(KTLA Los Angeles)   You'll get nothing, and like it   (ktla.com)
    Water supply, Water, Water resources, Water agencies, Water crisis, Water management, major water districts, California  
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, looks that, the water is almost gone. Guess we should start thinking about some water use restrictions one day.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yet another reason I'm glad to be out of CA.  That and fire season.  And earthquakes.  And home prices.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Louis Toolz: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Oh yeah?  50 more bucks says he eats it.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Today's word is: Xeriscaping.

The rest of the country needs to turn lawns into meadows. Yeah, it sucks if you have allergies, but no more mowing, weeding, etc. You can also hide those few plants of your favorite dank among the taller grasses, and just blame it on nature if someone finds it. "A few seeds must have gotten mixed in with that wildflower seed mix I bought from Walmart!"
 
buntz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Related:  I got this book at Ollie's for, like, $2 and it was a fantastic read!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jtown: Yet another reason I'm glad to be out of CA.  That and fire season.  And earthquakes.  And home prices.


And food prices, and big city crime etc, etc.

None of that shiat matters when you are standing in Yosemite Valley looking up at El Capitan, or in Kings Valley standing in a Sequoia Grove, or standing on the edge of the cliffs of Point Reyes looking down at a ranging Pacific ocean in winter, or camping in Joshua Tree etc

The pay is great, the nature is amazing, everything else is pretty much the same no matter where you go.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So what's being done to get industry and agriculture to use less? The article just mentioned the plebs.

*pours a glass of almond juice*
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Today's word is: Xeriscaping.

The rest of the country needs to turn lawns into meadows. Yeah, it sucks if you have allergies, but no more mowing, weeding, etc. You can also hide those few plants of your favorite dank among the taller grasses, and just blame it on nature if someone finds it. "A few seeds must have gotten mixed in with that wildflower seed mix I bought from Walmart!"


When I was a kid, my father made a big cask of dandelion wine. I had a little taste of it, and it was pretty good. Or it was nasty, but I thought it was good, because my siblings and I were the ones out picking the millions of dandelions required to make the wine
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm doing my part by drinking import beer.
 
