some money for the rich. Doctors say that all cases worldwide have been mild so far.


🙄 get bent.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: This is all so depressing. I am running out of TV shows to watch and just bought organic wine, ORGANIC WINE, just for something different.
Give me strength.


How about Doomsday Cult wine?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fello​w​ship_of_Friends
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
TFW you root for the disease.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We are so screwed
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

valenumr: kabloink: Always bigger fish or something

[Fark user image image 350x303]

/Daily bad drawing

"thatsapenis.jpg"


Coronavirus, no!
 
valenumr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x426]


Haha. I love it.
 
valenumr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

valenumr: We don't need no vaccination
We don't need no thought control
All I need is ivermectin.
Hey! Libbies! Leave my guns alone!


Dammit, my memory must be failing. I skipped a verse. Suggestions welcome.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Covid's got a second shot!
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.