(Fredericksburg)   Planned burning of "explicit" books from school library at School Committee meeting has to be called off after Sheriff and Fire Marshal point out that fire code doesn't allow it. Welcome to the Fundamentalist Caliphate of Virginia, folks   (fredericksburg.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, United States, Public library, Sheriff, run page Spotsy, Librarian, Marshal, Constable, Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office  
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Need a dozen bibles, a dozen pocket constitutions and two dozen fake book jackets that will fall off when tossed on to a fire.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why are the illiterate so bent on burning books?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Exluddite: Why are the illiterate so bent on burning books?


stay warm?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Exluddite: Why are the illiterate so bent on burning books?


Same reason guys get mad when they're rejected by a woman. If they can't read it, ain't nobody gonna read it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Why are the illiterate so bent on burning books?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Why are the illiterate so bent on burning books?


Because Leni Riefenstahl was such an effective propagandist cinematographer that the near orgasmic joy she attributed to this abhorrent activity is still perpetuated culturally in the nation that defeated hers some ninety years after filming it.
 
Katolu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Frednecksburg, everyone!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Why are the illiterate so bent on burning books?


Books confuse and enrage them. Books are a liberal tool of the devil
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Books confuse and enrage them. Books are a liberal tool of the devil


If that's the case, we should start burning bibles....

\Song of Solomon is pretty pornographic
 
replacementcool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So much for the tolerant left!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So they are cancelling the books.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
These assholes really have nothing better to do. Do some charity work, help a neighbor, learn something new. Don't waste all the oxygen you are getting for free on such nonsense.
 
soldier_of_orange
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Katolu: Frednecksburg, everyone!


This is Spotsyltucky
 
animal color
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thomas Jefferson would be appalled by these morons. Which is why nobody in Virginia is allowed to learn who he was. Thanks, Youngkin.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Biden, gitmo these people.

Problem solved.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Critical
Rage
Theory
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Exluddite: Why are the illiterate so bent on burning books?

Books confuse and enrage them. Books are a liberal tool of the devil


Books educate and inform. They rely on superstition and belief. Anything that gets in the way of that has to go.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That fire code sounds rather explicit...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How many farking kids are frequenting the school library this far into the 21st century?
This is what they decided is turning their kids into genderqueer transnational communist wakandans? The school library?

They haven't noticed their kid spends every waking hour looking at:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Censorship reflects a society's lack of confidence in itself." - Potter Stewart
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Literally burning books again? Nazi Germany wants their move back.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Where they burn books, they will also ultimately burn people."

-Heinrich Heine
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So is there a list of the books these fine folks were attempting to save us from?  I'd like to go buy a bunch for Christmas gifts.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Welcome to PolPotsylvania.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

animal color: Thomas Jefferson would be appalled by these morons. Which is why nobody in Virginia is allowed to learn who he was. Thanks, Youngkin.


Yes, he would be appalled at these obstacles to kids learning that he raped a 14-year-old slave, impregnated her, and kept on raping her after the fetus died. Or that he was 44 years old at the time. And he would be so upset that they couldn't learn that the slave was his wife's half-sister, because his father-in-law sired her by raping the slave's mother. His disgust would peak when Virginians couldn't find out he inherited his wife's slave half-sister as a toddler.
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stop calling them Nazis, they are Republicans.
 
