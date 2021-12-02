 Skip to content
(NBC Chicago)   Man pumping gas into his car gets more than he paid for   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Five will get you ten that they planted this themselves.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought that Chicago had reasonably good vaccine acceptance.

Aren't there other places that this would be more useful?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It wouldn't work in Australia, since they'd spot it when checking for spiders.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: I thought that Chicago had reasonably good vaccine acceptance.

Aren't there other places that this would be more useful?


You forgot to add "Asking for a friend". Now I have to call the cops and the FBI and the Avengers on you.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.nbcchicago.comView Full Size

I'm going to go ahead and say you're not handling that thing safely.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Five will get you ten that they planted this themselves.


Like finding 'stuff' in your purchased 'thing', I agree that it is a distinct possibility.

But I'm seeing a leveling-up of crazy out there right now and it could just beginnings of the poor man's serial killer. Or perhaps just some '@$$-penny-like, personal biological exchange fetish.

So... I hope you're right.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Sabreace22: Five will get you ten that they planted this themselves.

Like finding 'stuff' in your purchased 'thing', I agree that it is a distinct possibility.

But I'm seeing a leveling-up of crazy out there right now and it could just beginnings of the poor man's serial killer. Or perhaps just some '@$$-penny-like, personal biological exchange fetish.

So... I hope you're right.


YOU GIVE YOUR DAUGHTER MY ASS PENNIES TO BUY GUMBALLS!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

