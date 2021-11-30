 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Just as we've all suspected, the end of humanity was kicked off at an anime convention   (theguardian.com) divider line
54
•       •       •

54 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not good.....
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: That's not good.....


Are you referring to anime or the virus? I really can't tell.

Jokes aside:
Here is a great thread on what is happening in Africa atm. Cases are blowing past Delta, same with hospitalizations becoming backfilled. Below is a screen from the thread, but the whole thread is farking alarming.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: AlgaeRancher: That's not good.....

Are you referring to anime or the virus? I really can't tell.

Jokes aside:
Here is a great thread on what is happening in Africa atm. Cases are blowing past Delta, same with hospitalizations becoming backfilled. Below is a screen from the thread, but the whole thread is farking alarming.

[Fark user image 420x557]


Ooops.

Link to the beginning of the thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: AlgaeRancher: That's not good.....

Are you referring to anime or the virus? I really can't tell.

Jokes aside:
Here is a great thread on what is happening in Africa atm. Cases are blowing past Delta, same with hospitalizations becoming backfilled. Below is a screen from the thread, but the whole thread is farking alarming.

[Fark user image image 420x557]


Ouch,

Despite a recent thread I actually like anime,

No this potential mass spreader event is just bad really news

/pro tip actual cute Asian girls and girls in general are not turned on by a massive collection of scantily clad anime figures.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Ouch,

Despite a recent thread I actually like anime,


I've only watched one series, went to one Con in the day with some friends. It was nothing more than a joke.

Sydney now reporting cases, NY reporting cases. This is going to be a shiatty Xmas, again.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last one. Im out. Can't think about this shiat anymore today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thread by a biology and stats professor

Omicron seems to escape immunity from prior infection, and spreads 1.3 times greater than Delta.

https://twitter.com/TWenseleers/status​/1466501989500653568?t=g8x_nzf_EuWnu4a​HPMSoTQ&s=19
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: AsparagusFTW: AlgaeRancher: That's not good.....

Are you referring to anime or the virus? I really can't tell.

Jokes aside:
Here is a great thread on what is happening in Africa atm. Cases are blowing past Delta, same with hospitalizations becoming backfilled. Below is a screen from the thread, but the whole thread is farking alarming.

[Fark user image image 420x557]

Ouch,

Despite a recent thread I actually like anime,

No this potential mass spreader event is just bad really news

/pro tip actual cute Asian girls and girls in general are not turned on by a massive collection of scantily clad anime figures.


Bastard!!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size



At least we have the proper anime for a viral pandemic to run like the fiddlers on the Titanic.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least it's not in...

Dammit.

https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/lo​c​al/first-case-omicron-los-angeles-coun​ty/2770293/
 
NEDM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Great, we're all farking farked again.

THANKS PLAGUE RATS.  I HOPE PUTIN'S TURNIPS WERE WORTH DESTROYING THE FARKING COUNTRY YOU farkING SACKS OF PUTRID shiatFARKS
 
positronica
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olthoi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just got the email from the con. Fortunately neither me or my daughter are sick, but we're getting tested anyway.
 
daffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Everybody panic again.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NEDM: Great, we're all farking farked again.

THANKS PLAGUE RATS.  I HOPE PUTIN'S TURNIPS WERE WORTH DESTROYING THE FARKING COUNTRY YOU farkING SACKS OF PUTRID shiatFARKS


You mean South Africa? The origin of Omicron?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I found myself at an anime convention once.  I hope it never happens again.  Sweet jeebus, never again.

/totally scored
 
jim32rr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Godspeed You! Black Emperor-East Hastings (28 Days Later Short Version)
Youtube jBw7k85uaDQ
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of the waifus?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The man tested positive after returning home to Minnesota, health officials in that state said. Officials in New York said they were working to trace those who attended the convention, held from 19 to 21 November at the city's Jacob K Javits convention center. Vaccinations were required for the event.

Sooo, it's pretty safe to assume Omicron is also spreading through New York
"Coming to America" - Neil Diamond 1981
Youtube CJaH49EkKIU
 
akede
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
fark it. We're not gonna be done until the virus runs its course and all the idiots are wiped out.

The meek shall inherit the earth, or some junk.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stop with the panic. Mild symptoms.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We're going to keep yo-yoing this bullshiat from here on out.
 
NEDM
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: NEDM: Great, we're all farking farked again.

THANKS PLAGUE RATS.  I HOPE PUTIN'S TURNIPS WERE WORTH DESTROYING THE FARKING COUNTRY YOU farkING SACKS OF PUTRID shiatFARKS

You mean South Africa? The origin of Omicron?


I mean them putting into law our inability to control its spread here.

I blame the Russian-Coopted GQP for outlawing vaccine passports.

I blame the Russian-Coopted GQP for outlawing vaccine mandates.

I blame the Russian-Coopted GQP for making wearing a mask a political statement.

I blame the Russian-Coopted GQP for making getting the vaccine a political statement.

I blame the Russian-Coopted GQP for making fighting Democrats and Biden more important than saving American lives.

They have destroyed the country at the behest of one of its mortal enemies.  They are Traitors to the United States.  Fark you, and fark your backwoods country that still hasn't gotten over losing its prestige from the farking Russo-Japanese War.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]


At least we have the proper anime for a viral pandemic to run like the fiddlers on the Titanic.


Yay for Cells at Work! Any anime that makes platelets kawaii gets my vote.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: NEDM: Great, we're all farking farked again.

THANKS PLAGUE RATS.  I HOPE PUTIN'S TURNIPS WERE WORTH DESTROYING THE FARKING COUNTRY YOU farkING SACKS OF PUTRID shiatFARKS

You mean South Africa? The origin of Omicron?


Well that's empirically false information.

/Those are three completely different hyperlinks.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]


At least we have the proper anime for a viral pandemic to run like the fiddlers on the Titanic.

Yay for Cells at Work! Any anime that makes platelets kawaii gets my vote.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


You might enjoy this, then.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: AsparagusFTW: AlgaeRancher: That's not good.....

Are you referring to anime or the virus? I really can't tell.

Jokes aside:
Here is a great thread on what is happening in Africa atm. Cases are blowing past Delta, same with hospitalizations becoming backfilled. Below is a screen from the thread, but the whole thread is farking alarming.

[Fark user image 420x557]

Ooops.

Link to the beginning of the thread.

[Fark user image 420x460]


South african vaccination rate is barely a third of their country. Medical care and facilities for the average person are easily a generation behind what they are in most of the developed world.

Its a shiat example.

Not that we don't need to be concerned or pay attention to this, or, more importantly do what we can to help other nations, but what happens there does not automatically mean it happens elsewhere
 
Reverend J
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since I've been told of "Con funk", I'm not surprised in the least.
 
NEDM
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LineNoise: AsparagusFTW: AsparagusFTW: AlgaeRancher: That's not good.....

Are you referring to anime or the virus? I really can't tell.

Jokes aside:
Here is a great thread on what is happening in Africa atm. Cases are blowing past Delta, same with hospitalizations becoming backfilled. Below is a screen from the thread, but the whole thread is farking alarming.

[Fark user image 420x557]

Ooops.

Link to the beginning of the thread.

[Fark user image 420x460]

South african vaccination rate is barely a third of their country. Medical care and facilities for the average person are easily a generation behind what they are in most of the developed world.

Its a shiat example.

Not that we don't need to be concerned or pay attention to this, or, more importantly do what we can to help other nations, but what happens there does not automatically mean it happens elsewhere


We literally cannot afford to make that assumption.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Case detected in Hawaii in a man with no travel who had previously contracted covid.

Hawaii reports its first omicron case

Fark user imageView Full Size


Back to square one people!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

akede: fark it. We're not gonna be done until the virus runs its course and all the idiots fat farks that cant take care of themselves are wiped out.

The meek shall inherit the earth, or some junk.


FTFY.  Tough luck, farkers.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Case detected in Hawaii in a man with no travel who had previously contracted covid.

Hawaii reports its first omicron case

[Fark user image image 425x307]

Back to square one people!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Phew, i need my fix of pandemic panic...what a rush!
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Last one. Im out. Can't think about this shiat anymore today.

[Fark user image image 850x310]


Hug your Bitcoin waifu pillow tight.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The scariest part is that the furries will all probably be okay because they've added filtration setups to their fursuits.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: The scariest part is that the furries will all probably be okay because they've added filtration setups to their fursuits.


Just think of the stench and loneliness that emanates within those suits.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Case detected in Hawaii in a man with no travel who had previously contracted covid.

Hawaii reports its first omicron case

[Fark user image image 425x307]

Back to square one people!


Square one?

No.

That would mean vaccines are a year away and treatment was a crapshoot.


We are nowhere near square one.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is the kind of thing I'd expect from a furry convention.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Aahh, so this is why all the futuristic scifi movies have us in weird spacesuits.
/We ded
//Saltational evolution we were warned about
///Can't say the ones who earned it will go first
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ajgeek: ColonelCathcart: NEDM: Great, we're all farking farked again.

THANKS PLAGUE RATS.  I HOPE PUTIN'S TURNIPS WERE WORTH DESTROYING THE FARKING COUNTRY YOU farkING SACKS OF PUTRID shiatFARKS

You mean South Africa? The origin of Omicron?

Well that's empirically false information.

/Those are three completely different hyperlinks.


This reminds me again of the fact that Spanish Flu was called that because Spain was the only country at the time that was willing to report accurate numbers on the 1918 pandemic and all the other countries were busy running state propaganda campaigns insisting that everything was fine.

/See also COVID-19
//Time is a flat circle
///We have always been at war with Eastasia
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: The scariest part is that the furries will all probably be okay because they've added filtration setups to their fursuits.


Ironically, Warhammer 40k space marines are supposed to hate furries,  but actual furries in their suits get closer to developing power armor every day.

I can only imagine the carnage when then Ultramarines realize their Emperor created their gene seeds from the leftovers of a yiff pile.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NEDM: Great, we're all farking farked again.

THANKS PLAGUE RATS.  I HOPE PUTIN'S TURNIPS WERE WORTH DESTROYING THE FARKING COUNTRY YOU farkING SACKS OF PUTRID shiatFARKS


What's the Putin's Turnips reference lol, I'm genuinely out of the loop on that one. Google offered little help.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: lincoln65: Case detected in Hawaii in a man with no travel who had previously contracted covid.

Hawaii reports its first omicron case

[Fark user image image 425x307]

Back to square one people!

Square one?

No.

That would mean vaccines are a year away and treatment was a crapshoot.


We are nowhere near square one.


Also the most prime victims of covid have already croaked. I suppose you're right.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: NEDM: Great, we're all farking farked again.

THANKS PLAGUE RATS.  I HOPE PUTIN'S TURNIPS WERE WORTH DESTROYING THE FARKING COUNTRY YOU farkING SACKS OF PUTRID shiatFARKS

What's the Putin's Turnips reference lol, I'm genuinely out of the loop on that one. Google offered little help.


Trump's balls by my guess?
 
King Something
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's funny because it's canon
 
Elzar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess i am the only one to say it but Dr. Eric Ding is not a reliable source of information for covid. His past tweets have been wildly inaccurate and skewed toward disaster porn.

I'll wait for CDC/WHO's assessment before I'd believe another word from that joker.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are we all going to die again?
 
