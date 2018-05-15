 Skip to content
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Here's the pilot:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OneDayWhat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Think of how helpful it would be to have temporary , mobile, self assembling pontoon bridges in emergencies, rush hour, or tense political battles in New Jersey!

/drove the world's longest pontoon bridge once
// into saddams palace complex
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Too bad they didn't have these when Samuel L Clemens was a youth. He would've never become a Mississippi river boat pilot and just maybe he wouldn't of started writing all of those awful books.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gah, stop putting machine learning AI in autonomous vehicles with people in them you dummies.

Fine to use the machine learning software to develop the AI software rules, but you do not want a learning software making decisions on the fly when people are in, or on something being controlled without a direct human control/override.

/Have run machine learning AI autonomous underwater robots.
//Every once in a while they lose their farking minds and decide, fark this, I am swimming to NJ.
///Sucks chasing an AUV that is ignoring your commands to stop 1,500m down while it gleefully swims off.

CSB, seriously, we had one multimillion dollar vehicle just decide on its' own that;

It did not have to complete the survey mission profile,
It did not have to pay attention to any of the safety 'rules' that are supposed to keep it in a specific geographic boundary,
It did not have to pay attention to any of the safety 'rules' that kept it from getting to close to the seafloor or going to deep beyond operational depth,
After chasing it for 3 hours it finally decided to accept the abort command and stop heading to NJ.
It was actually heading straight for NJ from about 100 miles north of the Bahamas.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Robitic Dutch Rudder?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I don't think you want to go into the Red Light District, Dave."

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Too bad they didn't have these when Samuel L Clemens was a youth. He would've never become a Mississippi river boat pilot and just maybe he wouldn't of started writing all of those awful books.


funny that subject came up on a mississipi river lock chat im on, a fifty year river pilot basically said "oh hell no" when the idea if autonomous barge tows was brought up...
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skinink: "I don't think you want to go into the Red Light District, Dave."

[static01.nyt.com image 850x637]


Red light district is dead right now because of covid. Have a buddy over there last week, he said there were only a few places currently open and only a handful of women in any of the 'doors'.

Did make it easier for him to walk around and check out all the sites through.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Maybe it wanted to play pinball in Asbury Park?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
img02.fireden.netView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Who knows, stupid thing did it to us a few times that season.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Now that's a CSB!
 
