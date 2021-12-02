 Skip to content
"I remember the lawyer - who was younger than me - raised her eyebrow when she saw my email address"
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
<pristine lawn mode>
When I was young enough to have what would now be an embarrassing handle, E-Mail was a private message on a BBS, and the Internet wasn't even a thing -- or not a public thing anyway.  Although when I did finally get on the Internet in the early 90s, I tended to use "Diehl" -- the phonetic pronunciation of the letters DL, short for DragonLord, which was my main BBS alias from back in the day that would be cringy today if I still used it.
</lawn, off>
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The only time I was embarrassed enough to change something was when I started my first job out of college. My boss (now one of my really good friends) was a big gamer. When I interviewed, I was there an extra 30 minutes talking about favorite games and all that. My Xbox Live handle at the time was HandBanana420 (Hand Banana from ATHF and 420 because obvious reasons). After I started, he asked a few times what my handle was because he wanted to add me as a friend. I put it off for a bit because I did not want him seeing it (was more worried about the '420' part than anything). I then changed it to something a bit more innocuous.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I sometimes have to explain why I use the email name 'smarties' when interviewing.

When I tell them about Necco Wafers, some of them get it.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's why I went with PirateKing. There's nothing untoward about musical theater.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sticking with m­ylongdon­g[nospam-﹫-backwards]loa*c­o­m
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've got gr­co­o­per­[nospam-﹫-backwards]l­oa*com but I don't use it ...

/beta tester for the first windows version
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm sticking with mylongdong[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]loa[* image 7x13]com


Maybe if you washed it every now and then...
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have 4 different email addresses.
One is my assigned work email, basically my name @corporate name.
I don't get how this is a big deal.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I still have shiathead in my Steam account name. I can't change it.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My middle school email address was something like hoeslayer. 

I didn't slay many hoes.

My new username is more appropriate.
 
kindms
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
step 1: setup forwarding
step2: use new address

step3: there is no step 3
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh. Still way less embarrassing than most people's "social media" presence.

Most companies still use email. Not everything can be done via social media and Google Docs, though some people seem to think it can.

They're wrong.
 
Glenford
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have always had an email that's firs­tna­m­e_la­st­na­m­e[nospam-﹫-backwards]ec­ivre­sliame­*com

When I was in university in the early 2000s we used to add our addresses to a sheet at the beginning of the semester for the prof to keep us updated. Even back then I was shocked at the number of hotchick87 and keggerdude69 emails people would use.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
IH8YRGOD

ChocolateNutz

placentainthecurtains

I have no regrets.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: My middle school email address was something like hoeslayer. 

I didn't slay many hoes.

My new username is more appropriate.


hoewatcher? hoestalker?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Huh, I just noticed my doctor's email is w­e­e­d­lo­rdbo­ne­r­hi­t­l­e­r69­[nospam-﹫-backwards]loa*com.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bought a copy of Netscape 2 browser (yeah!   bought) and got a 'free' email address.   It was originally 5 megs.  That was a lot back then, adjusts onion.  Still got the netscape.net address.  When the tire store asks for my email address, they get this one.

Bought Netscape 2 and got Web Zeppelin with the last copy of ProComm, so technically, I've two more browsers than anyone else.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wait. You're not allowed to have more than one email address?

Am I breaking the law?
 
Joe_diGriz [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Until a little over a decade ago, we used to let new students and fac/staff create their own user IDs. But, this had a problem of people either putting in stupid joke stuff and having it accepted by accident, or getting so annoyed at seeing for the 100th time a message of "this username is taken" or "this username is invalid" (ie. it ran up against the profanity filters), that they would then enter some string of random characters and have it accepted. BONUS: once the creation process was done, the only way to change the userid was to contact the help desk and hope and pray you found someone sympathetic enough to go through the arduous ID change process.

Anyway, we ended up with a student-turned-FT employee in one department with a UserID that was nothing but the same letter repeated 6 or 7 times. Which didn't help when he was trying to talk to anyone outside the department or University, as everyone saw the "FROM" line and thought the email was spam.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Glenford: I have always had an email that's firstname_lastnameecivresliamecom

When I was in university in the early 2000s we used to add our addresses to a sheet at the beginning of the semester for the prof to keep us updated. Even back then I was shocked at the number of hotchick87 and keggerdude69 emails people would use.


That's fine if your name is Cuauhtémoc Goldstein, but there's a good chance that real names are already taken.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I use the old embarrassing E-mail for accounts where I know they are gonna bombard me with spam.  Like Netflix or Amazon.

Otherwise I use a different email for correspondence with my child's school.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I recall reading a resume for an applicant that was something like babydaddy86. Had they stayed around longer I would have told them to register an account with something more professional. It's not that difficult folk. You can have multiple emails.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
xXx_­Lor­dMonst­erC­o­c­kLol6969­6­9­_xXx[nospam-﹫-backwards]loa*c​om
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm old enough I managed to get emails as just my initials and also first name last name @ gmail/hotmail/yahoo
 
