(SFGate)   Step 1: break in to restaurant before grand opening Step 2: throw huge party Step 3: profit   (sfgate.com) divider line
10
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever did that is in for an eternity of torment from the Flying Spaghetti Monster.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In SF? This is Florida level of weird. I mean the logistics, the risks etc just don't add up. Owner must be in it and looking for some insurance money and cancel the project.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"and the alarm system will be installed a week after we open"
"sounds good"
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tun shared that in the days leading up to the burglary, he was mostly in and out of the restaurant space to drop off supplies, but he was mostly busy with the other Ramen Hiroshi locations around the Bay Area. It wasn't until days later that he and his business partner, Daniel Bomya, who will run the San Francisco outpost, discovered that the restaurant had been broken into after they found garbage bags, vomit on the floor, and a used condom inside the elevator lift.

I'd totally tell my wife the condom was left by burglars. Though in hindsight, I'm divorced and my sense of humor might have had something to do with it.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: In SF? This is Florida level of weird. I mean the logistics, the risks etc just don't add up. Owner must be in it and looking for some insurance money and cancel the project.


This is fishier than AM/PM sushi rolls
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: In SF? This is Florida level of weird. I mean the logistics, the risks etc just don't add up.


What risks? It's San Francisco.

"According to Tun, SFPD took down the incident report when the owners discovered it, but didn't show up to the physical address until two days later."
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he had more then one location, so...

Big business

fark him
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Well, he had more then one location, so...

Big business

fark him


I love that thought process.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: jaivirtualcard: In SF? This is Florida level of weird. I mean the logistics, the risks etc just don't add up.

What risks? It's San Francisco.

"According to Tun, SFPD took down the incident report when the owners discovered it, but didn't show up to the physical address until two days later."


SFPD are useless.  They could disappear entirely and the crime rate would not go up.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: jaivirtualcard: In SF? This is Florida level of weird. I mean the logistics, the risks etc just don't add up.

What risks? It's San Francisco.

"According to Tun, SFPD took down the incident report when the owners discovered it, but didn't show up to the physical address until two days later."


Normally I'd use protection, but the I thought, When am I gonna make it back to Frisco?
 
