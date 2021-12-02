 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   CHP fires red turtle shells at aspiring YouTube star racing Go-Kart down Hollywood Freeway; "zero social media content is worth putting your life or others in danger"   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lakatu  is not going to fix you up in this world chump
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Didn't even try the old banana peel first?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh ffs, let stupid people meet darwin. Its better for everyone else
 
kindms
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
at least the guy in Japan or wherever dresses up like Mario
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I have something else to show, you look at, this check this out! Don't try this at home, kids, because you don't want to be on TV, right?!"

Yeah, the 101 goes right through my home.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
THIS guy they couldn't beat down like a dirty rug?
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
" Don't do this at home.."
"Don't do this on the 101" is correct.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That should get some views.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Some kids electric kart. If it was a pro kart, the cops would have had no shot.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "I have something else to show, you look at, this check this out! Don't try this at home, kids, because you don't want to be on TV, right?!"

Yeah, the 101 goes right through my home.


The 101 the goes the right the through the your the home?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: " Don't do this at home.."
"Don't do this on the 101" is correct.


Or the 605, 405, 710, 210, or 134
But the Arroyo Parkway into Pasadena might be fun with all the tunnels & curves
 
GreenSun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Imagine this. It's 2am. You feel the need for attention so you get on your kart (because you're rich enough to own one but dumb enough to make decisions) and drive on the freeway. At the same time, a truck driver who's been tired driving around decides to make a lane change. She doesn't see you (hey it's modern day America, of course there are more female truck drivers) and merges into your lane. Being the entitled little brat you are, you refuse to give up your lane because it would show weakness to your "followers". A few minutes later, your video is uploaded to death video sites and you are immortalized as the kart rider who got crushed into paste by a truck because of your false bravado.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Imagine this. It's 2am. You feel the need for attention so you get on your kart (because you're rich enough to own one but dumb enough to make decisions) and drive on the freeway. At the same time, a truck driver who's been tired driving around decides to make a lane change. She doesn't see you (hey it's modern day America, of course there are more female truck drivers) and merges into your lane. Being the entitled little brat you are, you refuse to give up your lane because it would show weakness to your "followers". A few minutes later, your video is uploaded to death video sites and you are immortalized as the kart rider who got crushed into paste by a truck because of your false bravado.


And the truck driver probably won't know anything happened.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeff5: GreenSun: Imagine this. It's 2am. You feel the need for attention so you get on your kart (because you're rich enough to own one but dumb enough to make decisions) and drive on the freeway. At the same time, a truck driver who's been tired driving around decides to make a lane change. She doesn't see you (hey it's modern day America, of course there are more female truck drivers) and merges into your lane. Being the entitled little brat you are, you refuse to give up your lane because it would show weakness to your "followers". A few minutes later, your video is uploaded to death video sites and you are immortalized as the kart rider who got crushed into paste by a truck because of your false bravado.

And the truck driver probably won't know anything happened.


Might not even bounce the trailer if it was loaded.
 
