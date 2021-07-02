 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Kids say mom got the shaft   (news4jax.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Traumatic brain injury, Family, Mother, Plaintiff, Jacksonville, Florida, Duval County, Florida, Floors, family claims management  
•       •       •

517 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2021 at 7:38 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fleeing the scene:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, a very narrowly defined milf thread?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
... a Jacksonville affordable senior community ...

there's your problem
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
SHUT'CHO MOUTH!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dramatization:

Goodbye Rosalind Shays
Youtube Mj8FIbuoWPY
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: ... a Jacksonville affordable senior community ...

there's your problem


Uh, we use the phrase 'workforce' senior housing now. Less stigma.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sometimes you get the elevator, sometimes you get the shaft.

/shut yo mouth
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Six inches maybe, 7 inches, 7 inches, 8 inches, whatever," said Willie Myles, Wyche's son.

You may not see much of a difference between 6 and 8 inches, Willie, but I bet your mom did.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.