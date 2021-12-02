 Skip to content
(Twitter POTUS)   All inbound travel to the United States will require negative covid test, even if you made a fake vaccine card   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now airline employees will have to deal with a bunch of "I showed you proof of a negative COVID test, why do I have to wear a farking mask!" crap?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh goody... now do domestic airlines and interstate travel.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So I have to bring a fake negative test card along with my fake vaxx card?  Easy peasy.
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good.
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good.

Too little, too late.

But, good.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just in time for priority in prosecuting unruly passengers!
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All inbound travel to the United States will require negative covid test, even if you made a fake vaccine card

*except if you enter illegally through the Southern Border, then free transportation to the destination of your choice.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
24 hours instead of 72 hours. That's the change.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fake testing in 3...2...1...
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rapid? Or PCR? Good luck getting it within 24 hours if the latter.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Rapid? Or PCR? Good luck getting it within 24 hours if the latter.


And Rapid testing has a high enough false negative rate that it really won't matter.

Besides, Omnicron is already here.

Too late again.
 
whidbey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: All inbound travel to the United States will require negative covid test, even if you made a fake vaccine card

*except if you enter illegally through the Southern Border, then free transportation to the destination of your choice.


You sure are obsessed with Mexicans.  Ever considered getting help for that?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, I now only have one day to get tested instead of 3?   I don't like this, and I'm traveling abroad next month.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Misch: 24 hours instead of 72 hours. That's the change.


That's a challenge to accomplish in a 24-hour window. I may have to tap dance tomorrow.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

physt: Oh goody... now do domestic airlines and interstate travel.


This.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: NeedlesslyCanadian: Rapid? Or PCR? Good luck getting it within 24 hours if the latter.

And Rapid testing has a high enough false negative rate that it really won't matter.

Besides, Omnicron is already here.

Too late again.


Rapid testing is still accurate. It's not very accurate, but it's accurate.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Strap in folks.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Juse [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: All inbound travel to the United States will require negative covid test, even if you made a fake vaccine card

*except if you enter illegally through the Southern Border, then free transportation to the destination of your choice.


You misspelled Mexico.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have no idea how they plan to implement this.

Nobody gets a proper test turned around in 1 day.  Even here in the wealthy first-world.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

physt: Oh goody... now do domestic airlines and interstate travel.


And at every state border crossing, we can set up a shack with a couple of guards with machine guns with one of those arms that drop down. And they will come up to the car and say "Ve need to zee your vaccination papers, please."

/I guess Captain Ramius was wrong.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

raerae1980: So, I now only have one day to get tested instead of 3?   I don't like this, and I'm traveling abroad next month.


Do you have the money to stay an extra fourteen days if you do test positive?

If you don't, stay home, because if you do test positive, you're stuck until you test negative.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Rapid? Or PCR? Good luck getting it within 24 hours if the latter.


You can get PCR even in smaller markets to come back in 12 hours. Most "destinations" offer even faster processing. The longer time frame for PCR is 12-24 hours now.
 
Myria
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm so sick of this...  I just want to curl up on my bed and do nothing.
 
vrax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: All inbound travel to the United States will require negative covid test, even if you made a fake vaccine card

*except if you enter illegally through the Southern Border, then free transportation to the destination of your choice.


Oh, totally.  They just have shuttles waiting to take them anywhere they want to go.  Straight to a rest home where they can breath right into the mouths of the elderly?  Check!  Zero testing.  Thanks Obama!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A friend of mine claims this is all pointless. The testing, the vaccines, the masks because we're doing all of it and it doesn't seem to matter. It's getting harder and harder to argue against that. But I got my three shots and wear a mask at least I know I've done my part.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

raerae1980: So, I now only have one day to get tested instead of 3?   I don't like this, and I'm traveling abroad next month.


Get a test kit to take with you. There are a couple that meet Verifly rules. Results done by video call.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Way to close the gate two years after it was relevant!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: raerae1980: So, I now only have one day to get tested instead of 3?   I don't like this, and I'm traveling abroad next month.

Do you have the money to stay an extra fourteen days if you do test positive?

If you don't, stay home, because if you do test positive, you're stuck until you test negative.


Meh, I survived my trip back to Pittsburgh, which was a lot more dicey than this trip.

/and yes, I can afford to stay there longer if need be.   DON'T JINX ME, THO
 
whidbey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vrax: BeotchPudding: All inbound travel to the United States will require negative covid test, even if you made a fake vaccine card

*except if you enter illegally through the Southern Border, then free transportation to the destination of your choice.

Oh, totally.  They just have shuttles waiting to take them anywhere they want to go.  Straight to a rest home where they can breath right into the mouths of the elderly?  Check!  Zero testing.  Thanks Obama!


You get a free food truck upon entry.  Taxpayer funded.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eurotrader: raerae1980: So, I now only have one day to get tested instead of 3?   I don't like this, and I'm traveling abroad next month.

Get a test kit to take with you. There are a couple that meet Verifly rules. Results done by video call.


That's a good idea, thanks!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

raerae1980: So, I now only have one day to get tested instead of 3?   I don't like this, and I'm traveling abroad next month.


Yeah, we were going overseas as well. We're going to have to get tested 4 times total because of the itinerary. Not for vacation either... it's just going to be expensive, especially in the US. Like more for one test in the US the the other three we will need in Europe.
 
limeyferg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: NeedlesslyCanadian: Rapid? Or PCR? Good luck getting it within 24 hours if the latter.

And Rapid testing has a high enough false negative rate that it really won't matter.

Besides, Omnicron is already here.

Too late again.


I agree with NeedlesslyCanadian:  I recently took a trip to the UK and got my PCR test at Noon on a weekday.  The test result email came back the following day over 24 hours later.  Are you just supposed to show that you "took" the test rather than being able to "show" the results from the test.  Also many PCR testing locations aren't open on Sundays so good luck trying to make a Monday flight.  I imagine a lot of re-bookings for the next day for passengers who haven't had their results back on time.  UK test prices are super-expensive too.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size


The FA becomes the FO very soon.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: NeedlesslyCanadian: Rapid? Or PCR? Good luck getting it within 24 hours if the latter.

And Rapid testing has a high enough false negative rate that it really won't matter.

Besides, Omnicron is already here.

Too late again.


Anything other than get vaxed doesn't matter.
 
DynoFARKjr [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess I know what I will be doing in Mexico in two weeks...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Just in time for priority in prosecuting unruly passengers!


I'm telling you, if they just start putting maskless passengers on the outside of the pressurized air the rest of the plane enjoys, everybody will be happy.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Just in time for priority in prosecuting unruly passengers!


The red zone is for priority prosecution.
 
Sooner01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Myria: I'm so sick of this...  I just want to curl up on my bed and do nothing.


Good news! That's the safest thing you can do!
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Moroning: Way to close the gate two years after it was relevant!


I know, I'd sure like to know what Biden was doing two years ago.

And I'd like to know where Obama was during Katrina.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
omfg Justin will have to change the travel instructions again. Can Canada keep any rule for like, even a week?

Meanwhile, here in the Toronto area, the flocks of police and the GO Train workers at Union Station did not check the vaccine status of anyone getting on the trains, not even the coughing people. So much for vaccine passports. Time to give up.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why is ANYBODY traveling?  Lock the fark down.  Put the military on the borders and lock it the fark down.  Have the Air Force down any and all airplanes entering US airspace.  Have the Navy sink any and all ships enter US waters.  Lock it the fark down.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So another level of security theater.  Farkin awesome.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

physt: Oh goody... now do domestic airlines and interstate travel.


Yeah showing a negative test to get into the Lincoln Tunnel or ride the DC Metro is going to be a real great idea.

//Rivers are not just state borders, they're also great places to have cities
//Chicago is on the border w/ Indiana
//NYC borders NJ, CT, PA
//St Louis borders Illinois
//Charlotte borders SC
//Portland borders WA
//Boston gets commuters from all over New England
//this is just off the top of my head
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: physt: Oh goody... now do domestic airlines and interstate travel.

And at every state border crossing, we can set up a shack with a couple of guards with machine guns with one of those arms that drop down. And they will come up to the car and say "Ve need to zee your vaccination papers, please."

/I guess Captain Ramius was wrong.


They already do this in California, except for fruit instead of viruses. Actually, how do they have the right to regulate interstate travel?
 
vrax
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: A friend of mine claims this is all pointless. The testing, the vaccines, the masks because we're doing all of it and it doesn't seem to matter. It's getting harder and harder to argue against that. But I got my three shots and wear a mask at least I know I've done my part.


Your friend is an idiot.  The problem is that a large segment of the population isn't doing all of it.  The problem is that people in many other countries, like those in Africa, don't have access to any of it.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dbaggins: I have no idea how they plan to implement this.

Nobody gets a proper test turned around in 1 day.  Even here in the wealthy first-world.


My university does.  PCR saline gargle.
I get my results somewhere around 26-28 hours after I take the test.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Covid test?  A shot that takes five seconds?  No, I think I'll save some time and that I'll stick with my homeopath, reiki healer, phrenologist, Joe Rogan pocasts, water dowsing professional, faith healer, psychic, crystals, aura readers, horse paste, and the Holy Bible.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

raerae1980: DON'T JINX ME, THO


Hey, the nailpolish ninja is cool beans.

img0.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
